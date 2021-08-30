Salem
Friday
Police went to 3 Dove Ave., at 12:45 a.m., for an assault in the past.
Police responded to 40 Flint St., at 8 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A larceny report brought officers to 22 Bridge St., at 9:20 a.m.
An officer was sent to 10 Chestnut St., at 9:25 a.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 194 Jefferson Ave., at 10:10 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Officers were called to 53 Canal St., at 11:55 a.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 12:02, they were dispatched to 43 Jefferson Ave., for a dispute.
Officers were called to 11 Church St., at 2:25 p.m. for a larceny.
A 27 Charter St. resident notified police, at 15:50 p.m. of having been threatened.
Police were sent to 149 Boston St., at 4:05 p.m., for a larceny,
Police were sent to 29 Grove St., at 5:50 p.m., for the report of an incident of vandalism and/or graffiti.
Police reported a motor-vehicle pursuit, at 6:45 p.m., that ran from Loring Avenue to Highland Avenue. Officers on patrol on Lafayette Street ran a license plate on a vehicle and found the plate to have been suspended. They pulled the vehicle over on Loring Avenue, but when the officer exited his cruiser and approached the vehicle, it accelerated away from them. They followed at a safe speed until the vehicle pulled onto Highland Avenue and took off at a high rate of speed, at which point the officers discontinued the chase. They were able to identify the vehicle and the owner, however, and expect to be able to close the case shortly.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 6:45 p.m., from 37 Winter Island.
Police were sent to the intersection of Essex and Hardy streets, at 6:56 p.m., and to the vicinity of 51 Canal St., at 6:58 p.m., in response to noise complaints.
Saturday
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported, at 1:18 a.m., at the intersection of Bridge and Boston streets.
At 1:28 a.m., police were called to the vicinity of 72 Flint St., for a fight.
Officers were called to 168 Essex St., at 2:25 a.m., for a larceny.
The sound of gunshots were reported at 2:27 a.m., in the vicinity of 70 Boston St.
Police responded to 88 Essex St., at 8:50 a.m., for a disturbance.
Police were called to 5 Cedar Ave., at 11:25 a.m., for a dispute.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 135 Lafayette St., at 12:40 p.m.
Police responded to 359 Lafayette St., at 1:30 p.m., for a moor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 2:20 p.m., police were called to 40R Highland Ave., for a break and entry in the past.
A motor-vehicle injury with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Goodhue streets, at 3:05 p.m.
Police were called to 8 Hardy St., at 4:15 p.m., and to the vicinity of Arbella and Bridge streets, at 4:22 p.m., for separate parking complaints.
Police responded, at 7:25 p.m., to the vicinity of 133 Washington St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 8 p.m., police were called to 53 Clark St., on a noise complaint.
A general request for police brought officers to 38 Naumkeag St., at 10:20 p.m.
A 70 Summer St. person called police, at 11:45 a.m., to report being threatened.
Sunday
The shift opened, at 12:07 a.m., with a noise complaint from 215 Derby St.
Officers were sent to 91 Lafayette St., at 1:02 a.m., to make a well-being check.
At 1:42 a.m., police went 90 North St., for a drunken person.
Police were called to 300 Canal St., at 9:40 a.m., to calm a dispute.
Two more disputes resulted in officers being sent to: 64 Butler St., at 10:10 a.m., and 29 New Derby St., at 11:15 a.m.
The report of a trespasser brought officers to 45 Traders Way, at 2:35 p.m.
Police were called to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 2:45 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Officers were sent to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 4 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A noise complaint brought officers to the vicinity of Quadrant Road, at 4:25 p.m. on a noise complaint.
Three vehicles were pulled over in routine motor-vehicle traffic stops within a 10-minute period: 86 Tremont St., at 4:30 p.m.; 29 New Derby St., at 4:33 p.m.; and at 44 Tremont St., at 4:38 p.m.
Peabody
Friday
A Foster Street resident called police, at 10 p.m. to say he was concerned he may have been exposed to chemicals while in San Francisco several weeks ago and would like his clothing tested. He was advised to take the matter up with San Francisco.
Officers were dispatched to the East End Veterans Memorial Park, 45 Walnut St., at 10:15 p.m. for reports of a fight in the park. The caller said it was too dark to describe any of the participants. Police, upon arrival, said all was quiet and in order at the park.
An 11 Avalon Drive caller reported at 11 p.m., receiving threats from the Cartel. They were advised it was a scam.
