Peabody
Sunday
Police responded to the Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., at 12:35 p.m., after an employee reported a guest was threatening them. The guests left in a tan sedan headed up Route 1 prior to police arrival. There were no IDs on the two, as the desk clerk never got proper ID at check-in.
Police, looking for a loose Rottweiler in the vicinity of Harrison Avenue, went to 60 Harrison, at 2:10 p.m., and spoke with the resident they believed to be the owner of the dog. He told them his dog had been in the house all day. The officer continued to check the area, but found no Rottweiler.
An officer went to 67 Veterans Memorial Drive, at 4:40 p.m. to take a report of larceny of a package valued at $130.
A Crowninshield Street resident reported to police, at 4:55 p.m., that a loud party had been going on for the last few hours and they would like the music turned down. They were advised the noise was from a city-permitted concert at the Leather City Commons and there was no issue.
Police were dispatched to Pinecrest Avenue and Herrick Road, at 10:35 p.m., for a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle drove over rocks and lawn at 32 Pinecrest. The operator said he was being followed by a black Nissan sedan which was throwing eggs at his vehicle, and that caused him to lose control of his vehicle.
A 4200 Crane Brook Way caller complained to police, at 11 p.m., that someone was moving out and were making a lot of noise. The officer reported the moving party in apartment 1005 had only a few more boxes to move.
Monday
Police were dispatched to Hancock Street at 1:25 a.m., for a vehicle that had hit a pole while driving, on its rims only, the wrong way down Hancock Street. The airbag deployed but the driver was unhurt. Lisa Marie Ragusa, 41, of 24 Holten St., Apt., 3, Peabody, was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Danvers for a breathalyzer test, then returned to Peabody PD where she was charged with drunken driving and with reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lynn and County streets, at 10:55 a.m., for a minor accident without personal injury. Both drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
Salem
Sunday
A motor-vehicle accident brought police to Liberty Hill Avenue and Symonds Street at 3:55 p.m. There were no injuries.
The report of a dispute brought officers to 10 Traders Way, at 4:05 p.m.
Police were sent to 10 Jefferson St., at 6:15 p.m., for the theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate.
Officers were called to 295 Derby St., at 6:20 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers were dispatched to 50 Winter Island Road, at 7:10 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Swampscott Road, at 8:15 p.m., for a vehicle being driven erratically
A noise complaint brought an officer to 231 Essex St., at 8:50 p.m.
Police responded to two disturbances in two different areas, within a two minutes of each other. The first, at 9:08 p.m., was at 20 Hazel St., and the second, at 9:10 p.m., was at 30 Leavitt St.
Monday
Police responded to the vicinity of Proctor and Pope streets, seconds past midnight, for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. They arrested the operator, Hussein Mohamed Shehab, 22, of 3 Berrywood Lane, Salem. He was charged with negligent operation of a motor-vehicle and with drunken driving.
A noise complaint brought officers to 63 Palmer St., at 3 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Sgt. James Ayube Drive, at 5:35 a.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Firefighters were dispatched to 450 Highland Ave., at 7:55 a.m., for a vehicle fire.
A motor-vehicle crash without injuries brought police to the intersection of Park and Dow streets, at 9:36 a.m.
Officers went to 1 Florence St., at 10:05 a.m., to calm a dispute.
Police were called to 1000 Loring Ave., at 10:50 a.m., to end a disturbance.
At 11:40 a.m., officers were sent to 284 Washington St., to keep the peace.
A 2 Margin St. person reported, at 12:20 p.m., having been scammed or defrauded.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to the vicinity of 28 Dearborn Ave., at 7 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
Also at 7 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, for a disturbance or a fight and a drunken woman falling into the water.
A 294 Cabot St. resident notified police, at 9:54 p.m., of an apparent case of vandalism. Someone had put screws into one of their tires.
Two officers were dispatched, at 11:50 p.m., to Park Street to assist the Transit Police.
Monday
Two officers went to Mill Street, at 12:24 a.m., to assist a female down on the sidewalk.
At 12:32 a.m. to officers were sent to Beverly Hospital on Herrick Street to assist hospital security.
An officer was sent to 19 Radcliff Road, at 11:45 a.m., to check a nuisance address.
An officer went to 44 Cole St., at 12:30 p.m., to check for nefarious activity.
Police went to the vicinity of McPherson Drive and the Stop & Shop Exit at 1:25 p.m., to assist Salem police in locating a hit-and-run vehicle.
Officers were dispatched, at 1:50 p.m., to the vicinity of Bridge Street and Kernwood Avenue for a hit-and-run accident fleeing at a high rate of speed.
Police were sent to 45 Balch St., at 3:10 p.m., to follow up on an earlier on an earlier hit-and-run accident.
Marblehead
Sunday
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Harbor Avenue and Nanepashemet Street, at 9:20 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident involving a red 2016 Ford Escape UT and a black 2014 Dodge Durango UT. Four parties refused medical attention, but both vehicles were towed. The operator of the Ford was cited for failure to yield. At 9:55 a.m., all roads were open and all units cleared.
Police fire and ambulance were dispatched to a Tedesco Street location, at 9:15 a.m., for an accident involving a black 2018 Chevy Suburban UT after several calls reporting erratic operation, one of which also stated the vehicle hit a tree and left with significant damage. A tow was requested for the vehicle, and the operator, who was taken into custody, refused medical attention. The operator, Natalya N. Pastuhova, 49, of Green Street, Marblehead, was charged with drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. She was released to her husband.
Police officers and a fire engine were sent to the Eveleth parking lot on Brook Road, at 7:30 p.m., for a large group of kids gathering around a fire. The kids dispersed and the fire was put out with a water bottle.
Monday
A Wyman Road resident called police at 2 minutes past midnight to report a possible party at the tennis courts at the park. An officer checked and saw a car leaving the area behind the school.
A Rainbow Road caller reported hearing shots at about 4:30 a.m. They were fireworks, police noted.
