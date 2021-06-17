Peabody
Wednesday
A 93-year-old man who passed out at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Lowell Street was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital at 1:14 p.m.
A Hemlock Road resident reported an attempted extortion at 1:26 p.m.
A suspicious vehicle at Prospect and Cross streets turned out to be a person whose dog had jumped out at 1:51 p.m.
A Highland Street resident reported identity fraud at 2:35 p.m.
Two homeless people were arrested inside a vacant building on Dearborn Road at 5:01 p.m. after an alarm for an open door was received by police. Brian O’Rourke, 48, and Danelia Rae Phayr, 42, were each charged with breaking and entering in the daytime to commit a felony.
A 51-year-old homeless man was arrested on two open warrants following a call about an unwanted guest at an address on Foster Street at 5:13 p.m.
Animal control was notified after a dog was injured jumping from a vehicle on Lowell Street at 5:22 p.m. The dog was being taken to a vet by its owner.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Foster Street at 6:12 p.m.
A woman called at 9:51 p.m. to report that her cell phone and a credit card were stolen while she was working at the TJ Maxx on Andover Street. She said a man’s voice answered when she called her phone, and that her “Find my Phone” app showed it to be at a location on Hilltop Drive in Beverly. Police went to the address but could not make contact with the resident there and said the phone had been turned off.
A resident of Perley Avenue called at 10:21 p.m. to report that after confronting the drivers of two vehicles that had been speeding on their street, the drivers were driving back and forth past his house and taunting him.
A woman called police from her car at the Northshore Mall parking lot at 11:39 p.m. looking for assistance in getting to a homeless shelter. She explained that she does not like to drive at night. She was given a Powerbar and a bottle of water and police notified the mall’s security that her car would be parked there overnight.
A report of trees being cut down brought officers to Apple Hill Road at 9:26 a.m. A landscaping crew said it had permission to cut the trees but police were working to check that with the city.
Police went to a Washington Street address at 10:32 to assist with the light plant investigating electricity diversion.
At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Lowell and Summit streets at 11:53 a.m.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Central Street resident called at 9:40 a.m. to report that her neighbor’s Ring camera points directly into her unit and that the neighbor has refused to move it. Police spoke to both residents and advised them it is a civil matter.
A Lincoln Avenue resident called at 10:59 a.m. to report that his recently-purchased home had apparently been listed by someone on Craigslist as being for rent, leading someone to show up at their door to ask about the rental.
A Bessom Street resident whose property abuts a daycare center called at 11:16 a.m. to report that the children are loud from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Upon investigation, police confirmed that children were playing outside.
A child called from Hawthorn Road at 11:51 a.m. to report that he and his friends had been chased by older kids and they split up, with one of the children running into a conservation area. The caller subsequently reported that he was now on a Facetime call with the friend, who was no longer being chased.
A caller from Barnard Road reported at 2:03 p.m. that she suspects someone entered her home.
A Prospect Street resident walked into the station at 3:52 p.m. reported that she had just purchased a pair of white jeans but that she lost the bag somewhere and was hoping someone would turn it in.
Police took a report of threats on Doaks Lane at 3:59 p.m.
A Schooner Ridge caller reported at 4:01 p.m. that she had received a scam call threatening to arrest her.
A boater suffered cuts when his sailboat ran onto some rocks in the harbor at 5:21 p.m. The harbormaster was sent out to the scene and assisted with pulling the boat off the rocks. An ambulance was also sent to the area.
A Wyman Road resident arrived at the station at 5:54 p.m. to ask if anyone had turned in a missing white sweatshirt.
A Pleasant Street resident called at 6:53 p.m. to report that a tire on a parked truck had been “shredded.” Police did not note any visible puncture and said they will wait to be contacted by the owner of the truck.
A Village Street resident reported thousands of jellyfish that had washed up onto the beach at 8:59 p.m. and she wanted to get the word out to dog owners. She also posted the information on social media.
Police spoke to a group of approximately 40 youths off Ocean Avenue who were setting off fireworks and causing a disturbance at 9:21 p.m.
Police went to the aid of a man who was found on the ground next to his bike on Lafayette Street at 11:23 p.m. He was taken to Salem Hospital.
Another call at 11:33 p.m. brought police back to the area of Ocean Avenue, where the caller said kids were up on a roof and playing with fire. Police found three people sitting at the pavilion and no one playing with fire.
Middleton
June 7
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on River Street at 7:38 a.m.
June 9
A cell phone was reported stolen from Richardson’s at 2:27 p.m.
June 13
Police took a report of two people breaking up a beaver dam on Leitner Way at 9:42 a.m.
A fight was reported at the Essex Sports Center on Manning Avenue at 6:21 p.m.