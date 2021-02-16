Peabody
Monday
A Lynnfield Street woman reported, at 1 p.m., that her landlord keeps putting dead rats at her back door. She said it is an ongoing issue and she found two rats again this morning. She said she was calling from work and would call back tonight when she returned home.
An officer went to Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., at 3:05 p.m., after one employee told the officer that another employee had told him of a possible domestic dispute in one of the rooms. An officer sent to check said the male had fled prior to his arrival. National Crime Information Center (NCIC) indicated there was an active Florida warrant for the man’s arrest. The victim, meanwhile, declined medical attention, and the absent 32-year-old Tewksbury male was summoned to court on a charge of assault and battery on a family/household member.
Police were called to BMW of Peabody, 221 Andover St., at 5 p.m., after being notified of a vehicle missing off the lot.
A resident of an apartment at 7 Keys Drive notified police, at 5:30 p.m., that there was a crying baby in a nearby unit. The caller — who was unfamiliar with babies — didn’t know the child had just been awakened from her nap.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 8 p.m., at the intersection of Washington Street and Allen’s Lane. They summoned the driver, a 27-year-old Peabody resident, to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Tuesday
A Gardner Street man told police, a 10:40 a.m., that someone had opened an Uber Eats account with his credit card information.
Beverly
Sunday
Two units were sent to 47 Corning St., at 6 p.m., after a caller reported suspicious people in the home.
At 10:50 p.m., three units and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street location to check on a female party.
Monday
Two cruisers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, to a Bennett Street address, at 12:55 a.m. for a 59-year-old male with severe chest pains.
Officers were sent to an Essex Street address, at 9:05 a.m., for a domestic verbal argument with the male refusing to leave the home.
Police responded to 136 Dodge St., at noon, for a two-car accident with property damage.
Just before 1 p.m., an officer was called to the intersection of Cabot and Elliott streets for the break-in to a motor vehicle.
At 2 p.m., an officer was sent to 420 Cabot St. to take a report of fraud.
Officers were called to 7 Washington St., at 4:30 p.m., for damage done during an attempted break-in to a business.
An ambulance was dispatched to a Cabot Street location at 4:40 p.m. for a party with a possible broken ankle after a fall.
Ambulances were sent to two separate locations, at 5:15 p.m., for people who fell and struck their head. The first was on Brimbal Avenue, and the second was a female on Winthrop Avenue who fell on the ice.
At 5:15 p.m., police responded to a motor-vehicle accident with property damage after a car collided with a pole at the intersection of Common Lane and Greenwood Avenue.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched to Western Avenue, at 5:30 p.m., after a person fell and hurt his back.
Several Cabot Street resident called police, around 7:55 p.m. to complain about a group of people making a lot of noise as they moved furniture outside.
An officer was sent to a 31 Chipman Road address, at 9:30 p.m. to speak with a resident about a phone scam.
Tuesday
Police were directed to 10 Old Town Road, at 1:40 a.m., to speak with a male party who said he wanted to OD.
Officers were sent to a Winthrop Avenue address, at 9:55 a.m., to check on the well-being of a mother.
Officers sent to a Hart Street address, at 10:35 a.m., to check on the well-being of a different mother, found her to have passed away. It was determined to be an unattended death.
Three units were dispatched, at 11 a.m., to an Essex Street location for a 13-year-old with mental health issues. The youth was transported to Beverly Hospital, via ambulance, for observation.
Police were called to the Mobil station, 44 Dodge St., at 2:25 p.m., for an employee who allegedly stole a large sum of money. Police said an assistant manager confessed to having taken cash cards, valued at approximately $700, over a period of months. Mobil said they would take the case and the possibility of independent company action under advisement at this point, rather that file charges against the former manager, who voluntarily resigned.
Two officers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 434 Rantoul St., at 4:05 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with one vehicle into a utility pole. Police said a 2005 Chevrolet was turning right from Park Street onto Elliott when it struck a Subaru which the Chevy operator said he had not seen. The collision forced the Subaru, carrying a mother and her young daughter, into a utility pole and the Chevy off the road and up a bank. The mother and her daughter were transported to Beverly Hospital to be examined for undetermined injuries. The Chevrolet driver, who was uninjured, will receive a written warning for a stop-sign violation.
Salem
Monday
Officers were sent to 6 Hawthorne Blvd., at 1:05 p.m., for a larceny.
Officers went to 450 Highland Ave., at 1:45 p.m., to look for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 32 Clifton Ave., moments before 5 p.m., to speak with a person who said they had been threatened.
A larceny report brought officers to 18 Carlton St., at 9 p.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 9:10 p.m., to a Meadow Street location for a motor vehicle-accident without injuries.
