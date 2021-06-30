Peabody
Tuesday
An officer was called to Antoine's Sunoco, 480 Lowell St., for an unwelcome person after they refused to pay for a sticker then refused to leave. They left prior to officer's arrival.
A Stevens Street woman called police, at 2:45 p.m., to complain that kids were playing kickball and it bothered her. An officer spoke with the woman and the issue is settled for now.
A party from 17 1/2 Paleologos St. came into the station just before 3 p.m., to report they had been defrauded out of $14,413.55.
An officer was called to 24 Essex St., at 3:30 p.m., to speak with two parties who said their bikes, which had been chained outside, were stolen sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The bikes, a white and black Kona mountain bike and a light blue and dark blue Giant mountain bike with fat tires, were each valued at $1,500.
A resident of Tannery Two at 12 Crowninshield St., reported, at 7:27 p.m., that she had been scammed out of $500 in a Amazon scam.
A Tracey Street father called police, at 10:20 p.m., to report his 16-year-old daughter had gone out at approximately 5:30 p.m., and still had not returned home. She left without permission, and her sister said she was picked up by a blue sedan.
Wednesday
A woman called police, at 11:10 a.m., from Sunshine Laundry to report she believes her light-blue pocketbook was stolen. She said she was unsure whether or not she had left it at home. She will continue to look and will contact police again if a report is necessary.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police responded to the vicinity of Smith Street, at 1:30 p.m., after a vehicle struck the Post Office and kept going. The gray Honda CRV was stopped on Pleasant. Police determined there was no structural damage to the Post Office and the Honda took most of the damage. The woman who was driving the Honda refused medical attention and was driven home by police after being cited for impeded operation.
Police, fire and ambulance were summoned to Atlantic Avenue at 2:50 p.m., for an accident involving a gray Chevy Equinox SUV, a 2018 GMC Sierra truck and a trailer carrying a 19-foot boat. The trailer was crushed and the boat, a 19-foot Aquasport, was lying in a yard. The driver of the GMC refused medical assistance. Tows were called for one motor vehicle and for the boat and the trailer, which was described as "crushed." One of the operators was cited for "impeded operation," and the driver of the Equinox was given a ride home to Darling Street.
A man called police from an ATM on Pleasant Street to say that his card was stuck in the ATM and he needed help in getting it out. He was told there was nothing police could do, and he needed to contact the bank in the morning.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a Giles Avenue residence, at 8:24 p.m., after a daughter requested a well-being check on her mom.
At 10:15 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 6 Frankwood Ave., for teenagers fighting.
Wednesday
Police responded to 17 Orchard St., at 12:40 a.m., for a driver passed out behind the wheel.
Police were sent to the Beverly Hospital Emergency Room, 91 Herrick St., for a person being disruptive in the waiting room.
Officers were sent to 20 Blaine Ave., at 1:23 a.m., to check disorderly house.
A party came in to the station, at 3:22 a.m. to request help retrieving belongings from 336 Cabot St. Thirteen minutes later, at 3:35 a.m., two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to the same address for a woman trying to retrieve items from a house.
Three cruisers were sent to 26 Sherman St., just before 8 a.m., to look for a missing boy.
At 8:20 a.m., police were sent to 336 Cabot, again, to retrieve belongings. At 9:24 a.m., the woman was back at the station, yet again, concerning her property at 336 Cabot.
Beverly Fire and a cruiser were sent to Route 28 north and Exit 20B, at 11:55 a.m., for a grass fire on the median.
The ACO was sent to Beverly Bootstraps, 35 Park St., at noon to settle a dispute over whether or not a party's dog was legitimately a "service dog."
At 2:55 p.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of 51 Sohier Road for a man down under a tree and not moving.
A cruiser and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Herrick Street and Sohier Roiad, at 3:25 p.m., check a party on the ground.
Salem
Tuesday
Officers were called to 19 Congress St., at 3:55 p.m., to look into a report of a larceny.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported at 4 Central St., at 4:45 p.m.
An officer went to 30 Gables Circle, at 5:50 p.m., after a resident reported a fraud or a scam.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to the vicinity of 29 New Derby St. at 6:15 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 20 Franklin St., at 6:25 p.m. to investigate a suspicious item.
An officer was called to 29 Crowdis St., at 7 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 145 North St., at 7:20 p.m., to investigate a report of gunshots.
Police were called to 13 Pleasant Lane, at 11:15 p.m., for a disturbance.
Wednesday
A motor-vehicle hit and run was reported, at 3:50 a.m., in the vicinity of 191 Federal St.,
Ten motor-vehicle traffic stops were logged, between 8:25 a.m., and 10 a.m., across much of the city. There was no detail given on citations.
Police were called to 113 Loring Ave., at 10:20 p.m., for a well-being check.
Police responded to the intersection of Jackson Street and Highland Avenue, at 11:20 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 300 Canal St., at 1:25 p.m.
Police were sent to 21 Parlee St., at 4 p.m., for a past break and entry.
At 5:05 p.m., officers were sent to 141 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were called to 11 Jacobs Landing, at 5:20 p.m., for a credit card fraud.
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 5:45 p.m. for a follow-up investigation for a previous assault.
Officers were dispatched, at 6:20 p.m., to 16 Central Ave., for a fight between two brothers.
A cruiser was sent to Lyndon Aquatic Center, 200 Commonwealth Ave., to check on and assist an elderly female who appeared to be in need of assistance.
Police were sent to the intersection of Endicott Street and Independence Way, at 2 p.m., to check out reports of a party sleeping in a vehicle, but he was gone upon arrival.
Police went to 23 Prince St., at 2:35 p.m., for a customer who couldn't pay.
