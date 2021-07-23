Peabody
Thursday
A caller at a Tannery Gardens apartment on Foster Street reported there was water pouring down from the unit upstairs. The Fire Department was called to the scene at 1:10 p.m.
At 2:29 p.m., a Salem police officer said he would like to speak with a Rainbow Circle resident about a stolen package.
A 26-year-old Chelsea resident was issued a court summons on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following a two-car crash on Lake Street at Route 1 at 8:44 p.m. One of the passengers was transported to the hospital.
Friday
A caller reported a shirtless man was yelling in the street near the Little Depot Diner on Railroad Avenue at 5:59 a.m. Officers spoke with the man and said there was no problem, but then at 6:53 a.m., the same caller from earlier said the man was now dancing in the street, still shirtless. Police said the man was shown no trespassing signs and should be all set for the day.
A caller reported multiple dogs were attacking a person on Broad Street at 8:37 a.m. The victim was transported to Salem Hospital and one dog was taken to Northeast Animal Shelter. The animal control officer was on scene. The dogs' owner was unable to show proof of rabies' vaccination, but Borash Veterinary Clinic staff confirmed that one of the dogs was vaccinated but it had expired last year. There were no records of the other two dogs, and they had never been licensed in Peabody or Wakefield. A $300 citation was issued to dogs' owner, who lives on Broad Street, along with a copy of the leash law, a license application and a copy of the dangerous/vicious dog ordinance.
A crash was reported at 10:19 a.m. — a car vs. boat — at the intersection of Lynnfield Street and Honey Lane. One vehicle was towed from the scene.
An Augustus Street resident came into the station at 12:21 p.m. to report ID fraud.
A caller on Essex Green Lane reported identity fraud at 1:16 p.m.
A caller on Glendale Avenue reported a contractor put a nail through his foot with the nail gun at 1:38 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Police received a report of a car crash with property damage at the intersection of Dodge and Enon streets at 4:11 p.m.
A caller on Water Street reported a larceny of an outboard motor at 4:33 p.m.
The train gates were stuck at the railroad crossing on Elliott and Beckford streets at 4:57 p.m.
A caller reported dirt bikes were racing up and down the street on Wentworth Drive at 5:52 p.m.
Police received a report of harassment at 8:07 p.m. A person on Cabot Street was trying to extort money, according to the complaint.
A caller complained about noise from a power washer in use at the intersection of Rantoul and Federal streets at 8:36 p.m.
Friday
Police responded to a hit-and-run crash with property damage on Hale Street at 12:36 a.m.
At 3:21 a.m., a caller on Cedar Street reported someone was working their car that early in the morning.
At 8:28 a.m., a caller on Jasper Street reported having Ring video of an attempted car break-in.
Police responded to a car crash with property damage at the intersection of Essex Street and Old Essex Road at 10 a.m.
A car accident with property damage was reported on the Beverly-Salem bridge at 1:19 p.m.
Middleton
Monday, July 12
Police responded at noon to a report of threats being made on Acorn Street. Officers said it was an ongoing dispute between neighbors.
The animal control officer was notified of a dog that caught a bat on Sgt. Roode Lane at 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
Police received a report of a truck driving over the lawn of a business on Debush Avenue at 1:33 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
At 7:22 a.m., a caller reported a tree was down across the road on Thunder Bridge Lane. The DPW was notified.
Police received a report at 9:30 a.m. of a past incident in which a vehicle struck a light pole near Cumberland Farms on South Main Street.
At 11:40 a.m., police were again called to an ongoing neighbor dispute on Acorn Street.
Police received a report of check fraud at Salem Five Bank on South Main Street at 12:01 p.m.
Police responded to a report of people fighting near Cumberland Farms on South Main Street at 5:26 p.m.
A caller reported a juvenile was damaging a vehicle near Cumberland Farms on South Main Street at 5:55 p.m.
A Village Road resident reported fraud at 10:48 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
An officer conducted a traffic stop near Richardson's on South Main Street for an erratic driver at 6:12 p.m. The person was spoken to and sent on their way.
Friday, July 16
An officer conducted a traffic stop on North Main Street at 9:34 a.m. for a hands-free violation. The driver was given a verbal warning.
A caller reported a tree was down blocking the roadway at the intersection of Peabody and Mill streets at 3:24 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
A driver was given a verbal warning for a red light violation at 1:56 p.m. near Angelica's on South Main Street.
Sunday, July 18
A caller on Orchard Circle reported at 4:47 p.m. that there was a bunny in the area. The animal control officer was notified.
Danvers
Thursday
A log was reported left in front of a Flint Street home at 4:33 p.m.
An officer checked on a report of carpeting being dumped in the dumpster at the Riverside School on Liberty Street at 6:07 p.m.
Friday
Police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman on Kirkbride Drive at 1:27 a.m.
An officer went to Kirkbride Drive at 2:47 a.m. on a report of loud music.
A hit-and-run crash was reported at John George Park on River Street at 8:09 a.m.
An officer went to AL Prime on Holten Street at 10:20 a.m. after a report of a dispute over payment.
Police were called to the Best Western Plus on Dayton Street to assist with an unwanted guest at 12:57 p.m.
Police responded to an overdose at the Recovery Centers of America on Lindall Street at 2:31 p.m. Police wrote that two doses of Narcan were administered.