Beverly
Sunday
Police went to the intersection of Webber Avenue and River Street at 9:03 p.m. for a report of arcing wires.
Monday
Police went to Beverly Hospital at 8:39 a.m. for a report of a visitor who wouldn't leave.
A possible breaking and entering was reported by the UPS Store on Dodge Street at 9:11 a.m.
Police went to Trask Street at 12:21 p.m. because a tenant refused to let the landlord enter to check a water leak.
A person was injured after crashing into a tree on Brimbal Avenue at 1:02 p.m.
A Cabot Street resident reported at 1:27 p.m. that someone had broken into their car over the weekend.
Middleton
Monday, Nov. 9
Police mediated in a dispute over ownership of hockey equipment at the Essex Sports Center on Manning Avenue at 9:34 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Police took a report of a stolen fence on Ross Lane at 3:37 p.m.
Peabody
Saturday
A woman called from Highland Park at 5:44 a.m. to report a man attempted to enter her car.
A Lowell Street resident reported that someone had entered the garage and rifled through a car at 7:06 a.m.
A Collins Street resident reported at 8:58 a.m. that someone had entered his unlocked car and stole a wallet.
Another break, to two cars on Collins Street, was reported at 10:04 a.m.
A caller from Northend Street reported finding items in the street that may have been related to car breaks at 10:12 a.m.
Another caller from Northend Street reported at 12:15 p.m. that two vehicles were broken into and one of the victim's credit cards had been used.
Another car break was reported on Highland Park at 12:44 p.m. That victim has surveillance video footage and was sending it to the police.
Police found a tricycle at the Higgins Middle School at 5:25 p.m.
A resident of Batchelder Avenue sent a fax to the station at 6:43 p.m. that read: "The dog at 23 Batchelder Ave. is barging." Police called the complaint "unfounded."
Mark Edward Cottrell, 60, of 1 Azalea Lane, Peabody, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. on charges of drunken driving, second offense, and driving to endanger after crashing into a wooded area off Lake Street.
A Pepperell man will be summoned to court on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident after his cousin called from the Plaza Motel at 10:21 p.m. to report that he'd been hit by a Ford F350 truck.
Sunday
Police took a report of vandalism at St. John's Church on Chestnut Street at 7:34 a.m., but employees had moved the items prior to calling.
An officer discovered that signs at Northeast Arc on Foster Street had been vandalized at 7:55 a.m.
Medication was reported stolen from a car on Magnolia Way at 8:03 a.m.
An Eisenhower Road woman reported at 10:03 a.m. that she hadn't seen her husband since the day before and wanted to report him missing. He was entered into a missing persons database. The family later called to report that he was staying in a LaQuinta Inn in Florida. Police in Port Orange went to check on him and found that he was fine. He was removed from the missing persons database.
Police assisted the fire department with evacuating a home on Endicott Street due to high carbon monoxide levels at 10:44 a.m. All three people in the home were taken to Salem Hospital.
A Swampscott man will be summoned to court on a charge of illegally using a commercial dumpster after his 2017 Lexus was spotted leaving trash in a privately-owned receptacle on Bourbon Street at 12:44 p.m.
Police say a 20-year-old man will be charged with unarmed robbery, assault and malicious destruction of property after a caller said that he jumped out of a car and stole a sign from a gathering on Main Street at 12:47 p.m.
A Sherwood Avenue resident called at 1:04 p.m. to report a large animal lying in the backyard. The caller was unsure what type of animal it was or if it was alive. Police reported that it was a dead deer.
A package was reported stolen from King Street at 1:52 p.m.
A woman called at 5:54 p.m. to complain about a host who took her order at Maki Sushi Bar on Main Street. Police spoke to the manager, who said the woman had been refunded. The woman will be issued a no-trespass order barring her from returning to the establishment.
A resident of Brooksby Village Drive reported at 6:05 p.m. that three watches were missing from the apartment.
A 45-year-old Violet Road woman will be summoned to court on a charge of larceny of a prescription drug following a report of a theft on Foster Street at 6:46 p.m.
A business in the Northshore Mall reported at 8:23 p.m. that someone had passed counterfeit bills.
Monday
Kelly Doran, 27, of 68 Alden St., Lynn, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. on a charge of disorderly conduct after she was found passed out in front of the Holiday Inn on Route 1.
A 24-year-old Peabody man will be summoned to court on a charge of driving after license suspension following a crash at the Northshore Mall at 8:05 a.m.
||||