Beverly
Monday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 306 Cabot St., at 4:20 p.m., to move along a group of homeless who were congregating in the rear lot.
An officer was called to the Cummings Center, 181 Elliott St., at 5:20 p.m., for vandalism or malicious destruction to a vehicle on the third floor of the parking garage.
Three units were dispatched, at 9:40 p.m., to the vicinity of Rantoul and Pond streets, at 9:40 p.m., for a female walking in and out of traffic.
Tuesday
Five units were sent to the vicinity of Otis Road and Brimbal Avenue, at 3:25 a.m., for a woman in a johnny walking with a walker.
An officer was sent to 44 Prince St., at 9:45 a.m., to speak with a party who had been getting threats via text message.
Four units were sent to the vicinity of 13 Fayette St., at 10:30 a.m., for a naked man walking down the street with his arms up in the air.
Three officers were called to 91 Herrick St., at 2:45 p.m., for an intoxicated male with a story to tell.
Peabody
Monday
An officer was dispatched, at 6 p.m., to The Container Store, 210C Andover St., after a call from the store reporting a young male making death threats to employees and refusing to leave. On arrival, the officer was told it was a false report.
A woman called police, at 8:15 p.m., from Mac's Trailer Park, 176 Newbury St., to report that her rental car was missing. It was described as a grey Nissan Rogue, and that it was taken between 3 and 8 p.m. The vehicle was later located by Everett police.
Police were called to an Essex Place address, at 8:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. They arrested a Fairview Road, Peabody, man, and charged him on five separate counts
Police were called to McDonald's at 10:26 p.m., for a customer in a gray sedan who refused to leave the drive-thru window after being told they did not have his order. The customer left without further incident.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 8 Summit St., at 11:20 p.m., for a report of a vehicle into a stone wall. There was minor damage to the wall, but the vehicle had to be towed. The operator was picked up by a parent and taken home.
Tuesday
Police went to 23 Catherine Drive at 12:20 a.m., after a party reported a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle. Nothing was taken from the vehicle, and the suspect, described as wearing black shorts, facial hair and a baseball cap, fled in a silver Mitsubishi.
Marblehead
Monday
Police were called to a Seaview Avenue residence, at 8 a.m., after a resident reported he came out to find two flat tires on his vehicle. Police said there was no evidence of the tires being slashed.
A person walked into the station, just before 9 p.m., to report that an unknown female had approached their car and started punching the car. The female, who was described as having multicolored braids, was the passenger in a black truck operated by a male, with two other males in the back seat. The suspects also threw rocks at the vehicle the caller and his friends were in. They said they do not know any of the occupants of the truck.
Tuesday
A Green Street resident called police, at 5:50 a.m., to report noisy trucks at the transfer station. Police spoke with a driver from Commonwealth Waste who told him this was about the agreed time to be there. He said he had shut off his backup alarm and been as quiet as he could.
Salem
Sunday
Officers went to 415 Essex St., at 1:20 p.m., and to 22 Mason St., at 1:30 p.m., on separate larceny calls.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 406 Essex St., at 3 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of North and Oakland streets, at 3 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate brought police to 2 Summit Ave., at 5:05 p.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 7:10 p.m., to 161 Essex St., for a dispute.
Officers went to the vicinity of Palmer and Salem streets, at 9:20 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Police went to 23 Northend Ave., just before 11 p.m. to check out a suspicious party.
A report of threats brought police to 14 High St., at 11:45 p.m.
Monday
Officers were called to 100 Washington St. at 2:15 p.m. for a larceny.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 205 Highland Ave., at 2:45 p.m.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible internal injuries brought officers to the intersection of North and Nursery streets.
A motor-vehicle hit and run was reported at 4:10 p.m., in the vicinity of 8 West Ave., and another at 5:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 259 Highland Avenue.
Two reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 5 Cabot St., at 6 p.m., and again at 7:10 p.m., to 21 Essex St.
Officers were called to 1000 Loring Ave., at 7:45 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Lafayette and Porter streets, at 9:05 p.m. on a parking complaint.
An early-evening noise complaint brought police to 24 Shillaber St., at 9:15 p.m. Another brought police to 12 Hazel St., at 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Officers were called to 117 Lafayette St. at 12:50 a.m. for a noise complaint.
Three parking complaints were called in: to the vicinity of Cross and Pearl streets, at 8 a.m.; 6 Becket St., at 8:35; and 15 Winter St., at 9:30 a.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 87 Canal St., at 11:20 a.m.
Swampscott
Monday
Police were sent to 66 Kensington Lane, at 8:15 a.m., to make a well-being check on a man whose sister said he had not been well and she hadn't heard from him since Sunday.
An officer was called to 60 Beach Ave., at 10:30 a.m., by a party who wished to speak with an officer regarding harassing messages.
An operator was sent to the vicinity of Humphrey Street and Puritan Road, at 1:40 p.m. for an erratic operator, driving slowly and crossing yellow lines. The officer spoke with the operator and determined everything was OK.
Police were sent to a Doherty Circle address, at 3:30 p.m. to make a well-being check at the request of Elder Services, as they had been unable to make contact today. The party was transported to Salem Hospital.
An ambulance was dispatched to 224 Salem St., at 4:35 p.m., for a woman who was incoherent. She was transported to Salem.
