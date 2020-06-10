Marblehead
Tuesday
A person called in from Atlantic Avenue, at 8:30 a.m. to report there was a man standing in front of CVS with a "hateful" sign.
A Bradlees End resident notified police, at 8:45 a.m., that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment in his name.
An Evans Road woman called the Fire Department at 9 a.m. to report a mulch fire. Engine 2 responded to the scene where it extinguished the fire. Firefighters said the fire was caused by someone throwing a cigarette butt into the mulch.
A Naugus Avenue woman notified police, at 9:05 a.m., that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment in her name.
A Pleasant Street caller reported to police, at 6:50 that she had just been notified by her bank that someone had fraudulently used her business account.
Five callers notified police, since 8:45 a.m. today, that fraudulent unemployment claims have been filed in their names.
Beverly
Tuesday
A 20 Sohier Road resident notified police, at 4:20 p.m. that someone had fraudulently attempted to claim their Social Security.
Officers dispatched to 4 Colon St., at 5:35 p.m., for a narcotics investigation, arrested Michael Everett Agnew, 67, of 20 Sohier Road, Beverly. Agnew was charged with attempting to distribute cocaine.
Police were called to 14 Jordan St., at 11:10 p.m., for an unknown male who walked into the house.
Wednesday
An officer was called to 54 Elliott St. at 12:25 a.m., for a store patron causing a problem.
Police were sent to 1711 Broughton Drive, at 19:10 a.m., for a stolen motorcycle.
Police were sent to 315 Rantoul St., at 11:05 a.m., to look into the possible theft of packages from the building.
Officers were sent to Cabot Street on the Salem line, at 2:45 p.m., for a man yelling for help from the bridge. He was taken to Beverly Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.
Swampscott
Tuesday
An officer was called to 13 Sculpin Way at 12:20 a.m., for people making noise.
Officers were called to 5 31 Humphrey Road at 12:10 and again at 12:25 p.m., for a con or a scam.
Reports of noise brought officers to 55 Atlantic Ave., at 8:55 p.m., and to 128 Windsor Ave., at 9:15 p.m.
Wednesday
A report of suspicious behavior brought police to Walgreens, 505 Paradise Road, at 5:10 a.m.
Salem
Tuesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 25 Boston St., at 6 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
The report of a suspicious item brought police to 59 Boston St., at 9 p.m.
Police were called to 12 Summer St., at 9:05 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A complaint about excessive noise brought officers to 168 Essex St., at 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Police were called to 26 Rainbow Terrace, at 3:30 a.m., for a noise complaint.
Officers were sent to 38 Perkins St., at 9:20 a.m., in response to the report of a larceny.
Police rushed to 462 Highland Ave., at 11:10 a.m., in response to a hold up/panic alarm, but there was no issue.
Officers were sent to 18 Boston St., at 11:25 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to 394 Essex St., just before 4 p.m., for a report of a fraud or a scam.
Peabody
Tuesday
A Brooksby Village resident notified police, at 3:05 p.m., that someone had hacked into her computer as a security program, "WEBLINKERS LLC," and withdrew $699.99 from her checking account.
A 15 Bourbon St. resident called police, at 6:20 p.m., to report he had been trying to work from home, but his upstairs neighbor has been stomping his feet since 5:30 p.m. The officer said the apartment in question was quiet when he arrived and the occupant would not answer the door.
A resident of 55 Veterans Memorial Drive reported, at 9:05 p.m., that someone was setting off fireworks in the area.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 21 Caller St., at 12:25 p.m., after a caller request a check of a possible illegal burn. The officer said there were some people by the tracks and the canal with the illegal fire. The fire was extinguished and they were sent on their way.
A caller from 26 Paleologos St. notified police, at 8:35 a.m., that a vehicle was blocking his driveway. The vehicle was tagged.
An officer was sent to Acura of Peabody, 233 Andover St., after the dealership reported that the wheels and tires were taken from a motor vehicle at their business overnight.
An officer was sent to Upton Street, at 9:25 a.m. for a parking check. One vehicle was towed for being on a public way without insurance. The operator, a Walnut Street man, was summonsed to court for having an uninsured motor vehicle and for having an unregistered vehicle.
Police were sent to South Memorial School, 24 Maple St., at 1:25 p.m., to check a report from a caller that two pickup trucks were illegally dumping by the dumpster. The parties denied the allegations and were sent on their way.
Animal control went to 31 Gardner St., at 2:40 p.m., in an attempt to learn the vaccination status of cat Mittens at that address. There was a car in the driveway, but no one would answer the door, so the officer left a notice on the door. By the time the officer had turned his vehicle around to head back down the street, the notice was gone.
A resident of 25 Worcester Road called police, at 4:15 p.m., to report an explosion behind her house. No smoke or fire was showing. The Fire Department investigated but could not determine the cause.
Three Peabody residents reported, over the past 24 hours, that unknown parties had attempted to file fraudulent unemployment claims with their information.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to CVS, 311 Newbury St., at 6:15 p.m., for a possible assault. A woman came into the CVS Minute Clinic for treatment of injury.
Police went to 345 Locust St., at 7:10 p.m. to take a report on a case of fraud.
An officer went to Ira Toyota, 99B Andover St., at 8:05 p.m., to check for an overdue party.
The presence of a suspicious group of males brought police to Xaverian House, St. John's Prep, 50 Spring St., at 9:40 p.m. Police dispersed the group.
Wednesday
Officers were dispatched, at 12:45 a.m., to the vicinity Williams School, 105 Elliott St., for the report of an assault and a possible robbery. The case is under investigation.
A Cabot Street caller complained to police, at 12:55 p.m., about kids building a fort in the wood in the vicinity of the high school.
A 14 Stone Street resident reported to police, at 2:50 p.m., that a package had been stolen from their house.
A 2 Drummond Court resident reported a case of identity theft to police, at 3 p.m.
A party notified police, at 3:20 p.m., of a tool bag left in the Town Hall Employee Parking Lot at 3 Holten St.
