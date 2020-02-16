Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to Dunkin Donuts, 99 High St., at 3:35 p.m., for a male threatening people.
At 3:55 p.m., police were called to Doubletree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft Road, for a minor motor-vehicle accident.
Police were sent to T-Mobile, 100 Independence Way, at 6:15 p.m., for an unwanted guest. They arrested Kathy Sawall, 60, of 56 Peabody St., Salem. She was charged with disorderly conduct, subsequent offense; trespassing; and vandalizing a property with a noxious, filthy substance.
Saturday
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 1 p.m., for a disorderly person harassing the staff. After a brief investigation, they issued a court summons to a Salem woman.
Marblehead
Friday
Police went to Wharf Path, at 11:10 a.m., to speak with a party regarding a Social Security scam call.
A detective was sent to Humphrey Street at 11:35 a.m. to investigate a larceny/forgery/fraud.
Police were called to Neptune Road, at 11:45 a.m., to investigate a garage entry. There was no indication of whether or not anything had been taken.
Officers were sent to a Valley Road location, at 3:25 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a white 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 and a Green 2004 Maserati.
Police were dispatched at 11 p.m., to the vicinity of Old Salem Road and Longview Drive, for a disturbance involving three vehicles, a gray 2018 Nissan Rogue, a grey 2011 Subaru Outback and a green 2013 Subaru Outback. No further information was given.
Saturday
Police were called to a Crestwood Road residence, at 11:50 a.m., to speak with a resident regarding a Social Security fraud call.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Pleasant and Spring streets, at 12:40 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident involving a grey 2009 Honda CRV and a white 2018 Chevy Equinox. Fire and ambulance were also dispatched, but there was no indication of fire or injuries, but both vehicles were towed.
Salem
Friday
An officer was sent to 1 Buffum St., at 4:15 p.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police went to 39 Ocean Ave., at 5:10 p.m. for a report that threats had been made.
Two requests for well-being checks brought officers to 252 Bridge St., at 6:35 p.m., and to 3 Broad St., at 8:40 p.m.
Saturday
Police were sent to 426 Essex St., at 12:55 a.m., for a disturbance.
A noise complaint brought officers to 21 Roslyn St., at 1 a.m.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 73 Lafayette St., at 12:10 p.m.
Officers were sent to 24 Briggs St., at 1:35 p.m. to look into a report of a fraud or a scam.
At 2:15 p.m., police were called to 105 North St., for a suspicious person or vehicle. Police arrested three men, in connection with a stolen vehicle. Arrested were Ryan P. McAniff, 29, of 904 Broughton, Apt. 904, Beverly, who was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and with operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license; and Sean Allen Raymond, 44, and Craig Thomas Richards, 35, both homeless, of Salem, each of whom was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
Beverly
Friday
Police were called to the Dodge Street underpass and Route 128 for a tractor-trailer rig stuck beneath the bridge.
At 11:50 p.m., officers were sent to 32 Essex St., for lights flashing on and off inside the library.
Saturday
Officers were sent to Endicott College, Hale Street, at 12:15 a.m., for a vehicle in the pond.
An officer was sent to 327 Rantoul St., at 1:25 a.m., after a female reported she believed her ex-boyfriend to be in the area.
Police were called to 502 Manor Road, at 6:10 a.m., after a party reported possible blood in the snow behind unit 502.
Saturday
Police were called to 25 Holly Lane at 4:44 p.m., to assist a party with a lockout.
Police fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 10:40 p.m., to 20 Exeter Road, for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Sunday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 479 Cabot St., at 1 a.m. for a possible drunken man and woman walking in the street.
A resident of 10 West Dane St., called police, at 1:40 a.m., that it sounded like people were scuffling in the hallway.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to a River Street location, at 9 a.m., for a possible overdose.
At 12:45 p.m., officers went to 54 Ober St., to take a report on items taken from a party.
At 2:10 p.m., police were called to 16 Kernwood Ave., for items missing from a house after it was shown for sale.
Three officers were sent to 68 Northridge Road, at 3:55 p.m. after a party called to complain that his neighbors had thrown a bottle at the door.
A case of employee theft brought police to 100 Elliott St., at 4:20 p.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Bridge and Margin streets, at 4:25 p.m., for a child on a bicycle hit by a vehicle. The driver stopped and told police the two had only brushed. The child said he was unhurt and left the area on his bike before police arrived. Police located the child, but he insisted he was fine and was allowed to go on his way.
Swampscott
Friday
Police were sent to the intersection of Humphrey and Phillips streets, at 7 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
Officers were called to Starbucks Coffee, 450 Paradise Road, at 9:05 a.m. for a well-being check.
A motor vehicle accident brought police to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Humphrey Street at 11:15 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
Police were sent to Stanley School, 10 Whitman Road, at 1:15 p.m., for suspicious activity.
At 7:20 p.m., officers were the vicinity of the Bank Of America ATM, 450 Paradise Road, for a motor vehicle accident.
Police were called to the vicinity of Nichols Street, at 10 p.m., for a noise complaint.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to the vicinity of 79 Stetson Ave., at 11:25 p.m.
