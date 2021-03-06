Peabody
Thursday
A caller at Alliance Health at Rosewood on Johnson Street reported at 1:29 p.m. that a man wanted to report a past assault. An officer documented the incident.
At 4:18 p.m., a caller reported that her elderly mother, a resident at Brooksby Village, was a victim of fraud over the phone. An officer spoke with the woman, learned that she did not give out any personal information and advised her that it was an attempted scam.
Police will seek charges against a 33-year-old Peabody man for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to use care in starting, stopping, or turning, following a two-car accident on Foster Street at 5:11 p.m.
A person walked into the station lobby at 5:13 p.m. to report a potential scam involving the sale of a BMX bike.
Friday
At 9 a.m., a caller reported a tractor-trailer took down a stop sign on the property at Higgins Middle School on Perkins Street and left the scene.
An officer spoke with a man at St. John's church on Chestnut Street at 12:15 p.m. who said he was a victim of identity fraud.
Beverly
Thursday
Police received a report of a counterfeit $20 bill at a Cabot Street address at 4:54 p.m. A caller reported more possible fake bills later at 8:41 p.m.
A caller reported she thought someone entered her apartment on Rantoul Street at 5:48 p.m.
Friday
Report of a hit-and-run accident with injuries on Essex Street near the Route 128 exit at 10:02 a.m.
Danvers
Friday
A caller reported a dead possum on Centre Street at 8:54 a.m.
Police responded to a report of trespassing at a Walnut Street address at 10:19 a.m.
A caller reported a wire was down across Collins Street at 1:36 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
At 8:34 a.m., a caller on Pond Street reported he lost his money clip sometime the previous day. It contained four credit cards, a Texas license, an MGH contractor card and a check for $2,500.
Police received a complaint at 12:54 p.m. that clay on the tennis court on Community Road could be interpreted as a swastika. Officers checked the area and reviewed surveillance camera footage. They found two instances of graffiti with the word "WOW" on the underside of a slide on a playground next to the tennis court, and the word also painted on the court wall. The staff said the latter graffiti had been there for many months.
At 2:39 p.m., a caller on Jane Road reported their son was flying his drone yesterday and it disappeared. If it was found in the neighborhood, they'd like it back.
At 3:35 p.m., a caller reported a contractor dropped a toilet off a truck in the intersection at Harbor Avenue and Flint Street. The contractor was trying to clear the area but was mostly just pushing the shards of porcelain off to the side of the road, according to the caller.
Swampscott
Thursday
At 10:49 a.m., a representative from the Swampscott Senior Center called on behalf of an elderly woman who believed her ex-husband was trying to hack into her Social Security benefits.
A caller reported at 11:31 a.m. that a vehicle struck the traffic island and was now stuck at the intersection of Elmwood and Paradise roads.
At 3:12 p.m., a caller on Humphrey Street reported there were numerous kids on the football field without masks on. An officer stopped by the field and said everyone had their masks on.
At 6:02 p.m., a caller on Humphrey Street reported possible fraud with his bank account.
Friday
Police made a traffic stop near 400 Essex St. at 2:15 a.m. and subsequently made an arrest. No further details were immediately available.