Beverly
Monday
Four officers were sent to 101 Rantoul St., at 9:45 p.m. for parties screaming.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a Hilltop Drive address, at 3 a.m., for a party who was hearing noises. It was described as a mental health issue.
Three units, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 6:40 a.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Dodge streets, for a two-car accident with property damage.
A detective was sent to a Cabot Street address, at 10:40 a.m., for a possible case of non-forced sexual assault on a child.
Three units were sent to an Essex Street location, at 1:40 p.m., for a 19-year-old female attempting to harm herself.
At 3:10 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of 79 Lake Shore Ave., for the smell of smoke. Police and fire were unable to determine the source of the smell.
Peabody
Sunday
Police were sent to the Eastman Gelatine field, across from 266 Washington St., at 3:10 p.m., for a suspicious item in a trash bag. The CID was contacted for photos, and the item was taken to the lower garage. The bag and its contents are part of an ongoing investigation by the animal control officer.
Police were sent to the dog park, 34 Perkins St., at 5 p.m., for a report of two youths shooting cans with a .22-caliber rifle on the path through the woods behind the dog park. The officers spoke with other witnesses, who said it was a BB gun. The officer located the party in question and determined the weapon was a pellet gun. He confiscated the pellet gun and secured it at the station, to be picked up by a parent.
A woman called police, at 5:30 p.m., from Tannery Apartments, 50 Warren St., for a break and entry to her motor vehicle. The owner said it had been parked in front of 50 Warren St., and her $1,400 Macbook Air laptop computer had been taken.
A caller reported kids on bikes impeding traffic in the vicinity of Joy Road and Lynn Street, at 6:50 p.m. Police were advised to maintain safety on the roadways.
Monday
A caller advised police, at shortly after midnight of a fight on Caller Street. The officer reported the victim had left the area and all was in order.
Police were called to 4 Washington St., at 9:10 a.m., for a stolen motor vehicle.
Police were notified, at 10:30 a.m., of a neglected dog at a Driscoll Street address. Animal Control was already aware of the case and referred police to the report.
A TD Bank employee notified police, at 11 a.m. that a customer was trying to cash a $9,600 check after which they were to meet up with a scammer. The CID was dispatched, and the case is under investigation.
A caller left a voicemail for animal control, at 11;45 a.m., reporting he had witnessed a shaven sheep being mistreated by a leasing company employee. Animal Rescue League was advised and will assist in the investigation.
A 29 Harrison Ave. resident called police, at 12:15 p.m., to report a fraud on his credit card.
Police were called to Tannery Apartments, 50 Warren St., at 1:10 p.m., by a party who reported that his mother had been threatened by another woman in the parking lot at about 12:45 p.m. The woman threatened to beat her up.
A woman called police, at 1:25 p.m., from 111 Main St., to report that a white male with a beard, gray cap, blue shirt, khaki shorts and a black backpack, stole her son's Air Jordans from the common area for her apartment. Police arrested David Foley, 38, of 300 Lagrange St., West Roxbury. He was charged on four outstanding other-department warrants and with larceny under $ 1,200 — for the theft of the Air Jordans. The youth's sneakers were recovered and returned.
Police were called to Green Tea, 126 Newbury St., for a female who was bleeding and appeared to have fallen. The officer reported that a man, whose name they had, had dropped off his wife, also identified, at the Green Tea parking lot with significant facial injuries. Lynnfield police were asked to speak with the husband. The female, his wife, was transported to Beverly Hospital. Peabody was in contact with a Lynnfield officer to be filled in on the particulars. The manager from Green Tea called to report he has the video of an Massachusetts vehicle, with plate number, dropping the female off.
A Pulaski Street woman told police, at 5:45 p.m. that her landlord was attempting to evict her and she wanted to know her rights.
Tuesday
DCF received an anonymous report and was requesting police do a well-being check on the children and adults that were yelling in a George Road house. The anonymous tipper also said the family was squatting in the house. An officer spoke with the mother and reported that everything was in order.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:05 a.m. at the intersection of Lake and Lindauer streets, and summonsed the operator, a Lynn resident, to court for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and suspended license. The vehicle was towed.
Northeast Nursery, 234 Newbury St., called police, at 11:35 a.m., after an associate said he thinks customer may have taken a plant without paying. Saugus was alerted to have the customer call Peabody police. The customer was seen leaving the nursery with the tree in the back.
