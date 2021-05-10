Peabody
Friday
A Broad Street caller reported, at 2:30 p.m., that his ex-wife accessed his personal email account and sent all of his personal information to his mother.
A caller reported to police at 3 p.m., from the vicinity of the Brown School, 150 Lynn St., that someone had been hit by a vehicle. The officer reported there were no injuries and the party refused medical attention.
A caller told police at 3:05 p.m., that 20 scooters were operating recklessly and they were headed toward central Peabody. One officer, on his way to another call, said he passed 8 to 10 scooters saw nothing wrong with their operation at that time.
A resident of Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., reported his neighbor was outside his door banging on it and challenging him to a fight. The neighbor, also of 286 Newbury St., will be summoned to court for threatening to commit a crime and for assault. The incident was de-escalated.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9 p.m., in the vicinitiy of 75 Gardner St., and arrested the operator, Amos F. Cutter III, 49, of 1 Mooney Ave., Salem, and charged him with drunken driving and with failing to stop for police.
A Shore Drive resident told police, at 11 p.m., that he observed a neighbor suspiciously swapping license plates. An officer seized the plate and will document the case.
Saturday
A caller reported, at 9:20 p.m., from Washington Street and Clement Avenue that he had just seen a man throwing rocks at his girlfriend's car. The officer reported no issue. It was just a person frustrated over car troubles.
Sunday
Officers were sent to Elm Street at 10:30 a.m., for a family disturbance over COVID-19 vaccine for the father. It was settled when he left to get the shot.
Monday
Police were called to the vicinity of the Cabaret Lounge, 96 Newbury St., at 12:35 a.m., for a car into a pole. Peabody light was notified and an EMS unit was enroute for evaluation of the operator. State police arrived and took over the case. There was no indication of injuries.
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:10 a.m., at Lowell Street and Ridgefield Ave., and, after a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Jefrey M. Abreu-Nunez, 25, of 50 Hollingsworth St., Lynn. He was charged with speeding in excess of the posted limit, with failing to stop or yield; and on a Lynn District Court warrant for similar offenses.
Marblehead
Friday
Police were notified at 11 a.m., that a red mini-van struck a no-parking sign on the corner and knocked the pole down. The driver stopped, got out of the van, put the sign on the sidewalk, got back into his vehicle and departed. The caller gave police the plate number.
A Conant Road woman reported to police, at 6:50 p.m., that she had been victimized in a scam. After receiving a call from "Amazon," she went out and bought 20 cards for a total of $15,000 and gave their numbers to the scammer. She said she had gone to several places to get the cards, until one of the employees told her she was being scammed.
Beverly
Police went to the vicinity of the Cummings Center at noon to speak with a man regarding a possible check of credit card fraud.
At 12:30 police and a detective responded to 4 Amherst Road, for a possible break and entry into a residence.
Police and medical assistance respponded, at 2:40 p.m., to a Branch Lane residence for a female who fell down the stairs.
