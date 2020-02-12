Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was called to the vicinity of 174 Rantoul St., at 6:30 to deal with an aggressive panhandler.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Ocean streets after a party was reported to be smoking marijuana in a blue Honda.
Four units were sent to the vicinity of 55 Ober St. at 8:40 p.m., for vehicles speeding through the area. A citation was issued.
Three units were dispatched, at 11:30 p.m. to 18 Conner Road for a disturbance.
Wednesday
Four units were sent to 202 Rantoul St., at 12:50 for a loud group again waking neighbors.
At 2:10 a.m., they returned for the third time to the same 202 Rantoul St. apartment for a loud man and woman.
Police and an ambulance responded to Charles Street, at 4:20 a.m., for an unresponsive male.
Police were sent to 91 Herrick St., at 8:30 for a disturbance. There was an unhappy patient at the ER.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A woman called the Fire Department, at 6:20 p.m., from a Lafayette Street address to report that water was flowing in her basement. She said the water was ankle-high and and she did not know where to shut it off.
A Washington Street woman told police at 7:40 p.m., that she keeps getting phone calls and texts from a man named "Mike," who keeps referring to her selling her house. She did not wish to speak with an officer tonight, so it was suggested she try blocking the phone number.
Police responded to The Dolphin in Allerton Place at 10:05 p.m. after a passer-by reported a red light flashing and an alarm sounding on the third floor. After checking out the location, the Fire Department requested police as it might have been a break-in. The back door appeared to have been pried open and there were tool marks around the lock. After investigation, police determined the door had not been tampered with. The area was checked, everything was found in order, it was secured, and police and fire cleared the area.
When leaving area of the Dolphin, after the previous call, an officer located a car alarm sounding from an unoccupied car in a driveway. The officer put the car into park and the alarm stopped. It was believed to have been the alarm that the previous caller believed to be coming from The Dolphin.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police responded to two separate motor-vehicle accidents within a minute of each other, each at approximately 10:50 a.m. The first was at 460 Humphrey St. and the second at 26 Puritan Road.
Officers were called to 25 Thomas Road, at 2:05 p.m., for a con or a scam.
A report of suspicious activity brought officers to 138 Beach Bluff Ave., at 3:10 p.m.
Wednesday
Police, responding at about 3 a.m. to the vicinity of Summitview Drive after a call about a suspicious party with a flashlight, stopped and questioned a man walking down the street. After a brief investigation, they arrested William Leger, 33, who gave them an address of 64 Walnut St., Everett. He was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and with two counts of receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200.
Salem
Tuesday
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 233 Lafayette St., at 12:45 p.m.
Police reported a case of vandalism or graffiti at 285 Derby St., at 3:40 p.m.
Officers were called to 1 New Liberty St., at 4:35 p.m., and to 250 Washington St., at 4:45 p.m., for separate cases of an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were called to the intersection of North and Lynde streets, at 4:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 2 East India Square, at 6:30 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. He arrested Craig Thomas Richards, 35, of the streets, Salem, and charged him with trespass.
A break-and-entry to a motor vehicle was reported at 7:15 p.m. at 72 Endicott St.
At 7:17 p.m., an officer was sent to 52 Lawrence St., for a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 267 Highland Ave., at 8:10 p.m. for a larceny.
Wednesday
Police responded to three motor-vehicle accidents without injuries between 7:45 and 9:15 a.m.: 7:45 at 53 Jefferson Ave.; 8:25 at 11 South St.; and 9:14 at 93 North St.
Police stopped a vehicle in a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop, at 9:20 a.m., in the vicinity of Lafayette and Gardener streets. After a brief investigation, they arrested Zeon Johnson, 25, 11 Dewey St., Saugus. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and with operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police responded to three juvenile issues after noon today: the intersection of Bridge and Pleasant streets at 12:20; 29 Highland Ave., at 2:30; and 77 Willson St., also at 2:30 p.m.
Peabody
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 4 Walter Road at 3:25 p.m. after a caller reported a little girl had been standing on the porch in the rain for an hour. An officer checked the address and the area and reported there was no little girl outside in the rain or anything that resembled a girl outside in the rain.
A vehicle was towed from the vicinity of 21 Caller St., at 9:05 p.m., after it was stopped and the operator summonsed to court for unlicensed operation.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:20 p.m., in the vicinity of Margin and Driscoll streets for erratic operation. After a brief investigation, they arrested Anthony Quintero, 34, of 55 Driscoll St., Apt. 3, Peabody. He was charged with drunken driving and with a marked lanes violation.
Wednesday
Residents of 16 Loris Road notified police at 8:50 a.m. that sometime overnight, two vehicles were broken into but only change was taken
A mother came to the station, at 8:50 a.m., to report that her juvenile son had fled on foot from home on Washington Street some 10 minutes earlier. He was wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black backpack. The juvenile was promptly picked up by an officer and taken to Juvenile Court to meet with his parents and a judge.
Police went to Building Supplies Outlet, 20 Webster St., after a man reported the catalytic converter had been stolen from his Ford F550 truck sometime in the last week-and-a-half. He said there are no cameras in the area where he was parked.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 153 Endicott St., for a minor accident without personal injury. Drivers exchanged information and went on their ways.
Officers responded to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9:10 p.m., for a shoplifter.
An officer was sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St. to help settle a breakfast dispute.
Officers were sent to the Rail Trail in the vicinity of 48 Cabot Road, to search for a white SUV on the trail. A search was negative.
Police were sent to Bradlee Danvers, 2418 Kirkbride Drive, for a bast residential break-and-entry.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.