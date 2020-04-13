Marblehead
Sunday
A caller complained to police, at 11:30 a.m., that cars were parked near the castle and people were not being safe. An officer reported the cars were legally parked and the people were abiding social distancing guidelines.
A party came into the station, at 12:30 p.m., to report a stolen mountain bike, a blue Trek with black handlebars. An officer located it at the beach lot where the complainant had left it.
Police were called to the vicinity of the Forest River Conservation area to check for a bunch of kids vandalizing property. Officers sent to walk the area found and documented graffiti but were unable to locate anyone.
Beverly
Sunday
Officers were sent to 88 Northridge Road, at 5:10 p.m., to check on a man lying in the back yard.
A cruiser was sent to 131 Rantoul St., at 5:20 p.m., for a report of skateboarders on the En Fuego deck.
At 8 p.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of 79 Bridge St. to check on a man looking into vehicles.
Monday
Police were sent to the shore in the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets at 8:40 a.m., for a party windsurfing and possibly in distress. The windsurfer was not in distress, but he packed up and went home after the officer asked him to stop as multiple people thought he was in trouble and kept calling police.
A two-car accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Kernwood Avenue and Harris Street at 10:56 a.m.
An officer was sent top a Cabot Street address, at 2 p.m., to investigate threats to kill.
Police were called to 44 Herrick St., at 3:20 p.m., after a woman reported her pocketbook had been taken from a vehicle.
Peabody
Sunday
The Fire Department was dispatched to Scrubbles, 23B Central St., for smoke coming out of the building. A small dryer fire was extinguished.
A caller reported a large number of people riding bikes in the middle of the road near Washington and Hancock streets, at 6:40 p.m. They were gone when police arrived.
Police were sent to 9214 Crane Brook Way, at 6:50 p.m., after a caller said his boss was at his door threatening to kick it in if he didn't open it. Police spoke with the parties and they came to an agreement. They were explained their 209a rights and both declined.
Monday
An Evergreen Way mom called police, at 1:20 a.m., to report her son was not behaving. An officer spoke with him and reported he was all set for the night.
Police were sent to 85 Lynnfield St., at 9:50 a.m. after a woman reported her husband had walked away from home. He was found in the vicinity of 21 County St., and was reunited with his wife.
Salem
Sunday
Police responded to 14 Saunders St., at 3:15 p.m., for a noise complaint.
At 4:05 p.m., they were dispatched to 71 Harbor St., for a disturbance.
The report of a suspicious person in a motor vehicle brought police to 87 Bay View Ave., at 4:40 p.m.
Officers were called to 15 Peabody St., at 6:25 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Police were dispatched to 22 Tremont St., at 7:05 p.m., for a reported larceny.
Officers were sent to 24 Hawthorne Blvd., at 10:50 p.m., for a case of harassment.
Monday
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 4 Cedar Hill Road, at 9:15 a.m.
Police were sent to Walgreen's, 29 New Derby St., for a shoplifting.
Police responded to two motor vehicle accidents without injuries within 15 minutes: the intersection of Loring Avenue and Harrison Road at 11:13; and 36 Margin St., at 11:27 a.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 3:45 p.m., to 21 Essex St., for a disturbance.
Officers responded to three public health-related issues within a half-hour: 122 Boston St., at 4:20; 44 Bridge St., at 4:42; and 3N Variety Store, at 4:50 p.m.
Swampscott
Sunday
A caller reported, at 7:05 a.m., than an older white male started to chase a female down the street on Berkshire. The caller said the man returned to his car, an older black Acura. He didn't know where the female went.
A caller told police, at 2:05 p.m., that customers were entering Stop & Shop without wearing masks. The store manager was advised, and signs were put up.
Customers without masks who were walking into CVS, 413 Paradise Road, at 4:15 p.m., were advised to exit the store, as they were required by law to wear masks.
Middleton
Monday, April 6
Police were sent to Middleton House of Pizza, South Main St., at 1:40 p.m., where they moved a group of people along.
Tuesday, April 7
Police were called to Joz Development, Ross Lane, for suspicious activity. It was a party on a phone call.
Officers were sent to Natsue Way, at 5:30 p.m. for a complaint of dirt bikes in the area.
Thursday, April 9
Police were sent to the American Legion Post on River Street, at 5:15 a.m., to check a report of smoke. Nothing was found.
The sergeant went to C&D Landscaping, North Main Street, at 7 p.m. for a stolen license plate.
Friday, April 10
An officer was called to Rocky's Ace Hardware on South Main Street, at 7:05 a.m. case of property damage or possible vandalism. Police determined the sign was damaged by the wind.
The sergeant went to an Old Forest Street address, at 10 a.m., for an unwanted guest, who left of own accord.
Saturday, April 11
Suspicious activity was observed in the vicinity of the Merry Spa, Maple St., at 1:40 p.m. The information was passed along to detectives.
Dirt bikes were reported at 7:25 p.m. on the Middleton Golf Course
Sunday, April 12
A car ran into Walgreen's on South Main Street, at 12:40 p.m. There was minor damage to the building and no report of personal injury.
