Beverly
Tuesday
Police assisted the Fire Department in investigating illegal burning on Summer Street at 4:33 p.m.
Officers assisted firefighters with some kids they had caught starting a fire on Cedar Street at 4:58 p.m.
Charles B. Hayes, 36, of 56 Hawthorne St., Malden, was arrested on a warrant, after an employer called police for a well-being check, worried about an employee inside a car on Brimbal Avenue, at 8:11 p.m.
Wednesday
Police responded to a Franklin Place residence for a report of a domestic incident in which a woman was assaulted by a male at 3:47 a.m.
Police received reports at 9:14, 9:26, 9:40, 10:32 and 10:38 a.m. from residents on Essex Street, Foster Drive, Beverly Hills Avenue, Heather Street and Common Lane of an unemployment scam.
A three-car accident with property damage was reported at 10:13 a.m. at the intersection of Essex and Hull streets.
A resident at Independence Court reported an incident of harassment over the Snapchat mobile app at 12:56 p.m.
Police responded to a report of a fight in the street at 1:38 p.m. near 311 Cabot St.
Police received two more unemployment fraud reports at 3:19 and 3:52 p.m. from residents on Country Drive and Cabot Street.
Salem
Tuesday
Report of a larceny at 161 Essex St. at 1:39 a.m.
Report of a larceny at 72 North St. at 7:42 a.m.
Report of a hit-and-run accident at 13 Ward St. at 2:24 p.m.
Report of a larceny at 28 Goodhue St. at 3:03 p.m.
Report of shoplifting at 131 Essex St. at 4:33 p.m.
Report of a fraud or scam at 13 Patton Road at 4:44 p.m.
Report of vandalism or graffiti on Howard Street at 4:50 p.m.
Christopher L. McKee, 23, of 56 Margin St., Salem, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a suspicious person in a car near 64 Bridge St. at 5:20 p.m.
Report of a past assault on Harbor Street at 9:14 p.m.
Report of a past assault at 41 Palmer St. at 11:38 p.m.
Wednesday
Report of a stabbing at 316 Jefferson Ave. at 2:01 a.m. No further details were available.
Lewis E. Foss, 30, of Manchester, N.H., was arrested at 42 Park St. at 3:47 a.m. on a warrant, following a report of an unwanted guest at that address.
Report of a fraud or scam at 3 Laurent Road at 9:09 a.m.
Report of a fraud or scam at 18 Beach Ave. at 12:46 p.m.
Report of a hit-and-run accident at 50 Traders Way at 1:34 p.m.
Report of a fraud or scam at 220 Loring Ave. at 3:35 p.m.
Danvers
Monday
Police responded at 5:33 p.m. to a report of a past shoplifting at AutoZone on Endicott Street.
A caller reported suspicious activity — a male urinating — near 198R Elliott St. at 5:43 p.m.
Tuesday
Police received a complaint of a loud workout group at Title Boxing Club on Route 114 at 5:29 a.m., but said it was unfounded.
Police conducted bus evacuations and a practice lockdown at the Highlands School on Hobart Street between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.
Police received a report of larceny at 10:28 a.m. at the Aria at Hathorne Hill apartments on Kirkbride Drive. Two gold bracelets were stolen.
A caller on Garden Street reported a case of unemployment fraud at 12:48 p.m.
A person on Lindall Street reported unemployment fraud at 5:01 p.m.; another case was reported from Dayton Street at 5:38 p.m.
An Adams Street resident at 5:02 p.m. a case of check fraud.
Police received a complaint at 6:21 p.m. of cars honking their horns at the Liberty Tree Mall.
Wednesday
Police received a report of unemployment fraud from a Longbow Road resident at 10:37 a.m.
Another report of unemployment fraud, at Highland Terrace, at 1:34 p.m.
At 2:10 p.m., a caller said a dog off its leash at the Putnamville Reservoir was chasing her.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A person walked into the station at 9:01 a.m. to report a case of unemployment claim fraud.
At 9:05 a.m., a caller on Washington Street said there were two bicycles locked to a handicapped sign pole and they had been there for months. She said they were an eyesore and no longer rideable as the chains had all rusted out. Police said the bikes were on town property and not obstructing anything.
At 10:47 a.m., a caller at Farrell Court reported that twice the air had been let out of the tires on her Nissan Sentra. She requested an officer to check it out.
A caller at an Atlantic Avenue business reported at 11:12 a.m. that the store's sign was stolen.
At 11:38 and 11:42 a.m., police received separate reports of unemployment fraud from residents on Cliffside Road.
An officer responded to the scene of Brook Road and Rose Avenue after a caller reported at 12:36 p.m. that a crossing guard was waving cars by a school bus while it had its red lights lit.
A person walked into the station at 2:36 p.m. to report a case of fraud on eBay.
A person on Sargent Road reported a case of unemployment fraud at 3:33 p.m.
Jolene P. Schadhauser, 40, of 30 Fellows St., Danvers, was arrested, following a report of suspected drug activity on Pleasant Street at 9:52 p.m. She was taken into custody at 10:11 p.m. and later transported to Salem Hospital. According to the log entry, she was held without bail and transported back to the Marblehead station the next morning. She was charged on a warrant out of Peabody District Court.
