Salem
Thursday
11690: David Moore, 60, of 3 Oak St., Salem, was charged with failing to stop or yield, driving a vehicle with a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender, and operating a vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense.
An assault-in-progress was reported on Gedney Street at 5:43 p.m.
At 10:19 p.m., shoplifting was reported at 29 New Derby St.
Friday
At 7:07 a.m., police were called out to the area of Derby and White streets on a report of a suspicious person. Out of the call, police made three arrests, with all three men charged with breaking and entering on a vehicle or boat during the day for a felony and disorderly conduct. Arrested were: Juan Manana-Rodriguez, 22, of 38 Perkins St., apartment 3B, Salem; Hector Moronta-Toribio, 22, of 20 Dow St., Salem; and Savion Thomas-Piche, 18, of 37 Winter Island Road, Salem.
A fight was reported in the area of Congress and Palmer streets at 3:23 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
A drive-by birthday with Pumper-Engine 2 was held on Russell St. at 10:20 a.m
A caller reported at 11:53 a.m. that she dropped her keys somewhere between Brookhouse Drive and Ware's Pond. The key ring contained several house keys, a Ford key and a pink can of mace.
A caller at 2:43 p.m. called about putting up 'keep right' or 'single file' signs due to concerns about increased walkers and cyclists on narrow Beacon Street and Crowninshield Road.
A resident on Trager Road called at 3:13 to report a group of more than 10 teens who were not wearing masks walked by her house about 10 minutes ago. Dispatch told her to call we she sees the kids so police can educate them.
A drive-by birthday was held at Lincoln Park at 3:50 p.m., on Village Street at 6:20 p.m. and on Lime Street at 6:35 p.m.
Friday
A caller reported at 6:03 a.m. that a cement truck is pouring cement and it's disturbing her peace and she feels this should not be happening so early in the morning. Police went to speak with the contractor and the cement company. The officer was advised that since they started pouring, they have to finish the job. The resident approached the workers and told them the building inspector did not want any work being completed before 8 a.m. There were no such stipulations in dispatch and nothing in the recent log. An officer plans to reach out to the building inspector.
Beverly
Thursday
Police took a report of a possible overdose on Lakeview Avenue at 5:13 p.m.
An officer assisted the Fire Department with a vehicle with a fuel leak at 5:21 p.m.
Police and an ambulance responded to Federal and Rantoul streets for an accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist at 5:46 p.m.
Friday
Police took a report of suspicious activity on Hale Street at 6:46 a.m. with a "suspicious toy gun" found at the end of a driveway.
Police took a report of a man on top of a car on Lothrop and Dane streets at 9:52 a.m.
Police responded to a disturbance at a cafe on Cabot Street after a customer refused to wear a mask at 10:13 a.m.
