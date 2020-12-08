Peabody
Monday
Police were called to Burlington Coat Factory, 310 Andover St., at 2:45 p.m., for a past shoplifting. The store said on Nov. 30 and on Friday a person walked out with $300 worth of merchandise on both occasions.
Police were sent to TD Bank, 637 Lowell St., at 4:10 p.m., after an employee reported there were protesters parked in their parking lot who were being confrontational with customers. An officer arrived and said there was no issue. A customer had been unhappy the protesters were there.
A Lynnfield Street resident reported to police, at 4:20 p.m., that a passing vehicle had lost a tire earlier today and it went through his fence. The officer confirmed the tire had smashed through the fence and also struck and damaged a vehicle belonging to a resident in another unit at that address.
A Wentworth Road man flagged down an officer, at 5 p.m. to report his son's vehicle had been egged twice over the past week. He requested additional patrols in the area.
Police responded to a Tracey Street address, at 9:05 p.m., after a woman reported a neighbor was threatening her son with a knife. The two males had been arguing over parking and it escalated into a shoving match. The other person reached for his back pocket, where he keeps a work knife, and threatened, "I'm going to get you." The neighbor was described as in his 50s with a gray beard. The officer spoke with both people who said no direct threats were made and no weapons were brandished. They were advised to keep their distance from each other.
A Hancock Street resident came into the station at 9:30 p.m. for advice regarding his wife, who continued to reside in his home on and off, despite being separated. The man was advised to contact a divorce lawyer and probate court regarding his right to have her removed if he wishes.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Holten Street at 8:05 a.m. after a resident reported windows had been broken in their 2016 Camry.
Public services was dispatched, at 8:35 a.m., to put salt and sand on a hill that was icy.
Police were sent to the O'Shea Building, 1 Main St., at 9:15 a.m., to assist the fire marshal and state investigators looking into a possible arson case.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 1:30 p.m., in the vicinity of Northeast Nursery, 8 Dearborn Road, and issued a court summons to the driver, a 38-year-old Salem woman, for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Salem
Monday
After observing suspicious activity in the Hancock/Piedmont streets area, at 9:10 p.m., Detectives James Bedard and Sgt. Daniel Tucker arrested Miguel Piguero, 27, of 8 Green St., Apt. 1, Salem. Piguero was charged with possessing a large-capacity firearm; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; carrying a firearm without a license; possession of ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card; and possession of a Class A drug (fentanyl), subsequent offense.
Tuesday
The report of an assault in progress brought police to 19 Harbor St., at 1:20 a.m.
At 2:45 a.m., officers were called to 90 North St. for a shoplifting.
At 6:10 a.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 15 Lynde St. for a disturbance. After a brief investigation, they arrested Johnny Lewis, 36, of 111 Lawton Ave., Lynn, and charged him with disorderly conduct. About five hours later, police were called to 47 Jefferson Ave., and again arrested Lewis, this time on a charge of trespassing.
A larceny report brought police to 56 Margin St., at 9:30 a.m.
Police were dispatched, at 10:45 a.m., to the intersection of Washington and Essex streets, for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Two larcenies were reported — one at 8 Gardner St., and the other at 160 Lafayette, at 12:35 and 12:55 p.m., respectively.
Police arrested a 41-year-old Salem man at 1:20 p.m., at Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., on an outstanding warrant.
A call about a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 4 Cushing St., at 2:25 p.m.
At 3:25 p.m., police were sent to 286 Washington St., for a past assault.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was called to New England SportsPlex, 99 Newbury St., seconds before midnight to check out a person tampering with a truck. The officer arrested Stephen Papa, 31, of 98 Collins St., Danvers, and charged him with possession of a Class A drug.
Monday
Police stopped a white SUV at 5:45 a.m., in the vicinity of 56 Conant St., and summonsed the operator to court to answer a charge of driving an unlicensed motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 240 Conant Apartments, 240 Conant St., for a stolen package.
A person called police, at 12:20 p.m., to report they had been chased by a yellow lab. An area search was negative.
Police were sent to the intersection of Burley and Conant streets, at 1:45 p.m., to check the well-being of an elderly man whose pants were down, but he could not be found.
Police were sent to Seasons of Danvers, 44 Summer St., at 8:10 p.m., to speak with a resident who had been assaulted.
Tuesday
An officer was called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 2:20 a.m., to mediate a dispute between brothers.
Police were sent to 18 Grandview Road, at 7:10 p.m., to investigate a past assault.
A Maple Avenue resident called police, at 3:05 p.m., to report being harassed via computer.
Beverly
Monday
Police were called to 131 Rantoul St., at 8:35 p.m., to investigate a possible past break-in attempt.
Police were sent to 208 Rantoul St., at 10:50 p.m., to assist a pants-less female who was refusing to leave the property. EMTs arrived and assisted the woman back into her apartment where she had apparently walked out during an argument with her boyfriend.
Three officers and two detectives were sent to 127 Bridge St., at 11:40 p.m., to execute a search warrant with NEMLEC. After a search and a brief investigation, they arrested Andrew J. Savy, 55, of 127 1/2 Bridge St., Beverly. He was charged with improper storage of firearms; possession of ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card (FID); and possession of firearms without an FID.
Tuesday
Multiple officers were dispatched, at 1:10 a.m., to Borah's Convenience Store, for an attempted burglary.
Two cruisers were sent to 71 Dodge St., at 4:30 a.m., for a vehicle doing donuts in the parking lot.
Officers were sent to 395 Essex St., at 10:15 a.m., to calm a confrontation between a delivery driver and a manager.
An officer was called to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets, at 12:15 p.m., for a theft: A marker had been taken from a veteran's headstone.
A report of stolen packages brought police to 181 Elliott St., at 1:20 p.m.
Three officers went to 8 Roundy St., just before 4 p.m., after a man called to say he thought there was someone in his apartment.
Marblehead
Monday
Police were sent to a Cliffside Road address, at 5:40 p.m., after a resident reported he and his wife were fraud victims. He said someone used his card for multiple purchases. Police later reported the debit card fraud was handled by Bank of America.
Police were called to Maddie's, on State Street, at 6:15 p.m., for a disturbance. The manager had reported a male and his girlfriend were shouting and causing a disturbance. The manager said they were asked several times to leave, but they refused and began intimidating the employees and customers. They were last seen walking in the direction of Crosby's. Officers were unable to locate the pair, but employees said when they were asked to leave, they did so without issue.
Tuesday
Iseler Demolition advised police, at 10:50 a.m., they were about to begin deconstruction of the old tower on Tower Way and were calling police in case any neighbors called about the sparks. A Fire Department detail was on scene.