Marblehead
Thursday
Someone entered the Glover School on Brook Road and set off a fire extinguisher overnight. The incident was reported at 8:18 a.m.
A woman reported at 2:22 p.m. that while shopping on Atlantic Avenue, someone reached into her purse and took her wallet.
Peabody
Friday
A former employee of a Bass River group home on Andover Street will be summonsed to court on a larceny charge after he was seen taking landscaping materials from the property, which was reported at 10:12 a.m.
Police received a number of calls for assistance with rising waters throughout the area on Friday, including calls to Margin Street at 12:17 p.m., Birch Street at 12:19 p.m. Oak Street at 1:40 p.m., Railroad Avenue at 1:41 p.m., the intersection of Lake and Lowell streets at 2:03 p.m., and multiple calls from Russell Street starting at 2:04 p.m. At least one home on that street, and a section of the bike path were flooded.
A larceny was reported at the Extended Stay America on Jubilee Drive at 2:13 p.m.
Salem
Salem police received multiple reports of breaking and entering to vehicles overnight, including reports on Rainbow Terrace at 9:04 a.m. and 9:31 a.m., and at 3:16 p.m.