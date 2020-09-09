Peabody
Tuesday
A Wayne Road caller told police, at 5:10 p.m., that someone was impersonating him and sending texts from a different phone number.
A party called police, at 6:15 p.m., from Higgins Middle School on Perkins Street, to request an escort back to his car from the dog park because there was a protest there and he did not feel safe. The responding officer reported that the protest was actually the Middle School's fall sports rally. The caller made it safely to his vehicle.
Wednesday
An ambulance was sent an Antiqua Circle residence after a person fell through glass and sustained facial injuries. They were taken to Mass. General Hospital.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Gerald Road caller reported at 8:55 a.m., that he thinks his car was broken into overnight. The vehicle had been rummaged through, but he didn't believe anything had been taken.
An Orchard Street caller reported, at 8:55 a.m., that their unlocked car had been entered overnight. The change container had evidently been emptied, but nothing else was missing.
A Stevens Road caller reported, at 10:15 a.m., that someone had entered their unlocked car overnight and her Ray Ban sunglasses were gone.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 3:20 p.m., to Marblehead Harbor at 3:20 p.m., after a boat reported they had a diver aboard who was unconscious but still breathing, and they were unable to start the boat to get back to the dock. Police responded and cleared out the docks. The Salem harbormaster responded to the boat and had the patient on board, at which time he was reported to be conscious and alert. He was transported to Salem Hospital via ambulance.
A State Street woman called at 5:20 p.m., to report her neighbor slams the door and stares at her when she walks by, and she asked if police would speak to him. She was advised that if there was a disturbance or a police issue, she should call immediately, but her neighbor was doing nothing by "staring" at her as she walks by.
The Fire Department dispatched Engine 1 to a Casino Road residence at 7:50 p.m. after the owner reported her carbon monoxide (CO) detector had activated. Firefighters tested the home and found no CO presence. The homeowner will replace the CO detector.
A Doaks Lane resident called police, at 11:25 p.m., to report a possible water main break with flooding beneath the building. He said he had shut off water to the building, but it was still flowing, so he thinks there is a break in the main. The Water Department shut off the main to the building, but that apparently also shut off the sprinkler system there as well as the hydrant on Gas House Lane.
Beverly
Tuesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Old Essex Street and Route 128 south for a vehicle speeding off the highway with a tire missing from a rim. The vehicle was not found.
An officer was sent to 32 Tozer Road, at 9:40 p.m., for an unwanted dirt biker on the property.
Wednesday
Three cruisers were dispatched to 91 Herrick St., at 2:55 a.m., for a man being disruptive at Beverly Hospital.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 669 Cabot and Conant streets, at 11:04 a.m., for suspicious people hanging out at the cemetery.
Three officers, a sergeant and an ambulance were dispatched, at 12:35 p.m., to Cabot Street near the Salem line for a hit-and-run accident after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle. Police said the victim, a 13-year-old boy, was transported to Beverly Hospital to be checked for a possible sprained wrist. He sustained no other injuries. The suspect vehicle was located on School Street and the operator, a 32-year-old Beverly man, was summoned to court on a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. Police said the youth was crossing Cabot Street in the crosswalk when the vehicle, making a turn, struck the rear of the bike but failed to stop.
Two units were sent to 906 Hale St., at 1:25 p.m., for possible kids in an abandoned house.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were called to 137 Rainbow Terrace, at 2 p.m., to investigate a reported fraud or scam.
A past assault brought officers to 56 Margin St., at 3:55 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of Osgood and East Collins streets, at 4:15 p.m. for a drunk.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought officers the intersection of Marlborough Road and Cloverdale Avenue at 4:40 p.m.
Police were sent to 11 Brooks St., at 6 p.m., to look into a robbery.
Police were sent to 58 Bridge St., at 6:30 for a drunk.
Police went to 6 Captains Lane, at 8 p.m. to look into a fraud or a scam.
A past assault brought officers to 248 Lafayette St., at 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Police were called to 1000 Loring Ave. on two separate early-morning noise complaints, at 1:45 and 3:25 a.m.
Police were sent to 1 Summit Ave. at 7 a.m. and to 67 Palmer St., at 8:20 a.m., for parking complaints.
A fraud or a scam report brought police to 36 Essex St., at 11:55 a.m.
Officers went to 6 Lemon St. Court at noon, for a reported larceny.
A shoplifting report brought officers to 227 Highland Ave., at 12:45 p.m.
At 1 p.m., an officer went to 163 North St., to look into the report of a fraud or a scam.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Marshalls, 1005 Paradise Road, at 2:55 a.m., for suspicious activity.
Police were sent to Hadley School, 24 Redington St., at 6:35 a.m., for a noise complaint.
Police were sent to 96 Greenwood Ave., at 12:30 p.m., to look into threats reported by a resident.
The report of a suspicious person bought police to Humphrey and Pleasant streets, at 1:35 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Petco, 419 Paradise Road, for a minor motor-vehicle accident.
The report of an assault brought officers to 444 Humphrey St., at 3:10 p.m .
Police were called to 100 Burrill St., at 4:10 p.m., for a suspicious party.
At 4:15 p.m., police were called to the Fish House, 431 Humphrey St., for a larceny.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., at 5:25 p.m., for a party with a mental disorder.
Wednesday
Police were called to the intersection of Burley and Conant streets, at 6:24 a.m. for a minor motor-vehicle accident without personal injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police were sent to 175 Water St., at 7:45 a.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without personal injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
A noise complaint brought officers to 41 Wenham St., at 8:05 a.m.
Police were called to 26 Clinton Ave., at 11:20 a.m., to investigate malicious damage. Paint had been dumped on a car.
Police went to 20 Clinton Ave., at 1:10 p.m., after kids were reported to be in the building.
A check fraud brought an officer to 8 Walter Road, at 1:40 p.m.
