Salem
Thursday
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 152 Washington St., at 8:45 p.m.
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Wheatland Street and Jefferson Avenue, at 9:25 p.m., to check on a suspicious vehicle and/or person.
At 10:40 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Friday
At 1:15 a.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 2 Traders Way for a motor vehicle being operated in an erratic manner.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 165 Boston St., at 9:35 a.m.
Officers were sent to 2 Margin St., at 11:15 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
A parking complaint brought an officer to the vicinity of 69 Congress St., at 12:35 p.m.
An officer went to 295 Derby St., at 1 p.m., to speak with a person who reported being threatened.
Police were sent to 252 Bridge St., at 2:50 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A reported fraud or scam brought police to 92 North St., at 4:05 p.m., and another, just before 5 p.m., brought officers to 16 Wyman Ave.
Officers were dispatched to 252 Bridge St., at 8:30 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Police responded, at 9:05 p.m., to 1 Boardman St., for a break and entry in progress.
Saturday
Police started the day with a dispute at 15 Central St., at 1:10 a.m., followed by a noise complaint at 3:20 p.m. at 1 Fairview Ave., and another at 4:20 a.m., at 5 Barr St.
At 4:05 p.m., police were called to 3 Grand Turk Way, for a home or a vehicle lockout.
Officers responded to 32 Osborne Hill Drive, at 7:40 p.m. for a report of gunshots.
Sunday
A report of larceny brought officers to 12 First St., at 2:50 a.m.
At 3:10 a.m., a missing juvenile was reported from 218 Canal St.
The theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate was reported, at 10:30 a.m., from 54 Turner St.
Police were sent to 18 Albion St., at 2:30 p.m., to look into a larceny.
Peabody
Friday
Police responded to 209 Lowell St., at 4:20 p.m., for a two-car accident. One vehicle was towed and one operator signed a medical refusal.
The Bedford Police Department called at 5:40 p.m., to report that a man had called them stating he was being held against his will at the Care One Hotel. Dispatch relayed the information to an officer who contacted the local nursing facility and spoke with a nurse who was going to check on the caller.
A witness notified police, 8:40 p.m., from 20 Central St., that a black pickup truck was doing donuts on the lawn at the rear of the building. An officer spoke with the driver, who told him he was trying to get his vehicle unstuck. The officer gave him a verbal warning for failure to use care.
Police were called to the vicinity of Lowell and King streets for a two vehicle accident. The operator of the vehicle that was struck followed the suspect vehicle back to Summer Street When police arrived, they summoned a 47-year-old Harris Street man to court for operating on a suspended license. Additionally, a 36-year-old Park Street woman in the same vehicle was summoned to court for allowing unlicensed operation of her vehicle. No injuries or tows were needed.
Saturday
A woman called police, at 3 a.m., from the vicinity of Shaws, 210S Andover St., to say she was out walking her dog and was concerned about a male who had been in the area for the last three nights. The officer located the male on the property near Route 128. He was an area resident, out for a walk, too.
The U.S. Post officer, 13 Wallis St., reported, at 4 p.m., that someone had affixed a patriotfront.com sticker to the building. The call was transferred to Massachusetts State Police.
Police responded to the intersection of Lynn Street and Sunset Drive, at 7:50 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. One driver, a resident of Holiday, Florida, was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. His vehicle was released to a licensed operator. There were no tows and no injuries.
Officers were called to CVS, 174 Main St., at 11:40 a.m., by an employee who said a shoplifter was walking out of the store. When he was confronted by the employee, he dropped the item and left the store. The employee told the officer the white male suspect had paid for a drink in self-checkout, but started to leave with an ice cream he had not paid for in his pocket. When confronted, he returned the ice cream and fled.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:25 p.m., in the vicinity of Central Bakery, 48 Walnut St., and summoned the operator to court for operating after suspension of his license. The vehicle was driven from the scene by a licensed operator.
Sunday
Police were sent to the intersection of Lowell and Sawyer streets, for a fight involving a possible juvenile. It was no fight — just kids having fun.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 9 Lynnfield St., at 3:40 p.m. for a Nissan Altima that had struck a pole. The Altima was towed and the driver was transported to Salem Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was called to Coastal Gas, 112 Water St., at 4:10 p.m., for a larceny from a vehicle.
Saturday
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 1:10 a.m., after someone reported hearing a fight in a nearby room.
Officers were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 10:15 a.m., where they arrested a 38 year-old Malden man on an outstanding warrant..
Police were sent to 4 Buxton Road, at 11:25 a.m., for an intoxicated male sleeping on the driveway.
At 1:50 p.m., police arrested a driver in the vicinity of 178 Water St., on a routine motor vehicle stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested Pedro Rodriguez, 39, of 2 Elmore St., Lynn. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; attaching wrong-number plates; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police were called to Hallmark, 100 Independence Way, for a female attempting to shoplift.
A past hit and run brought police to McDonald's, 135 Andover St., at 4:20 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of Endicott and Clinton streets, at 8:25 p.m., for a tree down in the road.
Sunday
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Morgan Drive and Wenham Street, at 1:45 p.m. for disturbing the peace.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Maple Street and Route 95 South for a motor-vehicle accident with personal injury. No additional details were available.
At 3:05 p.m., and ambulance was dispatched to 2402 Kirkbride Drive, to evaluate an intoxicated female. The female was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Beverly
Friday
An officer was sent to a Charles Street address, at 4:05 p.m., to assist a party being harassed.
Four cruisers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 5 p.m., to the vicinity of Cross Lane to assist a party who possibly broke his leg in the woods.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 26 Butman St. to talk with the victim.
Two officers were sent to 258 Rantoul St., at 8:45 p.m., for a drunken male who would not leave.
Saturday
Officers went to 11 Country Drive, at 12:35 a.m. after a resident reported she thinks someone was in the basement.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and Roundy streets, at 10:20 a.m., for a drunken male falling off his bike.
The report of a possible shoplifter brought police to 19 Dodge St., at 12:13 p.m.
Three cruisers were called to the vicinity of 44 Dane St., at 12:35 p.m., to assist in settling an argument between homeowners.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Congress Street and Summit Avenue to check out a fireworks complaint.
Officers were called to 502 Manor Road, at 11:15 p.m., for a female pounding on the door.
At 11:16 p.m., police were sent to 240 Cabot St., for a man possibly passed out in the ATM vestibule.
Police were called back to 502 Manor Road, at 11:35 p.m., for someone pounding on doors again.
Sunday
Police were sent to a Winter Street address, at 12:15 p.m. for a verbal argument between roommates.
An officer went to 26 Hilltop Drive, at 2 :05 p.m., to help retrieve a stolen bicycle.
||||