Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 221 Cabot St., at 5:40 p.m., to disperse people who were inside a clothing donation bin.
Three officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 10:20 p.m., to a Sturtevant Street address for a teenager damaging the residence.
Tuesday
An officer was called to a Beaver Street residence, at 12:20 a.m., to have a word with the 13-year-old who keeps knocking on the door.
An officer was sent to 120 Valley St., at 9:40 a.m., to speak with a party who been victimized by an identity theft.
Officers were sent to 181 Hale St. at 12:25 p.m., for a suspicious male and female.
Also at 12:25 p.m., officers went to 906 Hale St. for people at an abandoned house.
Peabody
Monday
A Clement Avenue resident called police at 5:20 p.m. to report that her neighbor was banging on the floor and was upset over a broken window in the basement.
An ambulance was sent to Peabody House, 18 Walnut St. for a man sitting outside, on the ground by the front door. He was possibly drunk and apparently injured. He was transported to Lahey-North.
An ambulance was dispatched to 71 Goodale St., at 11:10 p.m., after a third-party caller requested a well-being check on a female who posted on Facebook that she needed an ambulance, as something was very wrong, and it all started with a strep throat.
Tuesday
A Loris Road caller reported to police, at 11 a.m., that a Eastern Bank account had been hacked for $500.
Police ticketed four vehicles along Main Street at about 12:15 p.m. for violating curbside food pickup regulations.
Bill's Auto Sale called police, at 12:35 p.m., to report a stolen vehicle. A man told the tow company, which had his vehicle in impound, that he wanted to get a blanket from it. The tow company gave him the keys and he fled in the vehicle without paying the fee. The vehicle was stopped by Danvers police on 128 south at Endicott Street.
Police went to Abington Avenue, at 1:30 p.m., to speak with a woman regarding threats she had received over the phone. She was advised it was a scam. The threatening call was from Albania.
Marblehead
Monday
A caller advised police, at 5:05 p.m., from Creesy Street and Lincoln Avenue that a blue Dodge truck with New Hampshire plates was doing donuts in the middle of the intersection, then headed toward Elm Street. Officers reported the likely vehicle was found unoccupied at Elm and Creesy. Officers will be in the area, keeping an eye on it.
An anonymous Sheldon Road caller reported to police, at 5:25 p.m., that his neighbor, who idles his vehicles for hours at a time throughout the day, was at it again. He said he tried speaking with him once, but the neighbor did not respond well. He would like an officer to check it out. The officer said there was no vehicle idling when he paid the neighbor a call, but he did advise the man about the "no-idling bylaw."
A woman came into the station, at 6:50 p.m. to report she had just been run off the road by a truck and almost died. She said she found the truck and followed it to Marblehead Savings Bank and that two people were in it. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate the truck.
Danvers
Monday
Police were dispatched, at 5 p.m., to the vicinity of 7 Garden St., for a two vehicle accident with possible personal injury and airbag deployment. One driver was transported to Beverly Hospital with minor injuries. The same driver was cited for failure to use care. Both vehicles were towed.
An officer was called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 7:15 p.m., for two teens attempting to steal cellphone chargers. They were held by police until they could be picked up by their parents.
Tuesday
An officer went to Marriott Towneplace Suites, 238 Andover St., at 7:20 a.m., for an apparent non-residential break-and-entry attempt. A door and lock had been damaged.
Ira Lexus, 101 Andover St., called police, at 9:40 a.m., to report a stolen vehicle. A rental vehicle had not been returned.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., for a solicitor, asking for money or food. An area search was negative.
An officer was sent to 98 Newbury St., at 4:45 p.m., for a stolen package.
Salem
Monday
Officers were called to Bridge and Washington streets, at 6:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit and run.
Police were sent to 2 Ocean Ave., at 9:35 p.m., for a suspicious person in a motor vehicle. The driver, a 35-year-old homeless Essex man, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and his vehicle was towed.
Tuesday
A report of threats brought officers to 206 Washington St., at 9:55 a.m.
Officers were sent to 7 Pioneer Terrace, at 12:25 p.m., for a well-being check.
An officer was sent to 113 Loring Ave., at 2:55 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Swampscott
Monday
Officers were sent to 330 Humphrey St., at 7:35 a.m., for a suspicious person or activities.
The report of a past break and entry brought police to 75 Essex St., at 10:25 a.m.
Officers were sent to 235 Puritan Road at 6:55 p.m. for a suspicious vehicle.
Tuesday
Police were called to CVS, 413 Paradise Road, at 4:44 a.m., for a disturbance.
