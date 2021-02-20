Swampscott
Thursday
Police took a report of a fraud or scam at 3:11 p.m on Harrison Avenue.
Peabody
Thursday
-- A woman fell from a ladder at the Yankee Candle store in the Northshore Mall at 3:33 p.m. and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
-- A Connecticut woman called at 3:42 p.m. and asked police to do a well-being check on a man she described as her fiancé. She said she believes he was staying at a Peabody hotel. Police learned he was not there and also learned that the woman is the subject of a restraining order obtained by the man. Asked about it, the woman said that she is allowed to have contact with him and was only barred from possessing weapons. The woman also told police that he had taken her car a week earlier and she had reported it stolen. Police directed the woman to contact police in Connecticut.
-- A woman made a report at 3:43 p.m. that her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend had used her health insurance.
-- Police took a report of identity fraud at 3:58 p.m. from a Proctor Street address.
-- A report of suspicious activity on Sherman Street at 4:18 p.m. involving a man looking at driveways turned out to be a man "scouting" possible parking spots for the snow emergency.
--A Warren Street resident reported at 5:02 p.m. that someone had unlocked the deadbolt on her door, though no one else is supposed to have a key.
-- Brewer, a one-year-old dog reported lost from Rantoul Street in Beverlyl was reported at 7:14 p.m. to have been spotted on Blaney Avenue in Peabody near the Italian Hall earlier in the day. Brewer is brindle (brown and black) with a white chest and may be part pit bull. He left home without his collar but is microchipped.
-- A Bresnahan Street woman called police at 8:03 p.m. to complain that she'd had food delivered from a Salem restaurant. The order came to $32. She said she had given the driver $40 and he left without giving her change. The dispatcher then called the restaurant. They said the driver had given the woman $5 in change and accepted a $2 tip. The restaurant then offered to refund the woman her money. The woman said she would contact the restaurant in the morning.
-- A Salem Hospital nurse called at 11:20 p.m. regarding a Lowell Street man who had left with an IV line still in his arm. When police went to the man's home, he still had the line in his arm. Emergency medical services was called to remove the line.
Friday
A fire extinguisher malfunction set off the fire suppression system at the Speedway gas station on Lowell Street at 5:15 a.m., blanketing the pump area.
Salem
Thursday
-- Kerri Ann Swett, 45, homeless, was arrested at 5 p.m. on Bridge Street, on charges of possessing counterfeit money and attempting to commit a crime, following a report of a suspicious item at that address.
-- A past breaking and entering was reported on Essex Street near Boston Street at 8:29 pm.
-- Sakunthear Dany, 31, of 32 Hollingsworth St., Lynn was arrested at 8:50 p.m. on Highland Avenue on charges of possession of a Class A controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of counterfeit money, speeding and on a warrant.
Friday
-- Todd M. Howell, 44, of 18 Rawlins St., Salem, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. on Rawlins Street, charged with drunken driving and driving to endanger.
-- Threats were reported on North Street at 8:03 a.m.
-- No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Lafayette and Hancock streets at 9:22 a.m.
-- A past breaking and entering on Howard Street was reported at 2:46 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
-- A car crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Cabot Street and County Way Extension, causing an injury to the driver and property damage, at 4:39 p.m.
Friday
-- Police went to a Cabot Street address at 1:14 a.m. for a report of people fighting outside.
-- An accident at the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road was reported at 8:20 a.m.
-- An accident was reported on McKay Street at 8:41 a.m.
-- Harassment was reported on Cabot Street at 11:09 a.m.
-- An Essex Street woman reported that she had been the victim of fraud at 1:04 p.m.
-- Police went to a disturbance inside the One Stop on Rantoul Street at 1:27 p.m.
-- An accident was reported on Greene Street at 4:01 p.m.
||||