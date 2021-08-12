Marblehead
Wednesday
Police were called to a Stramski Way location, at 9:57, for a man in a silver Audi who appeared to be doing shots. He was drinking water out of a water bottle and was clearly not impaired.
A Crowninshield Road resident called police at 2:38 p.m. to report kids were jumping off the big rock, doing back flips and such. The caller said they were concerned for the kids' safety. The harbormaster took a ride through the area, spoke with the children and verified they had an adult with them.
A woman was doing a cleanout in a Prince Street home when she found a jar labeled "Beryllium." She brought it to the station as she did not know what to do with it. The captain was notified and was researching it. Police were advised by the captain to leave it outside of the station until it was disposed of. He indicated it was a highly toxic, dangerous chemical that should not be breathed in or touched.
A person reported, at 5:25 p.m. from Doaks Lane, that someone had gone aboard their 18-foot motor boat moored in Little Harbor and gone through it. The boat owner told police he thought it might have been a swimmer. The harbormaster logged the incident and will keep an eye on the area.
A woman called police, at 11:15 p.m., from a Lime Street home to report that her mother was not at the house and that was very unusual. She called back five minutes later to say she no longer needed our assistance as she had found her mother on the back porch where she had neglected to look.
Middleton
Monday, Aug. 2
An officer went to Shipley Court at 7:15 a.m. and spoke with a suspicious individual. He was waiting for the rest of his work crew to show up.
An officer went to Northeast Kitchens on South Main Street, at 12:35 p.m., to investigate reported mail scams.
An officer notified the DPW to pick up an illegally abandoned sofa at the DYS facility on Gregory Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
An officer made a report of illegal dumping, at noon, on Lake Street.'
A detective was sent to Richardson's Dairy on South Main Street to take a report on online threats made.
A vehicle was stopped at 8:30 p.m., on North Main Street and another at 9:50 on South Main Street and each operator was verbally warned for failure to inspect.
Another vehicle was stopped at 10 p.m., at the intersection of South Main and Park Avenue and cited for speeding and improper passing.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
An officer stopped at 9:55 a.m., on King Street, to make a well-being check on an operator. The driver told him he had just pulled over to rest.
A Mill Street resident advised police, at 3:05 p.m., of a credit card fraud.
Thursday, Aug. 5
An Upton Hills Lane resident reported, at noon, that their lawn had been damaged.
Police were called to the vicinity of Tung's Taste on South Main Street, for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
Friday, Aug. 6
Officers were called to Walgreens on South Main Street, at 5:30 a.m., for suspicious activity. They arrested a 36-year-old homeless man and charged him on an outstanding warrant.
A party called police at 1:40 p.m., from Market Basket, on South Main Street, to report a road-rage incident.
Saturday, Aug. 7
A vehicle was stopped at 2:40 a.m., on South Main Street, and the driver was cited for a marked lanes violation.
An officer was called to Ferncroft Towers, Village Street, at 12:07 p.m. to take a report on a gift-card scam.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Police found a Lyft Bluebike in the Oakdale Cemetery on Maple Street, at 2 a.m. The company was notified to retrieve it.
Police were dispatched to a South Main Street location, at 1:45 p.m. for a report of people fighting.
Two parties called the animal control officer, at approximately 4:30 and 4:40 p.m., to report an injured crane at Paradise Golf on Lonergan Road.
The Board of Health was notified, at 4:15 p.m., of a septic issue at Angelica's Restaurant on South Main Street.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Arbella and Collins streets, at 4:50 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle. When police arrived, the motorcycle was on its side in the road with heavy damages. The operator, a 28-year-old Beverly man, was beside in the roadway, but had apparently sustained no serious injuries and refused medical attention. The vehicle driver, a Salem woman, 66, was cited for failing to drive within marked lanes. The motorcycle was towed.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 205 Highland Ave., and arrested the operator, a 51-year-old Loring Avenue resident on an outstanding warrant.
Reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 124 Lafayette St., at 6:25 p.m.
Police were called back to the vicinity of to 124 Lafayette St., at 6:40 p.m., for a fight.
Police were sent to 7 Osborne Hill Drive, at 7:55 p.m., to help settle a dispute.
At 9:50 p.m., police were sent to 30 Leavitt St., to handle a disturbance.
Police went to 2 Burnside St., at 10:35 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Thursday
Officers were sent to 86 Essex St., at 5:15 a.m., for a disturbance.
A parking complaint brought an officer to154 Boston St., at 7:45 a.m.
