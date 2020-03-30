Beverly
Sunday
An officer was sent to Edwards Street at 4:30 p.m. to calm down some neighbors who were yelling at each other.
Police went to a Brimbal Avenue address, at 4:30 p.m., for possible threats made by a family member.
The report of an alcohol issue brought police and an ambulance to a Cabot Street address at 8:05 p.m.
Monday
The report of a possible overdose brought police and an ambulance to a Jasper Street address at 12:50 p.m.
Reports of a man acting strangely brought police to 181 Elliott St., at 2:30 p.m.
Marblehead
Sunday
A Harris Street caller told police, at 6:55 p.m., that he had gotten a scam email attempting to entice him into buying an ebay gift card and sending it to a specific address for a "friend" of his who needed help.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Green Street address for an 18-year-old female with a low-grade fever, swollen lymph nodes and who was now having vision problems and her color vision is off.
Monday
An unidentified caller complained to police, at 7:15 a.m., about landscaping in the area. Police said there were three landscapers in the area, all well separated.
The Fire Department dispatched the ladder truck and engines One and Two to an Ocean Avenue address, at 7:30 a.m., for an alarm. Firefighters reported nothing showing, but determined there was an electrical issue. Engine 2 and the ladder were cleared to return to the station and the local alarm was reset, but system still indicated trouble. Log showed nothing further.
Salem
Saturday
Police were called to 190 Lafayette St., at 4 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 10 Porter St., at 11:35 a.m.
Officers were sent to 17 Dunlap St., at 3:15 p.m., to make a well-being check.
A larceny brought police to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 5:30 p.m., for a larceny
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of 12 Heritage Drive, at 6 p.m.
Police were sent to 50 Saint Peter St., at 7 p.m. to take a report on a past assault.
Sunday
Police were sent to 7 Linden St., at 2:40 a.m., for a parking complaint.
The report of a past break and entry brought officers to 13 Harrod St. at 2:50 p.m.
Police were called to 1000 Loring Ave., at 8:05 p.m. for a disturbance.
Monday
A report of an unwanted guest brought officers to 204 Derby St., at 11:25 a.m.
Police were called to 3 Harrison Ave., at 12:55 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 94 Ocean Ave., at 3:25 p.m.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to a Green Street address, at 8 a.m., to check the well-being of a 10-year-old boy.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 235 Independence Way at 10:55 a.m. for a disorderly female. She was filming people.
An officer was sent to John George Park, 35 River, at 12:15 p.m., where he dispersed a group.
At 3 p.m., police were sent to Panera Bread, 100 Independence Way, for a male who refused to leave.
Swampscott
Sunday
The report of a scam or a con brought officers to 18 King St., at 7:55 a.m.
The report of suspicious party or activity brought police to Alltown, 525 Paradise Road, at 2:45 p.m.
Police were sent to the parking lot at 330 Paradise Road, at 11:30 p.m., for a suspicious party or activity.
Middleton
Monday, March 23
Police took a report at 11:12 a.m. of a past shoplifting incident at Cumberland Farms on South Main Street.
Police spoke with three parties, between 2 and 4 p.m., regarding quarantine issues.
An officer was sent to Cabral Drive, at 5:30 to speak with a resident regarding a Covid-19 scam.
Tuesday, March 24
An officer stopped and spoke with a youth walking in the street in the vicinity of Peabody and Mill streets as he was out in the inclement weather. It was also 2:10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 25
An officer was sent to Gates Road, at 9:55 a.m., to speak with the resident who had reported an online sales fraud.
Thursday, March 26
An officer was sent to North Liberty St., at 4:25 p.m., after the sound of gunshots were reported, but nothing was found.
Friday, March 27
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Maple Street and Highland Road at 1:05 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with two injured parties. They were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and both vehicles were towed.
An officer was sent to the Richdale Convenience Store on South Main Street, at 1:55 p.m., to mediate a case of verbal road rage.
An 10:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to Essex Street for a vehicle into a pole with personal injury. The operator was transported to an area hospital.
Saturday, March 28
Police were called to 147 Essex St., at 9:30 a.m., for a report of damage from a motor-vehicle accident.
Sunday, March 29
An officer was sent to 149 South Main St., at 1:20 p.m., for a business that should not be open.
Peabody
Sunday
Police were called to Walgreens, 35 Main St., at 8:30 p.m. for a suspected shoplifter, a heavyset white woman with long brown hair and floral shirt who was caught on camera picking up merchandise. The 50-year-old Margin Street, Salem, woman was summoned to court for shoplifting and has been trespassed by Walgreens.
An elderly man called 911 from Pilgrim Rehabilitation, 96 Forest St., at 3:20 p.m., and told police he was in a trailer in Saugus and could see all kinds of animals around him. Dispatch determined he was in a nursing home and a nurse was going to check on him and call back if needed.
Monday
Police were sent to the area of Albert Road and Paul Avenue, at 11:45 a.m., to check the area for a male wearing all black, with a scanner, going house to house. It was a DPW worker in the area.
Police were called to the intersection of Northshore Road and Route 128 north for a two-vehicle accident involving a red 2011 Hyundai Genesis and a black 2006 Hyundai Sonata. There were no injuries, but both vehicles were towed. One operator, a Cranston, Rhode Island man, was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A walk-in from Tannery Apartments, 16 Crowninshield St., came in to the station, at 3:15 p.m., to report a case of internet fraud. Victim reported having lost $400 to a scammer.
Police were dispatched, at 3:20 p.m., to Bagel World, 246 Newbury St., after a caller reported a fight in the parking lot. Officers said it was verbal. Both parties were explained their 209A rlights and declined.
Police were called to Walgreens, 35 Main St., at 4:10 p.m., where they picked up a woman suspected of shoplifting by Walgreens employees. The woman, who gave a current address of Summit Street in Salem, was being sought in New Hampshire on a fugitive from justice court warrant and was being held pending extradition.
