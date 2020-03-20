Beverly
Thursday
No injuries were reported when the 7:30 p.m. inbound commuter rail Rockport train No. 1110 struck an empty car in the right of way near Prides Crossing at 8:08 p.m., causing delays along the line and the need to accommodate Rockport passengers with shuttle buses, according to posts on Twitter. "Passengers were transferred to buses to complete their journeys and there were no injuries reported," a spokesman for Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the commuter rail, said in an email.
Friday
A detective is investigating after a report of a bad check for more than $47,000 was taken from a business on Dodge Street at 11:33 a.m.
Peabody
Thursday
Police went to investigate when they saw a vehicle backed up to Nordstrom at the Northshore Mall at around 4:30 p.m. They discovered that it was a customer picking up items ordered online.
Friday
A person went into the station at 11:33 a.m. to report a theft that had occurred last November.
Police took a report of a rental scam from a Glenway Avenue resident at 12:57 p.m.
Police were called to the PGA Superstore on Route 114 at 1:21 p.m. for a man and a woman in their 40s who appeared to be under the influence of some substance inside the store.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police are investigating a possible case of financial exploitation of a senior citizen after receiving a report from North Shore Elder Services at 8:44 a.m.
Another victim of a phone scam reported at 3:57 p.m. that someone had called claiming to be from the Social Security Administration to tell her there was a "crime against her" in Texas because a car was stopped with $22,000 in drugs inside. The told her to go to the bank and withdraw money; she did not but instead provided them with all of her account numbers and her Social Security number. Police gave her a Federal Trade Commission worksheet and told her about this and other common scams.
A Wyman Road mother called police at 6:08 p.m. after a weekly newspaper posted a photo of a group of youths, including the caller's son, who were failing to heed recommendations for "social distancing" as a result of the coronavirus. The caller told police that her son had shown a lapse in judgement, and had been spoken to about it, but that the family was now receiving threats as a result of the photo.
A car crash into a Spring Street home brought multiple agencies to that street at 7:52 p.m. The vehicle, a Toyota Yaris, did not cause any structural damage to the home.
Another case of fraud, this time involving a woman who reported at 5:53 p.m. that as a result of the fraud, her bank accounts were frozen and she needed a police report to give to the bank.
Danvers
Thursday
A missing person was reported at Motel 6 at 65 Newbury St. at 5:41 p.m. The missing person later returned at 7:31 p.m.
A shoplifting incident was reported at Lowes Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 7:41 p.m.
Police received a report of a man checking car doors on Pine Street at 10:15 p.m.
Friday
Two dirt bikes were reported stolen on Pine Street at 7:41 a.m.
A past assault was reported at a senior living facility on Summer Street at 10:43 a.m.
Threats were reported at Moore GMC Truck at 80 High St. at 12:51 p.m.
Floart Mino, 44, of 1100 Governors Park, Winthrop, was charged with shoplifting more than $250 worth of merchandise after he allegedly ran off with a cart of goods from Market Basket, 139 Endicott St. State police assisted Danvers police in locating Mino in the area.
