Peabody
Tuesday
At 1:20 p.m., a caller reported a female wearing a white T-shirt was in the center median of 128 south, near 208 Andover St., trying to cross the highway. State police were notified, but she was gone when they arrived.
At 1:35 p.m., a caller reported a female wearing a white T-shirt in the center median of 128 south and I-95 south, trying to cross the highway. State police were notified and located the woman, who was trying to walk to Sonic on Newbury Street. The officer transported her to her destination.
Police responded to the vicinity of 26 Andover St., at 3:30 p.m., for a three-vehicle accident. Two vehicles were towed and their operators, a Groveland woman and a Lynn woman were transported to Beverly and Salem hospitals, respectively, with unknown injuries.
Wednesday
A Pierpont Street woman reported at 10:10 a.m., that she had given pictures of her credit card to a scammer on Facebook. She was advised to contact her banks ASAP. The officer will document the incident.
Police stopped a 24-year-old Swampscott woman at 10:30 a.m., in the vicinity of 109 Main St. and summoned her to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. Her vehicle was towed.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Lorraine Terrace man notified police, at 10:45 a.m., that a loan was taken out in his name, apparently without his knowledge or permission.
Wednesday
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Pleasant Street at 6:05 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash involving a black 2018 Hino and a white 2010 Toyota Corolla. Neither the owner nor the operator of either vehicle were licensed.
Beverly
Tuesday
Reports of a person yelling for help brought an officer and an ambulance to a Sohier Road address, at 6:20 p.m.
The sergeant and 2 officers were sent to 72 Cabot St., at 9:15 p.m., to check on a possibly suicidal young female.
Two cruisers were called to 578 Cabot St., at 10 p.m., for a disturbance between neighbors.
Twenty-five minutes later, at 10:25 p.m., police were called to 578 Cabot St. This time three officers and a sergeant were sent back to the location, for a party yelling.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 224 Elliott St., at 11 p.m., to check on the sobriety of a mother with her kids in a gray SUV.
Wednesday
A sergeant and four officers were sent to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 2:40 a.m., for a lost patient.
Granite slabs were reported on the roadway at Cabot and Pickett streets, at 11:12 a.m.
A cruiser was dispatched to the vicinity of 418 Rantoul St., at 1:15 p.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident.
Officers were sent to 3 Elnew Ave., at 3:05 p.m., to attempt to serve a warrant. No cars were present and the home appeared empty.
An officer was sent to 49 Boyles St., at 3:10 p.m. to take a fraud report involving money loss.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to 135 High St., at 5:25 p.m. to keep the peace.
At 6:30 p.m., police were sent to Great Rock Church, 256 Andover St., to speak to youths moving rocks.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 35 Preston St., at 7:10 p.m., to look for a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker, but it was not found.
A cruiser was sent to the St. Johns Prep Athletic Commons, 72 Spring St., at 11 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle with two males and one female.
Tuesday
Police were sent to Ferncroft Road, at 8:15 a.m., for a snapping turtle in the road, but it had gone on its way and was not found.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 8:25 a.m., to check for a dog left in a motor vehicle for a half hour.
Police were called to Walgreens, 107 High St., at 3:07 to speak with a party who said they had witnessed a hit-and-run.
An officer was sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 9:35 p.m., for an intoxicated female in Room 234.
Police were called back to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 10 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute in room 234.
Wednesday
A cruiser was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 1:30 a.m., for a suspicious male behind the building.
At 8:20 a.m., an officer was sent to 160 Water St., to stop traffic for a family of ducklings crossing the road.
Police were sent to Kappy's Liquors, 158 Andover St., at 10:25 a.m. for a past shoplifting.
An officer was sent to 135 Andover St., at 12:05 p.m., for a two-car accident without personal injury. Drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
An officer was dispatched to McDonalds, 135 Andover St., at 12:55 p.m., for an unsecured child in a car.
Police were sent to M&M Label Co., 5 Electronics Ave., at 1:07 p.m., for a male caught in a machine. He was transported to an area medical facility.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Conant and Elliott streets, at 1:30 p.m., for an extremely foul odor. Officers checked and located a dead animal near the small stream that runs under the road.
Police were dispatched to 132 Sylvan St., at 2:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
The report of a fight brought police to 23 Prince St., at 3:37 p.m. to settle a dispute over a parking spot.
Salem
Tuesday
Officers responded to 504 Loring Ave., at 4:25 p.m., for a larceny.
At 6:15 p.m., officers were sent to Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The only additional items logged before midnight were three noise complaints: the intersection of Salem and Palmer streets, at 6:50 p.m.; the intersection of Salem and Palmer streets again, at 9:25 p.m.; and the intersection of Salem and Dow streets, at 11:30 p.m.
Wednesday
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 10 First St., at 12:20 a.m.
The next item logged was a parking complaint from Pingree St., at 8:11 a.m.
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle were reported at 370 Essex St., at 9:20 a.m.
An officer was sent to 1 Butler St., at 9:25 a.m., to keep the peace.
Police were sent to 25 Memorial Drive., at 10:10 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A parking complaint at 182 Federal St. was logged at 11:30 a.m.
Police were sent to make two well-being checks in short order: to 4 Loring Ave., at 12:02, and to 204 Highland Ave., at 12:17 p.m.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 284 Canal St., at 1:30 p.m.
Officers went to 18 South Washington Square, at1:50 p.m., to settle a dispute.
A party reported a fraud or a scam, at 2:30 p.m., from 8 Sunset Road.
A parking complaint was called in at 2:45 p.m., from 45 Mason St.
A separate parking complaint relating to a resident sticker was called in from 90 Margin St., at 3:47 p.m.