Marblehead
Monday
A Mohawk Road caller reported, at 5:15 p.m. that her 7-year-old daughter, who had been out front, told her mother that a car had driven by three times, checking her out. It was last seen going up Mohawk. The car was described as a turquoise, older model Toyota Camry or Corolla, and the driver was a white male with a mustache, accompanied by a female passenger. The officer spoke with the caller but did not talk to the 7-year-old. The car had just looped around the block a few times.
Tuesday
Police were called to Pierce Street at 2 a.m., by several parties who reported a possibly drunken female attempting to operate a motor vehicle. Callers also described a female yelling and banging on a car. A friend came by and drove her home.
Salem
Sunday
A juvenile issue brought police to 32 Park St., a 6:40 a.m.
An officer was sent to 44 Highland Ave., at 10:05 a.m., for a case of vandalism or graffiti.
Police and fire were sent to 50 Traders Way at 12:15 p.m.
The report of a dispute brought officers to 1 Gerrish Place, at 1:40 p.m.
Police were sent to 138 Canal St., at 1:45 p.m. for a shoplifting.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 11 Roslyn St., at 3:05 p.m.
An officer was sent to 59 Boston St., at 3:20 p.m., to disperse a panhandler.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Essex Street and Hawthorne Boulevard at 5:25 p.m.
An officer went to 96 Congress St., moments before 9 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Another noise complaint was called in at 11:45 p.m., for 19 Nichols St.
Monday
Police started off the day with a call to 19 Nichols St., at 12:20 a.m., for a noise complaint at 66 Highland Ave.
A disturbance brought officers to 70 Palmer St., at 1:50 a.m.
Police were dispatched, at 6:45 a.m., to 173 Lafayette St., for a suspicious party. After a brief investigation, they arrested Nathan W. Deans, 41, of of 173 Lafayette St., Apt. 6. He was charged with breaking and entering a building in the daytime, for a felony.
Officers were sent to 179 Boston St., at 9:10 a.m., for a trespassing.
Police were sent to 53 Hanson St., at 2:10 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Police were sent to 18 Boston St., at 7 p.m., for a drunk.
Officers were called to 91 Lafayette St., at 8:30 p.m, for a dispute.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 233 Lafayette St., at 11:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to 250 Washington St., at 10:10 a.m. for a well-being check.
At 12:15 p.m., police were sent to 80 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A larceny report brought police to 258 Jefferson Ave. at 12:55 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 94 Bridge St., at 1 p.m. to break up a fight.
A report of threats being made brought an officer to 141 Marlborough Road, at 2:10 p.m.
Swampscott
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 6 New Ocean St., at 10:45 a.m., for a disturbance.
A caller in a gray pick-up truck notified police, at 1 p.m., of a suspicious box behind Stop and Shop. Police checked the object, then notified animal control, which reported it was a bee's nest. Animal control notified a beekeeper.
A 23 Phillips Avenue caller notified police, at 1:35 p.m. of a coyote in the yard. It was gone before police arrived.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to a Burley Street residence at 6:40 p.m., after a resident reported a window in their house had been shot with a pellet.
Police went to 7 Orrantia Circle, at 10:40 p.m., to look for a possible prowler after someone banged on the door. An area search turned up nothing.
Monday
An officer was called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 8:55 a.m., for a credit card fraud.
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Salem Five Bank, 85 High St., at 4:20 p.m. for a four-car motor-vehicle accident. There were no injuries and no tows.
Middleton
Monday, May 4
A North Main Street party notified police, at 10:40 a.m., of a past assault.
Richdale Convenience Store notified police, at 1:10 p.m., of a past shoplifting.
Police we sent to a North Main Street location at 4:25 p.m. for a past motor vehicle accident.
Tuesday, May 5
An officer was sent to a James Avenue address, at 8:30 a.m., to make a well-being check. The officer spoke with the party and all was OK.
An officer was called to Mike's Discount Liquors, South Main St., for an intoxicated party who was denied service.
Wednesday, May 6
An officer was sent to a Boston Street address, at 5:55 p.m., for suspicious activity. The officer had a word with the youth who was trespassing.
Thursday, May 7
Police were called to an East Street address, at 3:40 p.m. for a trespasser. No trespass order had been filed against the party.
Friday, May 8
Police were called to Starbucks Coffee, South Main Street, at 9:15 a.m., for an unwelcome party. A trespass order was filed and issued to the party.
Saturday, May 9
An officer was sent to a Kenney Road address, at 12:55 a.m., to make a well-being check. All was OK with the subject.
Sunday, May 10
An officer was sent to Jones Road address, after a loud gathering was reported there.
Police took a report, at 6:10 p.m., of fraudulent activity at a North Main Street bank.
