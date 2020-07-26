Peabody
Friday
A man notified police, at 2 p.m., that he left the keys in his girlfriend's car this morning and when he went out for lunch, the car was gone. The girlfriend told police she had told another man he could borrow the vehicle, but neglected to tell her boyfriend, who called it in as stolen. Police made several attempts to contact the other man regarding the vehicle but were unable, so they put it on the registry of stolen vehicles.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Mason and Winter streets, at 8:45 p.m., after a Foster Street resident reported possible drug dealing at the intersection. There was a parked blue BMW with a male inside. Police located the group and sent them on their way.
Marblehead
Friday
Police were called to the intersection of Tedesco and West streerts, at 11:40 a.m. for a collision involving a Jeep Wrangler SUV and a Chevy Silverado pickup. One person was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. The Jeep was towed.
Marblehead was advised by Swampscott, at 1:30 p.m., of a pack of some 30 - 40 kids on bicycles riding up the middle of the road on Atlantic and Seaview avenues with no regard for traffic. They had been stopped in Swampscott, but dispatch called Marblehead to advise that the bikers were mostly Marblehead kids and they were heading our way. A few minutes later, they were reported in Marblehead, taking up a lane, heading inbound. A few minutes later, they reported to be in Richdales terrorizing the clerk, who had gone out to take photos of them, and they started throwing things at him. A caller reported from Humphrey Street that they were throwing things at passing cars. At about 1:50, they were reported heading back toward Swampscott, still holding up traffic and creating a dangerous situation. At 1:55 p.m., they were back in Swampscott again.
A Gregory Street caller told police, at 1:15 p.m., that a huge, white box truck was parked right in front of her house, taking up two spaces, and she wanted to know if it was legal. She was advised that if it was registered, it was legal.
A Shepard Street caller notified police, at 1:30 p.m., that a Honda Pilot was idling in front of the house, with the owner inside talking on the phone. This caller was given the same advice as the previous one.
Sunday
Police were advised, at 12:10 a.m., that there were two people lying in a vehicle with masks on, near the back of the dump. They said the two were in a silver or white sedan. He said it seemed suspicious, but he was unwilling to leave his information. Police checked, but found nothing.
Salem
Friday
Police went to 12 Oak St., at 5:40 a.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 18 Leach St., at 1:15 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to a Peabody Street location, at 3:45 p.m., to check out a complaint about possible drug offenses.
A shoplifting complaint brought officers to 450 Highland Ave., at 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
Police were called to 107 Boston St., at 11:30 a.m. for a dispute.
Officers were sent to 30 Warren St., at 11:55 a.m., to look into threat that had been made.
A motor-vehicle accident without personal injuries brought police to the intersection of Woodside and Oakland streets at 12:15 p.m.
Police were called to 24 Boston St., at 6:20 p.m., to investigate an assault in the past.
The report of a missing juvenile brought officers to 32 Clifton Ave., at 8:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to 5 Collns St., at 9:55 p.m., for a larceny.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 295 Derby St., Salem.
Three noise complaints in less than ten minutes, starting at 11:46 p.m., brought police to 14 Laurent Road, 168 Essex St., and 156 Derby St.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 32 Park St., at l:30 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
Police went to South Washington Square, at 6:30 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A missing adult was reported, at 9 a.m., from 37 Ward St.
Police were sent to 2 Linden Ave. at 1:30 p.m., for a suspicious person or motor vehicle.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 16 Foster St., at 2:25 p.m.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to a Conant Street location, at 10 a.m. to investigate a person's complaint that they were being followed. The suspect was gone before the officer arrived.
An officer was sent to 14 Treetops Lane, at 3:15 p.m., to investigate the report of a scam or a swindle.
Police searched the vicinity of Walmart and 55 Brooksby Village Drive, for a vehicle involved in a road rage accident, without success.
An officer was sent to 10214 Kirkbride Drive, to investigate the theft of a package.
An officer went to Walgreens, 107 High St., to look into a stolen bike.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:20 to disperse a group playing loud music.
Saturday
Police were sent back to the vicinity of Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Dirve, at 2 a.m., for cars speeding through and around the area. The parties were dispersed.
An officer was sent to Danvers Animal Hospital, 367 Maple St., to take a report on one dog bitten by another.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 51 Elliott St., at 3:45 p.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident without injury. The parties exchanged papers and went on their ways.
The report of a loud party brought police to 8 Burroughs St., at 10:10 p.m., but the report was unfounded.
Sunday
Police were called to 16A Charter St., at 12:50 a.m., for an unwanted guest — an intoxicated male.
The theft of two diamond rings and other jewelry brought officers to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 1:15 a.m.
Police responded to Ira Lexus, 97A Andover St., at 4:40 a.m., for a male party going into cars
Police were sent to the vicinity of Connors Farm, 30 Valley Road, at 10:30 a.m. for an accident involving a motor vehicle accident and a motorcycle.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 301 Newbury Street at 2:20 p.m., to assist another party in recovering a chair that had fallen out of a car.
Beverly
Friday
Three cruisers were dispatched to the Veterans Memorial Bridge on the Salem Line, at 10:07 p.m., for a possible suicide attempt. A woman was sitting on the edge pondering jumping.
Officers were sent to 15 Giles Ave., at 11:20 p.m., for a loud party outside.
A woman called police from 24 Chase St., at midnight to report threats she had received.
Saturday
Police were called at 12:05 a.m., to the vicinity of 377 Cabot St., for likely drunken driving or drugs. A black BMW was backing up, then driving into the wall. Police arrested Tana L. Dimick, 40, of 34 Cannon Rock Road, Lynn. She was charged with drunken driving and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police responded, at 1:35 a.m., to a Rantoul Street location for an unresponsive female, possibly an overdose.
Four units were dispatched at 2 p.m., to the Beverly Hospital Emergency Room, 91 Herrick St., for assistance with an unruly patient.
Officers were sent to Cabot Street alnd the Salem Line to assist the harbormaster in locating an aggressive boater.
Four units were dispatched, at 11 p.m., to the 10 Park St., for a fight n ar the depot.
Sunday
Two officers, a sergeant and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Pleasant Street and Phillips Court, at 1:35 a.m. for death possibly resulting from an overdose.
Three officers were dispatched to Beverly Hospital, at 8:55 a.m., for a prisoner watch.
Officers responded, at 1:30 p.m., to 60 Grover St., for reports of vandalism to a dwelling.
Swampscott
Friday
An officer was sent to Alltown, 525 Paradise Road, at 9:55 a.m., to investigate an attempted credit card fraud.
Numerous calls were received at the station, regarding numerous scooters and bikes riding in and out of traffic along Humphrey Street. Logged at 1:10 p.m.
Two callers reported to police, about 10:10 p.m., of the sound or sight of fireworks at unknown locations or possibly in the area of Little's Point.
An 84 Humphrey St. resident called police, at 10:20 p.m., that two Hondas were parked in front of the house and people outside of the vehicles were playing loud music and drinking. They left before police arrival, however.
A caller notified police, at 11:20 p.m., of a large house party in the area of Aspen and Arbutus roads.
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:05 a.m., in the vicinity of 101 Norfolk Ave., and arrested the operator. No further info available at this point.
