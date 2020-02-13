Marblehead
Wednesday
A Watson Street man called 911 at 10:35 a.m., to report he was having a disease attack and needed to go to the hospital. He was transported to Salem.
A Washington Street party called at 11:30 a.m., to ask if police were familiar with a specific person who, they said, has been involved in multiple shopliftings. He asked for police to send an officer to the store and take an on-site report from the manager.
A May Street woman called police, at 4:40 p.m., to report that she may have given someone "too much information" over the phone and is concerned she is being scammed.
A Lafayette Street woman reported at 5 p.m. she had gotten a call from someone who claimed to be from National Grid. She was suspicious so she called the company direct and they advised her to report the call to police and have it logged.
A Carol Road caller contacted the Fire Department at 6:55 p.m. to say that a pipe had broken under the sink, water was pouring out, and she could not find the shutoff.
A woman called police, at 10:10 p.m. to report she had hit a telephone pole and damaged her mirror while leaving the 3 Cod. But now, she said, the car won't start. She said she had already contacted a tow through Geico Road Service. Police notified Bill's Towing, who said her battery was dead and they would do a private tow to her shop.
Thursday
A Prince Street caller notified police, at 7:15 a.m., that someone had entered their unlocked 2019 Chevy Silverado and gone through the vehicle. The center console was dumped out on the driver's seat but the only thing that appeared to be missing was loose change.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer was sent to a Hull Street address, at 5:15 p.m., to speak with a party regarding a blackmail attempt.
An officer went to 166 dodge St., at 5:55 p.m., to speak with a woman who believes her ex left a note on her car.
A cruiser and an ambulance were dispatched, at 8:20 p.m., to Puritan Road for an intoxicated person.
Thursday
Four officers were dispatched to 174 Rantoul St., at 3:20 a.m., for a fight in front of One Stop Market. Upon arrival, they saw two men and two women involved in a dispute, but one of the men, who had a distinctive handlebar moustache, walked away as the officer arrived. The women and the remaining man told officers they had been arguing with the first man, John Francis Condon, 32, of 19 Wellman St., Beverly. Condon, they said, was intoxicated, and they were trying to keep him from driving. Shortly, however, Condon, who police immediately recognized due to his moustache, returned to the scene, driving a vehicle. Police spoke with him and, after a brief investigation, they arrested him, and charged him with drunken driving, second offense. He was taken to court, and after arraignment, he was granted bail on his own recognizance. No date has been set for his pretrial hearing.
Four units responded, at 8:15 a.m., to the vicinity of Cabot and Kittredge streets for a vehicle driving with a door open and a possible incident of domestic abuse.
An officer was sent to 13 Knowlton St., at 10:35 a.m., to assist in freeing a small child locked in the car.
Officers were dispatched, at 12:40 p.m., to the vicinity of 313 Hale St., for a two-car motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Salem
Wednesday
Police responded to 2 East India Square, at 5:05 p.m. for a larceny.
At 5:15 p.m., police made a routine motor vehicle traffic stop in the vicinity of Woodside and North streets. After a brief investigation, two 31-year-old Beverly men were arrested on outstanding warrants.
Police were sent to 5 Gedney St., at 5:25 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A report of a drunk brought police to 18 S. Washington Square at 8:40 p.m.
Police were called to 239 Lafayette St., at 9:15 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Officers responded to two noise complaints: 1000 Loring Ave., at 10:45 p.m., and 50 Saint Peter St., at 11:40 p.m.
Thursday
At 1:20 a.m., officers were sent to 247 Essex St., for the first noise complaint of the day.
At 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to 59 Boston St., for a shoplifter.
Officers were sent to 233 Lafayette St., at 9:25 a.m., for a larceny.
Another larceny brought officers to 32 Commercial St., at 10:50 a.m.
Police went to 77 Willson St., at 2:45 p.m., to handle a juvenile issue.
Peabody
Wednesday
Officers were sent to Salon CC, 58 Pulaski St., at 8 a.m. after a person in the salon heard someone screaming outside. Responding units found the area to be all quiet, but the source of the screaming was located. It had been coming from a third-floor recording studio. All was in order.
Police responded to 4 Beeman Road, at 9:10 p.m., for a report of multiple parties acting in a chaotic fashion, running around, punching vehicles, jumping on the hoods of moving vehicles. The caller could not provide descriptions of any of the parties or vehicles. An officer reported a group of youths playing "Man Hunt" out of 9 Beeman where they were attending a dinner with their basketball team. The officer spoke with parents, and the youths were taking it inside for the evening.
Thursday
Police and Fire departments responded, at 6:40 a.m., to 128 Newbury St., for a vehicle fire. It was extinguished by the Fire Department just as officers arrived on scene. The vehicle was towed.
A woman reported two suspicious males in their 20s had been banging on her back door some 5 minutes earlier. They had told the woman they wanted to heat up their coffee, but she slammed the door shut. Police identified the vehicle, a 2009 Chevy Silverado. A BOLO was put out to all Peabody units, but the vehicle could not be located. The owner and his son, the possible driver, were traced to a Beverly address, but no one was at home when an officer was sent to check.
An officer was sent to the campus of Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St., at 4:05 p.m., for a coyote roaming the property. The officer chased it into the woods.