Police and ambulance responded, at 11:10 p.m., to the vicinity of Peabody Sunoco, 1 Lynn St., for a vehicle into a pole with airbag deployment. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and the Peabody Municipal Light Plant was notified to check out the pole. The Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction team was requested.
Saturday
Police were sent to the intersection of King and Lowell streets, at 12:10 a.m., for a three-vehicle accident. All three vehicles were towed, and a 27-year-old Peabody resident was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A caller reported, at 3:05 p.m., that he was stopped by ICE about an hour earlier in the Foster Street area.
Police were sent to Macy's Men's Store at the Northshore Mall, at 12:17 p.m. for a male detained for shoplifting. Arrested was Hakeem Parker, 28, of 31 Regina Road, Dorchester. He was charged with larceny over $1,200; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; and possession of a burglarious instrument.
Police responded, at 6:23 p.m., to the vicinity of 63 Andover St., at 6:25 p.m., for a rollover accident involving four vehicles. The operator of one vehicle was transported to Salem Hospital, and two females were given ride back to their residence.
Police were sent to Emerson Park, Perkins Street, at 7:45 p.m., on a fireworks complaint. The parties were gone when police arrived, but a box of debris was found near the flagpole
Police went to 19 Jordan Road, after a caller reported fireworks in that vicinity, and the officer located the fireworks at #19. The homeowner was advised of the state law against fireworks and has been shut down. A while later, the reporting party called back to report the fireworks had started up again. The officer issued a final warning to the homeowner and documented the case.
A caller reported, at 10 p.m., that traffic cones blocking off Margin Street and Walsh Avenue do not appear to be an official road closure. Another caller reported a group of youths placing the traffic cones to block off both directions of travel in front of Treadwell. Police cleared the cones in front of the church and both ends of Roycroft. The area was checked for the youths, but they had gone.
Police were sent to the Golden Banana, 151 Newbury St., at 10:40 p.m. to speak with a disgruntled customer who had been removed from the club. He was threatening to beat up the bouncers and break their jaws. The officer reported the angry party left the area without further incident.
Police were called to the Cabaret Lounge, 96 Newbury St., just after 11 p.m. for a disgruntled party the bouncers had refused to let in and was threatening to beat them up. When police arrived, he left the property without incident.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:10 p.m., in the vicinity of 185 Lynnfield and arrested the operator. Deven Michael Worrall, 24, of 148 Washington St., Apt. B, Peabody, was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; a marked lanes violation; and operating a vehicle with a license not in possession.
Sunday
Police were dispatched, at 11:30 a.m., to Petco Pet Superstore, 10 Sylvan St., for a vehicle into the building. A tow was requested for the vehicle, but the operator was unhurt. The building inspector was contacted and on his way.
A party called police, at 12:10 p.m., from Pole #58 in the Macy's parking lot to advise them his vehicle had been heavily damaged in a hit-and-run. An officer confirmed the owner's call and will document the case.
An officer was called to 45 Garden Road, at 4:15 p.m., after a female caller requested police assistance because her ex-boyfriend refused to let her get her belongings from the residence. The issue was resolved without further issue when the officer arrived.
Swampscott
Friday
An Elmwood Road caller reported at 2:40 a.m., that a loud delivery truck outside of the post office was disturbing his family trying to sleep.
Residents of a Plymouth Avenue address came to the station,. at 1:22 p.m., to report they had been scammed out of money after putting out a request for a moving company.
Saturday
Officers were sent to the vicinity ot the CVS, 413 Paradise Road at 1 a.m., for a man who was growling at employees and beginning to get aggressive. No violence yet.
A 26 Elwin Street resident called police, at 4:48 a.m., to report a shirtless man was pounding on his front door asking for the police. His problem was unknown. The fire department was notified and he was taken to Salem hospital for a psychological evaluation. His white mountain bike was taken to the station for safekeeping
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to McDonald's, 135 Andover St., at 5:30, to talk with a male who was upset because he was not given a refund.
Police were sent to Andover Street and Interstate 95 for a minor motor vehicle accident without personal injury. State police handled the incident.
Saturday
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 4:40 p.m., for a dog with a homeless family. An area search turned up neither dog nor family.
Just before 5 p.m., police went to Lahey Health Behavioral Services, 111 Middleton Road, for an unwanted guest who was refusing to depart.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Conant Street and Cherry Hill Drive, at 9:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with personal injury.
Sunday
Police were sent to 16 Bayberry Road, at 9:24 a.m., to officer legal advise in a dispute between neighbors over a fence. The parties were advised it was a civil matter.
Police were sent to the intersection of Poplar and School streets, at 2:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
threateneeddvs
||||