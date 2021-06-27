Marblehead
Thursday
Police took a report of vandalism on Pleasant Street at 8:06 a.m.
A call at 11:26 a.m. from a resident of High Street concerning the way a vehicle was parked led to several interactions and visits to the location. The caller was upset that a gray Audi was not leaving a 10-foot right of way on the street. Police checked and saw that the car was legally parked. The caller called again after seeing the officer leave, upset that the vehicle was still there and telling the dispatcher that the street is only 9 feet wide. The officer went back to the area to speak with the caller. By the time he arrived, the Audi had left. Police had reached out to the owner of the Audi, who called back shortly before 1 p.m. and said she had grown up on the street, knew the parking rules, and had been treated "horribly" by the original caller, whom she described as an "unhappy person." She also asked if she could make a complaint against the caller, to which the police responded, "we could not police unhappiness."
A Jersey Street resident called police at 3:36 p.m. to report the theft of an Amazon package. The package contained birdseed.
A man went to the police station at 10:27 p.m. to complain that he had been overcharged for a sandwich on Pleasant Street and that it is the result of a conspiracy. He asked police to hold onto the receipt as evidence. An officer was given a receipt showing a price of $5.79 and the label on the sandwich wrapper, revealing the actual price to be $5.69. While there, the man also reported being struck by rocks while at the beach and suggested police could identify the culprit by viewing satellite images.
Peabody
Thursday
An anonymous caller from Pierpont Street reported at 11:24 a.m. that there is a man who trains and abuses two pitbulls in the park nearby. Police will open an investigation once they get more information.
Police spoke to the operator of a scooter passing vehicles on Lynn Street at 11:51 a.m.
Another scooter operator was ticketed for riding without a license and had his scooter towed following a stop on Tremont Street at 11:56 a.m.
Animal control was notified at 12:40 p.m. of people who moved out of a home on Westview Circle and left behind cats.
A past hit and run was reported on Esquire Drive at 1:19 p.m.
A theft from a recycling facility on Summit Street was reported at 2:26 p.m.
A resident of Brooksby Village Drive reported theft by her caretakers at 2:39 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a three-car crash on Washington Street at 5:05 p.m.
Police got a warrant for six counts of larceny against a homeless man at 5:12 p.m. following an investigation into thefts from commercial vans at the Flagship dealership on Route 1.
Police arrested one man following a report of 40 dirt bikes racing down Lynn Street shortly after 8 p.m. Omar Ramon Reyes, 25, of 239 Curwin Circle, Lynn, was charged with driving to endanger, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, without a license. In the course of fleeing police, another rider fell off his bike, then hopped onto the back of another bike that sped away. Police seized the dropped bike, which was registered in Groveland.
Police took a report of juveniles breaking items at the playground near Fairview Street at 8:42 p.m.
Police took a report of gunshots from the area of Veterans Memorial Drive at 11:02 p.m. See story for details.
Friday
Police responding to a report of a man breaking a window on Crane Brook Way at 2:14 a.m. arrested Shakoor Harvey, 35, of 5213 Crane Brook Way, Peabody on charges of assault and battery on a family or household member, breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony and malicious destruction of property.
A car that crashed into a pole at 9:39 a.m. turned out to be in Salem on Marlborough Road. Salem police handled the call.
A Washington, D.C. man who had been the subject of two calls from the Avis counter at the Holiday Inn on Thursday was back at the hotel at 10:41 a.m. but left before police could issue a no trespassing order. Police were called at 11:41 after the business received four harassing calls from the same man, who was believed to be walking south on Route 1.
Police received a voicemail at 10:56 a.m. from a person at Dunkin' Donuts on Route 1 about a peacock wandering around. Police realized that the peacock belonged to the owner of a nearby business and reached out to let them know that "one of Bob's birds" was loose.
Salem
Thursday
Duy Than Tran, 33, of 41 Mall St., Apt. 2, Lynn, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. on Marlborough Road on charges of drunken driving (second offense) and following too closely. The arrest came following an accident.
Police took a report of an unwanted guest on North Street at 7:04 p.m.
Fireworks were reported on Palmer Street at 11:30 p.m.
Friday
Injuries were reported in a crash on Ocean Avenue at 2:21 a.m.
An unwanted guest was reported at a Lafayette Street address at 10:49 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Rainbow Terrace at 3:24 p.m.
Danvers
Thursday
No injuries were reported in a crash on Conant Street at 4:16 p.m.
A vehicle on Conifer Hill Drive was reported broken into at 6:07 p.m.
A person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pine and Sylvan streets at 7:42 p.m.
A shoplifting was reported at CVS on Endicott Street at 7:51 p.m.
A worker at a Cherry Hill Drive business, Millipore, was taken to the hospital with a wrist or hand injury at 8:33 p.m.
Friday
Police went to a dispute between neighbors on High Street at 6 a.m.
A bicycle was found near the intersection of Chestnut and Locust streets at 1:46 p.m.
A hit and run was reported outside the Walmart on Brooksby Village Drive at 2:05 p.m.
Police assisted on Sylvan Street at the scene where a person fell from scaffolding at 2:33 p.m. The person was taken to a hospital.