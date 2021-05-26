Marblehead
Tuesday
The Fire Department responded, at 1:10 p.m., to Bayview Road for a motor-vehicle fire. Two callers reported the car fire. Firefighters reported the windows of the 2007 gray Ford Fusion were tinted and they were unable to see whether anyone was inside. The owner of the vehicle was 45 minutes away and enroute to the scene. Police spoke with neighbors and determined there were no cameras that might have captured how the vehicle become engulfed in flame.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 2:12 p.m. to the intersection of Tedesco Street and Longview Drive for a motor-vehicle accident involving a 2015 gray Mitsubishi Outlander and a 2017 white Ford Explorer. Parties refused medical attention and neither vehicle was towed.
Swampscott
Monday
A Nason Road caller notified police at 10:25 a.m., of a bat in the house. The ACO was notified.
An officer was sent to a Redington Street address, at 10:35 a.m., to speak with a person who thinks they have been scammed.
A caller reported at 1:20 p.m. that they were being harassed by a male in another vehicle in the CVS lot at 413 Paradise Road.
A Sheridan Terrace resident called police at 4:30 p.m., to say a neighbor had parked her vehicle in such a way as to make it difficult for the caller to get in and out of her driveway. The problem vehicle was ticketed.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 87 Essex St. at a minute before midnight after a caller reported hearing a woman screaming for help from inside a van.
Tuesday
A Forest Avenue resident called police, at 1:05 p.m., to report a scam. They confirmed there was no loss of money and no personal information was disclosed.
An officer was sent to the Fish House, 431 Humphrey St., at 7:15 p.m. after a man reported to police that his 13-year-old daughter was at the Fish House pier earlier when some words were exchanged with other kids. At one point one of the kids involved kicked the girl's property into the water, destroying, among other things, a cell phone. The mother and daughter drove to the Fish House parking lot where they met with the responding officer. At that time, the daughter confessed she had made up the story about the phone.
A caller reported, at 8:30 p.m., that raccoons had chewed a hole in the roof of the 90 Burrill St. property which may be abandoned. The ACO was notified.
A caller reported, at 10 p.m., that a group on the front steps of the property at 164 Essex St. was talking loudly. An officer spoke with the group of three, who agreed to keep it down.
A Ryan Place caller reported at 10:10 p.m., that her grandson, who recently returned after being missing for five days, just ran away again.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were called to 2 New Liberty St., at 4:40 p.m., for a dispute.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 11 Willson St., at 6:55 p.m.
Officers were sent to 73 Proctor St., at 8:10 p.m. to help settle another dispute.
Police responded to disturbances at 1000 Loring Ave. at 8:15 p.m. and at 47 Hancock St. at 8:50 p.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 450 Highland Ave. at 9 p.m.
At 9:30 p.m., officers were sent to Restaurant Row for another disturbance.
Wednesday
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 116 Highland Ave., at 1:45 a.m.
Police were called to 55 Endicott St., at 4:20 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 160 Fort Ave., at 8:35 a.m. , and to 71 North St., at 10:30 a.m. for separate cases of vandalism or graffiti.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Loring Avenue and Raymond Road., at 10:35 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 295 Derby St., at 1:25 p.m. to make a well-being check.
An officer went to the intersection of Lafayette and Leach streets at 1:45 p.m. for a parking complaint.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police responded, at 4:05 p.m., to the intersection of Puld Lane and Andover Street, for a two-car accident without injuries.
A Catherine Drive person walked into the station, at 4:07 to report a credit card fraud.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 4:40 p.m., in the vicinity of the Salem Five Bank, 91 Lynnfield St., for a party operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The operator was cited for a marked lanes violation and for operating the unregistered vehicle. The vehicle was towed.
A caller reported, at 6 p.m., from West Diane Road, that she had secured a stray dog in her fenced-in yard for safe-keeping until the owner could be found. She described the canine as a brown and white cocker spaniel with a blue bandana.
A Holten street resident reported, at 6:50 p.m., that some neighborhood kids, ages 9 to 12, broke into his apartment and threatened his 9-year-old son with a garden hoe. Officers were attempting to follow up the juvenile suspect's parents at 18 Pleasant St.
The Fire Department was dispatched, at 8:20 p.m., to 100 Corporate Place for a mulch fire caused when someone apparently flicked a cigarette butt into the mulch. They hosed it down without issue.
Police and ambulance were sent to the intersection oof Margin Street and Dobbs Road, at 10:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle into a utility pole. The driver was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries and the vehicle was towed. The crash apparently caused power outages in the area and the light plant requested two detail officers.
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle just before noon at the intersection of Goodwin Circle and Interstate 95 south. The driver, a 21-year-old Lynn woman was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for disturbing a funeral procession. The vehicle was towed and the operator was transported to the Dunkin donuts in the rotary.
Danvers
Tuesday
A cruiser was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 4:05 p.m. for a person harassing customers. He was gone before the officers arrived.
An officer was dispatched, at 5:40 p.m., to a Cherry Street address to keep the peace.
Police were called to the Endicott Green Apartments, 180 Newbury St., for a dispute between neighbors.
Police responded to the Proctor Farm Conservation Area,160 Conant St., at 10:17 p.m., assisted by Beverly police, for the report of an armed kidnapping. There were several parties of both sexes with several stories, and police were uncertain, as of Wednesday, whether any kidnapping actually took place. The incident remains under investigation.
Police responded, at 11:10 p.m., to Citgo, 100 High St., for a motor vehicle accident without injury. The vehicle hit the concrete barrier in front of the gas pump, but there were no damages.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Hardy and High streets, at 8:30 a.m., for a three-car rear-end chain reaction collision. One driver said they were in pain, but declined medical transport.
An officer was sent to 98 North St., just before 9 a.m., for a follow-up on a junk car violation
Police were sent to 177 Maple St., at 12:40 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute. The woman was angry because another person was in her parking space.
An officer went to Brookwood Financial, 75 Sylvan St., at 1:35 p.m. for malicious damage to the building. It had been spray-painted.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police were sent to a Mason Street address, at 4 p.m., to check on the living conditions of a family's home there.
An officer was sent to 61 Herrick st., at 5:45 p.m., to look into the theft of a bicycle by a juvenile.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Lawnbank Road address for a party with an unknown medical condition who was unable to speak.
Police went to 16 May St., at 6:25 p.m., to look into a case of fraud with the use of gift cards.
Police were sent to a Northridge Road address, at 7:20 p.m., to investigate the theft of a wedding ring.
Four cruisers were sent to Conant Street on the Danvers line at 10:55 p.m., to assist Danvers police in looking for three armed robbery suspects. Danvers is investigating the incident which allegedly involved an unconfirmed kidnapping.
A Boyles Street female reported to police, at 11:20, that her mother was making threats.
Wednesday
Two cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched to Chestnut Parkway, at 9:15 a.m., to check the well being of a party.
A police officer went with Elderly Affairs to 590 Essex St., at 11:05 a.m., to investigate a potential hoarder situation on file with Seniorcare.
An officer was sent to 572 Essex St., at 12:55 p.m., to investigate damage done on a property as a result of vandalism .
An officer was sent to 1204 Broughton Drive, at 3:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident in which a car parked in the back parking lot was damaged.
At 5:05 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 12 Baker Ave., after a neighbor heard a woman screaming.
