Beverly
Sunday
Police went to Sohier Road at 9:41 p.m. after getting a call about a man looking into cars.
Monday
Police went to the aid of a cyclist who fell at the intersection of Cabot and Elliott streets at 12:08 p.m.
Police were called about a person on railroad tracks, playing a guitar, near Odell Avenue and Bertram Street at 2:46 p.m.
Swampscott
Sunday
A larceny was reported on Stetson Avenue at 10:36 a.m.
Marblehead
Sunday
The principal of the Glover School called police at 7:48 a.m. after finding some items outside that he could not identify. They turned out to be Juul pods.
A resident of Auburndale Road called just before 11 a.m. to report that someone had broken into a garage.
A man's day trip to Misery Island caused misery to eight others whose cars were blocked in by the boater's truck at 1:18 p.m. With no one on the mainland in possession of a key to the truck, some of the owners of blocked cars who were also on their boats were contacted to see if they could come back to shore to help out by moving their vehicles to let other drivers out.
A resident of Cliff Street called at 2:39 p.m. after confronting a driver who was partially blocking her driveway. The caller said the man told her, "You're not using it," and walked away. Police left the man with a ticket.
Peabody
Sunday
A theft was reported from an Aberdeen Avenue address at 5:46 p.m.
A noise complaint from Aborn Street turned out to be an outdoor karaoke party at 11:34 p.m.
Monday
A be on the lookout for a brindle Chihuahua mix named Ollie was put out at 9:17 a.m. from Pierpont Street.
A driver was taken to Beverly Hospital after crashing into a traffic light pole on Centennial Drive at 11:20 a.m.
Salem
Sunday
A larceny was reported from a Washington Street address at 3:11 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Lafayette Street at 4:17 p.m.
Police took a report of harassment on Boston Street at 4:24 p.m.
A fight was reported on Central Street at 5:12 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Lafayette Street at 8 p.m.
Monday
A break to a car parked on Cleveland Street was reported at 9:03 a.m.
Harassment was reported on Cherry Street at 11:31 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Loring Avenue at 12:14 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on West Avenue at 12:40 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Victory Road at 12:59 p.m.