Tuesday
Five motor-vehicle accidents without injuries were reported to police between 5:40 a.m. and 12:12 p.m.: 106 North St., at 5:40; 203 Canal St., at 8:50; 256 Washington St., at 9:43; 455 Highland Ave., at 11:02; and 11 Willow Ave., at 12:12 p.m.
Police also responded to 12 Pope St., at 9:28 a.m., for a larceny.
Three cases of people fraudulently applying for unemployment benefits under someone else’s names were reported from: 10 Horton St., at 3:25 p.m.; 9 Intervale Road, at 5:30 p.m.; and 22 Ocean Ave., at 5:55 p.m.
Marblehead
Friday
An elderly man walked into an unnamed Humphrey Street organization about 9:30 a.m. He identified himself and said he had been kicked out of his home and had been out all night. They said they could get him set up at a shelter in Salem if they could get him a ride. In the meantime, Atlantic Ambulance was called to check the man out, which they did. He refused any further medical services. A police officer, who was sent to assist the man, took him to an Atlantic Avenue address, where he was able to pick up some personal items, then brought him to the Senior Center where he had lunch. Just before 1 p.m., the officer picked him up again and transported him to the shelter in Salem. He said from there he would reach out to contacts he knows.
A Lincoln Avenue woman told police at 11:10 a.m., she had gotten a voice mail from someone claiming to be from the local sheriff’s office and they needed her signature and personal information. She said she knew it was a scam and was going to delete the message.
Saturday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Pleasant St., at 11:25 a.m. to attempt to locate a possible drunken driver with a child in the car. A caller said the man had been stumbling, barely able to stand, argumentative, and unclear about his order. When he left, he barely picked up his kid and car keys before leaving the business and departing in a 2016 gray Ford Focus. The caller watched the man leave, get into his car and drive out of the lot, turning left onto Spring then left onto Sewall where he was stopped by police. Atlantic was requested for a quick patient evaluation, after which the man’s wife came and got him and the child. Police were filling out a Mass. Form 51A, a state report alleging child abuse or neglect. An officer spoke with the DCF for any history on the family. The DCF agent said he had been argumentative and uncooperative earlier today. She said she suspected he was not going to be pleased when they showed up at his residence later today.
A Pickett Street resident called at 1:05 p.m., to report that someone had dumped greenery in her garden. She said it was flower boxes with bulbs and greenery and she didn’t want to have to deal with getting it to the transfer station. The officer resolved her complaint by taking the dumped planters to the transfer station for the woman.
Sunday
A Colgate Road man called police, at 4 p.m., to report that his assistant had taken his truck about a half-hour earlier without permission. He said he thought the assistant might be in Salem, as he sometimes slept over on Palmer Street. Salem police sent a cruiser to that location and were able to affirm the vehicle was at the Prime gas station, parked and occupied. Salem police took the man into custody and a Marblehead officer was sent to pick him up, which he did after placing him under arrest. Jeffrey Edward Luszcz, 32, of 47 Warren St, Salem, was charged with using a motor-vehicle without permission. He was freed about 3:25 p.m., Monday, after his girlfriend made bail for him.
Monday
A woman called police, at 4:40 p.m., from Walnut Street to complain that she usually parks on the street in that area, and someone had placed several cones along the street to block off parking spaces. The homeowner was advised, after which she moved the offending cones.
A Garfield Street woman told police, at 5:05 p.m. she had gotten a call from “the Mexican Mafia” who wanted ransom money for her daughter. She called her daughter in California who said she was fine. The woman knew it was a scam call, so she did not comply with the “kidnappers.”
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was called to Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., at 6 p.m., for a case of identity fraud.
Police were sent to a Purchase Street address, at 7:15 p.m., where they arrested a person on a probation warrant.
Police were sent to Lahey Health Behavioral Services, 111 Middleton Road, for a disorderly woman. She was arrested and placed into protective custody.
Monday
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 9:30 a.m., for a potential scam or swindle attempt involving the purchase of gift cards.
Police went to The Hale Group, 8 Cherry St., at 12:10 p.m., for a non-residential break-in over the weekend.
Swampscott
Monday
Police went to the vicinity of 525 Paradise Road, at 2:10 p.m., in an effort to locate a 2021 blue Mercedes Benz, after someone inside the vehicle had pressed the call button with an unknown problem. The Mercedes call station was unable to speak with the driver. The vehicle was not found.
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, at 4:45 p.m., for the report of a past larceny. They were directed to the party in the parking lot in a gray Subaru Outback.
A 72 Crescent St. caller notified police, at 6:25 p.m., of a credit card fraud.
A caller from the vicinity of 29 Swampscott Ave. reported a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries at 8 p.m. The road was reported to be icy.
||||