Police responded to 10 First St., at 11:12 a.m., and to 7 Pope St., at 11:36 a.m., for two parking complaints.
At 11:45 a.m., an officer was sent to 1 New Liberty St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A dispute brought police to 248 Essex St., at 1:05 p.m.
Officers were called to 194 Jefferson Ave. at 2:20 p.m., and to 50 Howard St. Ext., at 2:25 p.m. for two separate disputes.
Police were sent to 12-5 Boardman St., at 3:20 p.m., to take a report on a larceny.
A caller from 10 West Circle reported a fraud or a scam at 4:25 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:10 p.m., in the vicinity of Plains Park, 55 Conant St., and cited the driver for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
At 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to 15 Briarwood Drive where they served a summons.
Officers pursued a black scooter to the Peabody city line where they handed the pursuit over to Peabody police.
An officer was sent to the Ipswich River Canoe Launch, 23 West St., at 10:45 p.m. to check a suspicious vehicle.
Police were sent to 158 Summer St., at 11 p.m., in response to the report of a loud bang downstairs.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 9 College Pond Drive, at 1:50 a.m., after a resident reported hearing footsteps.
Police responded to the intersection of Maple and Poplar streets at 7:10 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
A cruiser was sent to 165 Andover St., at 8:15 a.m., after an operator reported their vehicle being accidentally damaged by debris from the overpass.
An officer was sent to 102 Endicott St., at 10:55 a.m., for a two-car accident with no personal injuries. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
A person called police, at 1:15 p.m., from Liberty Tree Mall to report a break and entry to their vehicle.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police stopped 18 vehicles in the general vicinity of Conant Street and Ellsworth Avenue between 4:15 and 5:30 p.m., and all received verbal warnings for various offenses.
An officer responded to a complaint of a dog locked in a hot vehicle, at 7 p.m. in the vicinity of 65 Dodge St.
Two patrolmen, firefighters and an ambulance responded, at 8:35 p.m., to an Elliott Street address for a man calling for help.
Two patrolmen, fire and an ambulance responded, at 9:30 p.m., to a Pinewood Avenue address for an elderly woman who had fallen down the cellar stairs.
Thursday
The report of a suspicious motor vehicle brought two cruisers to the intersection of Tozer and Hellard roads at 12:55 a.m.
A motor vehicle accident with property damage brought a cruiser to 112 Elliott St.
Two officers were sent to 12 Bow St., at 9:25 a.m., for an unwanted guest. Police arrested a 20-year-old Beverly man on three outstanding warrants.
Three officers responded, at 4 p.m. to Essex and Spring streets for a motor vehicle accident. No report had been filed.
Peabody
Wednesday
Police were dispatched, at 5:08 p.m., to American Design Iron Work, 147 Summit St. to serve a warrant on a 69-year-old Peabody man. It was served without issue .
A caller reported, at 6:20 p.m. that her son's black LG cellphone was stolen from the 133 Main St. MacDonald's. A witness reported seeing the suspect at Pierpont Park, and police were able to recover the cellphone and will return it to the owner. The 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody on a juvenile arrest and charged with larceny under $1,200.
Police were called to Giovanni's Roast Beef & Pizza after the shop reported at 9:45 p.m. that someone came in at about 8 p.m. and stole the tip cup. The suspect, wearing a black tank top, surgical mask, black pants and roller blades stole approximately $60 in tips from the counter-top.
At 10 p.m., Danvers police requested Peabody help in stopping two males on a black scooter who failed to stop and provide ID to Danvers police. They were last seen at Shaws, 210 Andover St. Not long after, a resident of 4 Henry Terrace reported an unknown male had entered her back yard and was crouching in the bushes. The juvenile was detained under juvenile arrest. He was charged with disturbing the peace and with disguising to obstruct justice. The other suspect avoided arrest for the time being.
Thursday
A resident of 9 Lone Pine Lane reported, at 9:35 a.m. that his neighbor continually brings his dog into the resident's back yard and lets is use the bathroom. An officer issued a verbal trespass notice to the resident of 5 Penn Road to remain off the property of 9 Lone Pine Road.
A Lynnfield Street mother came to the station, at 11:20 a.m., to report her 12-year-old daughter had snuck out of the house at 1:40 a.m. the previous night to meet with a person she met through Snapchat. The CID was notified and will conduct an investigation.
The Peabody Fire Department responded, at 3:30 p.m., to T-Mobile, 232 Andover St., for a dumpster fire next to the building. They put it out without problem.
