Peabody
Tuesday
A caller told police at 6:12 p.m. that another driver threw something at his car and damaged it while on Route 128 north. Police spoke to both drivers, who had pulled over around Roycroft Road, but they had conflicting stories. The officer sent them both on their ways.
Several youths were riding in and out of traffic on bicycles at 6:51 p.m., on Russell Street near the Middleton line. Police checked the area but they were gone.
A Foster Street resident reported at 8:02 p.m. that the rear window of the caller's car had been smashed earlier in the day.
A man was screaming obscenities in Leather City Commons on Lowell Street at 8:44 p.m.
An SUV traveling erratically on Aborn Street at 10:11 p.m. was soon involved in a crash. Anthony Quintero, 35, of 55 Driscoll St. Apt. 3, Peabody, was arrested and charged with drunken driving and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Police also plan to seek a charge of driving with a suspended license against the driver of the other car, a 26-year-old South Boston man. There were no injuries.
Wednesday
A woman was taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital after she was hit by a car at 6:20 a.m. by the intersection of Walnut and Central streets.
Someone stole tires off of two vehicles overnight at Acura of Peabody on Andover Street. An employee reported the theft to police at 8:11 a.m.
A Walsh Avenue resident told police at 8:25 a.m. that her car had been broken into. Police said $1.40 in change was missing from the car, which had been left unlocked.
A Salem resident called at 10:46 a.m. to report his yellow and white cockatiel was missing. The bird was last seen around Hazel Street in Salem.
An officer took a report at 2:02 p.m. of a past break-in at the Spring Hill Suites on Newbury Street.
Northshore Mall security and a shop owner reported at 4:34 p.m. that a woman was trying to return stolen items at Glitterati. The owner was eventually able to pull up the woman's transaction.
Police plan to seek a charge of driving without a license against a 20-year-old Lynn man after a crash near Centennial Drive and Route 128 south at 9:36 p.m.
A caller reported a child running around in a Caller Street apartment at 10:19 p.m. An officer listened in the hallway for several minutes and heard no noise from any of the apartments.
Thursday
Police took three juveniles back to the station after a mother called police at 1:39 a.m. over an unwanted party at an Endicott Street apartment. The juveniles' parents picked them up.
Police received two separate reports of an alarm sounding from somewhere on Loris Road, at 4:33 a.m. and 5:06 a.m. It turned out to be smoke alarms that had been tossed in a dumpster on a house construction site.
Beverly
Wednesday
A possible past assault was reported at 4:49 p.m. on Brimbal Avenue.
Officers responded to a report of possible drug use on Herrick Street at 7:24 p.m.
A Piper Drive resident reported fraudulent charges at 8:19 p.m.
A verbal argument brought officers to Rantoul Street at 10:14 p.m.
Thursday
A report of a girl on the beach possibly with pills brought officers to Independence Park at 1:58 a.m.
Possible harassment was reported at 9:30 a.m. on Cabot Street.
Police took a report of a missing woman on Arthur Street at 1:08 p.m.
Salem
Wednesday
Police took a noise complaint on Bridge Street at 5:13 a.m.
A car break-in on North Street was reported at 8:22 a.m.
A break-in in progress was reported on the 200 block of Highland Avenue at 8:37 a.m.
A hit-and-run was reported on Silver Street at 9:53 a.m.
Larceny was reported on Mason Street at 11:56 a.m.
A license plate was reported stolen from a car on Lafayette Street at 4:51 p.m.
A past assault was reported on the 200 block of Lafayette Street at 6:49 p.m.
Thursday
Harassment was reported at the intersection of Loring Avenue and Lafayette Street at 10:32 a.m.
Larceny was reported on Paradise Road at 11:20 a.m.
Larceny was reported on Winter Island Road at 2:33 p.m.
A dispute was reported on Margin Street at 3:18 p.m.
||||