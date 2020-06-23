Marblehead
Monday
A caller notified police, at 4:20 p.m., from the intersection of Front and Selman streets that a MBTA bus was stuck due to an illegally parked Postal Service vehicle. The caller said both the mail carrier and the bus driver were arguing in the middle of the street. Two units were dispatched to the location, but the caller called back to report the bus was no longer stuck and both parties were on their way.
A Gerry Street caller notified police, at 6:15 p.m., that an orange Specialized mountain bike was stolen from the garage sometime since 4 p.m. A report was taken and police put out a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for the bike.
An Evans Road caller notified police, at 7:45 p.m., that someone had fraudulently filed a tax return in their name.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Ocean Avenue, at 10:30 p.m., for reports of people driving around and throwing fireworks from their cars.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to Pleasant Street, at 2:15 a.m., to check on a report of fireworks behind The Three Cod. They checked the entire area, but all was quiet.
Police were called to a Pickwick Road location after a resident reported being awakened by a flash and a loud bang. Police checked but found nothing.
Peabody
Monday
A party walked into the station at 5 p.m., to report their vehicle had been stolen from their Newcastle Road address. They were advised the vehicle had been towed by Arrington.
A woman reported to police, from the intersection of Lynnfield Street and First Avenue, that she had been involved in a road-rage incident. She said the other operator was tailgating her and trying to pass her on the right and the left sides. The officer pulled the other driver over at the CVS Plaza, and he admitted to honking his horn at her. He was sent on his way.
An officer was sent to The Cheesecake Factory, 210C Andover St., after a caller reported a white BMW parked in a handicap spot with no HP tag or decal displayed. The vehicle was tagged for parking in a handicap area and for parking in a restricted area.
An officer was called to the vicinity of Railroad Avenue, at 7 p.m. after a caller reported about a dozen juveniles on bicycles playing "chicken" with vehicles. The officer located the juveniles and had a "conversation" with them. They were reminded of bicycle safety rules and sent on their way.
A caller from Holiday Inn Peabody, 1 Newbury St., reported, at 7:30 p.m., that she had witnessed a man physically assaulting a female in the front parking lot by a black Chevy truck. The caller, who wished to remain anonymous, said she had reported this to the hotel as well, then left the area for her own safety. The officer spoke with two females on the scene. They reported it was a verbal argument only, and that the male left in a vehicle prior to the officer's arrival. They would not provide the name of the involved party. A little later, the initial caller called again to say her sister had overheard the name of the involved male, and that information was passed on to the officer.
Police were called to the Bank of America ATM, 150 Main St., at 9:30 p.m., for a man apparently unconscious, in a silver Acura. The officer reported the male was conscious by then and it was drug-related. The operator, a 21-year-old Driscoll St., Peabody, man was summonsed to court for operating under the influence of drugs; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and for possession of a Class-A drug.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched, at 10:05 a.m., to the vicinity of Starbucks Coffee, 240 Andover St., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. One person was transported to Salem Hospital and one to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries. Arrington was notified for two tows.
A Dexter Street woman left a 10:25 a.m. voice mail for the animal control officer to express her concern over the number of pit bull terriers living in her neighborhood. The AC responded, via voice mail, that there is no limitation on the number of pit bulls that are allowed to live on any given street. The AC also advised there are no restrictions of the breed. They fall under the same laws and ordinances as any other breed.
A Willis Road woman notified police, at 10:40 a.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in her name.
A Bristol Road resident notified police, at 1:30 p.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in their name.
An officer was sent to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 1:55 p.m., after a party reported their black wallet with a Patriots logo and containing $300 cash, was stolen at 1 p.m.
Beverly
Monday
A 22 West Dane St. resident notified police, at 5:10 p.m., that their landlord had used inappropriate language in a voicemail message.
Two officers were sent to 4 Kelleher Road, at 10 p.m., to speak with a man who wanted to talk.
