Peabody
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:55 p.m., in the vicinity of Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St., for passing a school bus. The operator was summoned to court for operating on a suspended license and for passing a stopped school bus with its stop sign displayed.
A driver called police, at 2 p.m., from the Bank of America ATM, 150 Main St., to report that someone had slashed the tires on his motor vehicle.
Police were called to Century Bank and Trust, 12 Peabody Square, at 4:25 p.m. after a bag with some drugs in it was found. An officer took the drugs and disposed of them.
An officer was flagged down at 4:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 17 Centennial Drive, for an accident involving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2012 Hyundai Elantra. The Hyundai was towed, and its operator, a 49-year-old Saugus woman will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for failing to use care in starting, stopping and turning. There were no injuries.
A caller reported at 9:45 p.m., that an elderly male was walking around in the vicinity of Lowell Street and Crystal Drive with no shoes on. The responding officer determined the man was confused and had him transported to Salem Hospital, after which he filed a report with Elder Services.
A caller reported, at 9:55 p.m., from the intersection of Margin Street and Margin Street Court that he thinks he may have heard gunshots. The officer said it was not gunshots, but the exhaust backfire from a car. He gave a warning to the driver for the loud exhaust.
Thursday
A 4 Silverleaf Way resident notified police at 12:10 a.m. that a man wearing a Nike hat, a black jacket and carrying a black bag was trying to get into her apartment. An officer located the individual, who were staying with someone in building 5 and had gone to the wrong building.
A caller notified police, at 7:10 a.m., from the vicinity of Gardner and Pulaski streets, that a pedestrian walking a dog had gotten into a fight with a motorist, who then left the area, headed toward Salem, and the pedestrian and dog continued walking toward Pulaski Street. The officer was unable to locate either party.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Park Department employee advised police, at 8:30 a.m., of more vandalism in the grandstands on Wyman Road. He said he was calling from the site.
A Lawrence Drive resident advised police, at 1:40 p.m., of activities on a path/easement between their home and a neighboring organization, and that used condoms are found in the area on a regular basis. The caller wanted to know what can be done to stop the problem.The woman advised police she was told the organization may add outside lighting and cameras to deter the activity. The officer spoke with the organization, and they will clean up the waste in the area. They will also put up more signage or extend their patrols and may extend fencing through the area. The officer also suggested the homeowner might put up cameras.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 20 Hathorne St., at noon, for the report of a past assault.
Police were called to 54 Margin St., at 2:15 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A juvenile issue brought an officer to 20 Franklin St., at 3:50 p.m.
Police were sent to 56 Margin St., at 4 p.m., for a reported larceny.
A motor-vehicle hit and run accident was reported, at 5:55 p.m., in the vicinity of Washington and New Derby streets.
Thursday
Police arrested a Lynn man after a 2:35 a.m., motor-vehicle traffic stop in the vicinity of 95 Congress St. Noel Gomez, 26, of 56 Tudor St., Apt. 3, Lynn, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and with a miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation.
Police responded at 2:56 a.m., to 29 Hancock St., for the report of an armed robbery. Police said a man told them he had been robbed, but the case is still under investigation,
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of Marlborough Road and Highland Ave., at 9:40 a.m.
At 11:20 a.m., police were sent to 205 Bridge St.,. for a larceny.
A report of threats having been made brought police to 9 Cedarcrest Ave., at 12:30 p.m.
At 2:10 p.m., police were sent to 91 Lafayette St., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Beverly
Wednesday
Six units responded to 28 Cabot St., at 7:33 p.m., for a disturbance involving a break-and-entry. Police arrested Alec M. Boucher, 24, of 28R Cabot St., and charged with entering in the nighttime for a felony and with assault and battery.
Moments after 8 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 7 Fayette St. where they arrested Davonne J. Valentin, 27, of 25 Bryant St. Everett. He was charged with distributing a Class A drug, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and a one-way street violation.
An officer was sent to 46 LP Henderson Road, at 9:30 p.m. for suspicious activity — a man in a black Jeep was offering candy to Civil Air Patrol cadets.
Three units were dispatched to 10 Roundy St., at 11:45 a.m., for a loud argument.
Thursday
Three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 19 Radcliff Road, at 12:17 a.m., for several parties racing cars in the road.
Police returned to Radcliff Road, at 1:35 a.m., for a loud party.
Three officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 10 a.m., to a Cedar Street address for a woman screaming that she wanted to kill her neighbors. The woman appeared to be undergoing a mental health crisis and was transported to Beverly Hospital for observation.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 15 Congress St., after a female reported a male taking photos.
An officer was sent to a Tozer Road address, at 11 a.m., to try to serve a 209A (restraining) order from the state of Florida.
An officer was sent to 151 Park St., at 12:15 p.m., for a package opened and the items stolen.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 136 Rantoul St., at 2:15 p.m., for a party on the street with multiple packages.
An officer was called to 79 Rantoul St., at 4 p.m., for the theft of a bicycle.
A case of vandalism to a motor-vehicle brought officers to 10 Roundy St., at 4 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 5 p.m., after a driver reported another car had backed into her and driven away without leaving any of their information.
Thursday
Police were called to the intersection of Burley Farm Road and Conant St., at 9:20 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
A Pine Street resident called police, at 9:45 a.m., to report receiving threats over social media.
Police were called to Kanes Flower World, 64 Andover St., at 1:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with a police cruiser. No one was injured.
