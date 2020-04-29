Marblehead
Tuesday
A woman flagged down an officer at 8:25 a.m. on Commercial Street and pointed out it looks like someone in the area of 45 Commercial St., cleaned the dog poop out of their yard and threw it into the street.
A caller from Countryside Lane reported at 10:35 a.m. receiving a bitcoin extortion email. She will delete it and change her password.
A Mohawk Road woman told police, at 11:10 a.m., she had just received a call from someone claiming to be from Medicare/Medicaid. They told her they were doing a "health and wellness check" and wanted to go over her chart. The woman told the caller she didn't know who she was and would be giving her no info, then hung up.
A caller from Evans Road Extension advised police, at 11:30 a.m., that the neighbor had been on the floor in her bathroom for the past several days. He did not know if she was injured, of if she was positive for COVID-19. The log did not indicate how the caller had found out about the woman. An ambulance was dispatched to the address.
A Bonad Road caller advised police at 1 p.m. that he had gotten a bitcoin extortion email today. He said he doesn't have a webcam and doesn't have any of "that garbage they were referring to in the email.
An Ocean Avenue caller told police, at 3:15 p.m., that a man and a woman were jogging on the causeway. Ten minutes later she called again to say they just got back onto the causeway coming toward Devereux.
Police and fire were sent to an Evans Road address at 7 p.m., after a homeowner reported the fire in his fireplace was out of control and smoke was getting into the house. The Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire and reported it may have been a chimney fire. There was heat damage to the fireplace, but nothing more. A chimney sweep will be called to check the chimney. The Fire Department cleared at 7:18 p.m.
Police were sent to a Village Street address, at 7:55 p.m., for a drunken, out-of-control male. He was taken into protective custody and an ambulance was requested after he agreed to go to the hospital voluntarily.
At 9:10 p.m., police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Leo Road address after a 911 call reporting the son was out of control and threatening to kill himself. Two officers accompanied the patient in the ambulance and a third officer followed.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a Meeting Place Circle address, at 4:05 p.m., for a report of a kid with a BB gun.
An officer was sent to 281 Essex St., for suspicious activity. A window had been shot with a paintball.
Two officers were sent to 325 Rantoul St., at 8:15 p.m., to speak with a confused female.
Wednesday
Three units were dispatched to the vicinity of 63 Hale St., at 12:05 a.m., for kids causing a disturbance outside.
Two units were sent to 8 Jasper St., at 2:50 a.m. to check on a person with a flashlight in the backyard.
Two sergeants and four detectives were sent to 401 Cabot St., at 4:40 a.m., to assist Massachusetts State police, in the arrest of a Bruce Gunn on suspicion of murder.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Shortell and Remmick avenues, at 10:10 a.m., for a male looking into vehicles.
An officer was sent to 181 Elliott St., at 12:05 to look into a wire fraud.
Police were called to Walgreen's Pharmacy, 54 Elliott St., at 12:55 p.m. to have a word with a woman refusing to wear a mask.
Salem
Tuesday
Police answered two calls regarding suspicious persons or motor vehicles: the intersection of Rainbow Terrace and Raymond Road at 4:10 p.m., and 12 Hawthorne Blvd, at 4:30 p.m.
Police were sent to 286 Washington St., at 5:50 p.m., for a past assault.
The report of a juvenile issue brought officers to 204 Derby St., just before 6 p.m.
A noise complaint brought officers to 31 Putnam St., at 8:35 p.m.
The report of a dispute brought police to 24 Putnam St., at 10:30 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested a 27-year-old Peabody man on an outstanding warrant.
Wednesday
At 5:51 a.m., police were sent to 77 Willson St., to handle a drunken person.
A suspicious person or motor vehicle brought officers to 293 Lafayette St., at 9:25 a.m.
Police responded to two unrelated public health-related issues: 11:24 a.m., at 15 Peabody St.; and 11:49 a.m., at 450 Highland Ave.
Police were called to 370 Highland Ave, at 2:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 5:55 p.m. for a theft of baby formula.
Police and an ambulance were called to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 6:25 p.m., for a 65-year-old man unconscious in a motor vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital.
An officer was sent to 10 Grandview Road, at 8:15 p.m., to settle a non-domestic dispute between neighbors.
Wednesday
An officer went to the vicinity of 36 Doty Ave., just before 10 p.m., for a suspicious person wandering in the area.
An officer went to the vicinity of Peoples United Bank, 3 Federal St., at 1:05 p.m. for accidental damages when a bike fell off a motor vehicle.
Peabody
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Walgreens, 35 Main S., at 3:45 p.m., for a disruptive customer in the pharmacy area. The prescription policy was explained to the customer and she was told her prescription will be ready Friday. The woman was OK with that and left without incident.
A caller reported to police, at 5:20 p.m., that his vehicle was vandalized while he was shopping at Big Y Plaza, 637 Lowell St. He said there were two minor dents on the vehicle, but there were no suspects or witnesses.
A 1310 Crane Brook Way resident told police he was served a No Trespass order from the property management, but is confused because he lives there. He was advised that this is a civil issue, and that he had been served an eviction notice by a constable.
A resident of 5 Tammie Lane reported, at 6:45 p.m. that his vehicle was broken into earlier today. He said he has a video, and he wanted to make a report.
A resident of 107 Goodale St., told police at 6:55 p.m. that a vehicle had driven by and shot her house and vehicle with paintballs, damaging both.
An officer was called to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., for two females detained for shoplifting. The store said it would handle the incident.
A Lowell Street woman called police, at 9:10 p.m. to report a gray sedan had pulled into the driveway and was flashing a light at the house. She called back in a few minutes and said her husband had spoken with the party, who was a lost delivery driver trying to identify house numbers.
A 911 caller reported, at 10:40 p.m., that approximately 15 teens at the Sonic Drive-In, 55 Newbury St., were dining too close to each other, and it was making other diners uncomfortable. The officer reported the stereo was a little too loud, and the driver was advised to lower the volume. Everything else was in order.
Wednesday
A resident of 149 Lynn St. reported, at 11:20 a.m., that an unknown vehicle had driven across her lawn and damaged the shrubbery.
A woman called animal control at 3:35 p.m., from 2 Hewes Circle to report a raccoon was trying to break into her screened porch.
A caller notified police, at 4:15 p.m., from Cedar Grove Cemetery, 100R Cedar Grove Ave., that a large group was drinking at the back of the cemetery on the left. The officer reported the group, which was gathering at the headstone of a lost relative, was quiet and respectful.
A caller reported at 4:45 p.m., from 13 Beckett St., that her vehicle had been left unsecured, and some cash and gift cards, valued at less than $1,200, were taken from the center console.
A 1 Reynolds Road resident reported to police at 5 p.m., that an online sale had gone bad, when the buyer took a Nintendo game and fled without paying. The buyer was driving a black BMW registered to a party in Newton. Newton police were notified and will be contacting the suspect.
Police were sent to Pierpont Park on Pierpont Street for suspicious activity. Two or three children, approximately 12, took the caution tape down and were playing on the park equipment.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police were sent to 19 Redington St., at 10:05 a.m., for a suspicious party.
Officers were sent to the MBTA station at 10 Railroad Ave., at 2:35 p.m., for a disturbance.
An officer was called to 80 Puritan Road at 3 p.m. for a noise complaint.
Police went to 400 Paradise Road, at 5:50 p.m., to check out a suspicious party.
A request for a well-being check brought police to 59 Doherty Circle at 7:05 p.m.