Four units were sent to the vicinity of Hale and West streets, at 10 p.m., for a group of kids on and off the tracks.
Tuesday
A cruiser was sent to the Beverly rest stop on northbound Route 128, at 4:30 a.m., to assist a motorist who had struck a deer and was unable to exit the vehicle.
An officer was sent to the northbound Route 128 off-ramp, at 4:40 a.m., for a report of a deer in the high-speed lane.
Police were sent to 245 Rantoul St., at 10:20 a.m., for vandalism or malicious damage to a door.
The report of an air conditioner missing after its delivery brought police to 24 Rantoul St. at 12:50 p.m.
Two units were sent to 23 Mill St., at 12:55 p.m., for a disturbance between neighbors.
Salem
Monday
The report of a past break-and-entry brought police to 290 Jefferson Ave., at 3:20 p.m.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle plate brought police to 232 Highland Ave., at 3:35 p.m.
Officers were called to 14 Hathorne St., at 8:10 p.m., for a disturbance.
The report of a past break-and-entry brought police to 22 Mason St., at 8:40 p.m.
Officers were sent to a Rainbow Terrace address, at 8 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
A report of a trespassing brought police to 51 Charter St., at 11:35 p.m.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 83 Bridge St., at 8:35 a.m., to handle a dispute.
A past break and entry brought police to 117 Lafayette St., at 10:20 a.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 21 Aborn St. at 2 p.m.
Police responded, at 3 p.m., to 51 Summer St., for another fraud or scam.
Swampscott
Monday
A noise complaint brought police to 20 Morton Road, at 2:30 a.m.
Officers were called to 6 New Ocean St., at 5:05 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
Police responded to two reports of cons or scams within less than a minute of each other, at about 10:35 a.m. They were reported at 30 Berkshire St. and 148 Elmwood Road.
Police were sent to the intersection of Crosman Avenue and Humphrey Street, at 12:10 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident with damages of less than $1,000.
Another con or scam was reported from 25 Franklin St., at 1:50 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Burrill and Columbia streets, at 2:20 p.m. for a suspicious person.
Officers were dispatched to 1005 Paradise Road, at 3:10 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident.
A past break-and-entry to a motor-vehicle brought police to 15 Lawrence Terrace, at 3:50 p.m.
Officers were called to 8 Lawrence Road, at 3:50 p.m., for a con or a scam.
A past break-and-entry brought officers to 30 Ingalls Terrace, at 6:45 p.m.
Officers were sent to Fish House, 431 Humphrey St., at 9:15 p.m., for a disturbance.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to the vicinity of 12 Stone St., at 8:50 p.m., for a report of fireworks.
A second call brought police to the vicinity of 12 Stone St. again for fireworks. This call came in at 9:30 p.m.
Monday
Medical transport was dispatched to 15 Kirkbride Drive, at 8:45 a.m., for a 28-year-old male with a broken leg.
Police were sent to Econo Lodge, 152 Endicott St., for four or five kids trespassing in rooms.
A Massachusetts Avenue party reported a case of benefits fraud to police, at 2:50 p.m.
An officer was sent to the Dayton Street and Putnam Lane area, at 6:40 p.m., for a report of gunshots or fireworks. Nothing was found.
An officer went to 15 Charles St., at 8:45 p.m., for suspicious activity, after a party claimed to be a police officer.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 100 Dayton St., at 9:30 a.m. after a girlfriend walked off and family members feared for her safety. She was found unharmed and returned to her home.
An officer was sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 11:50 a.m., for a larceny report. A guest reported the theft of cash from their room.
A cruiser was dispatched to the vicinity of 14 Fox Run Road, at 1 p.m., for a report of a person or persons throwing beer cans from a vehicle.
Police were sent to 45 Burley Farm Road, at 3:45 p.m., to talk with a person whose name and information had been used to fraudulently file for unemployment.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 4 p.m., for a male shoplifter.
