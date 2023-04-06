Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to Cardinal Health, 11 Centennial Drive, at 2:03 a.m., for a female struck by falling debris. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to 366 Lynnfield St., at 7:50 a.m., to speak with a woman who reported her husband had been missing since Sunday. He is believed to be driving a red 2017 Nissan Titan and was last seen driving to work in Woburn. She said he may be going to Cuba.
Police were sent to the Azorean Brotherhood of The Divine Holy Ghost, 20 Howley St., to monitor the homeless camp.
A Bartholomew Street resident called police, at 9:36 a.m., to advise them a Target charge card had been fraudulently opened in his name.
An officer was sent to the Jeffrey & Susan Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield St., at 10:40 a.m., to document the larceny of a ring.
A caller advised police, at 11:05 a.m., he had emailed a video showing a complaint he had of a dog and its owner in Tannery Gardens, 111 Foster St. The caller was advised the video is too far away to ID the dog owner, the type of dog, what exactly it is doing or even which side of the fence they are on. The caller agreed and said he will try to obtain further information.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:11 a.m., in the vicinity of the West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., and summoned the operator, a 41-year-old Wallis Street woman to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
The Double Bull Taphouse, 210D Andover St., advised police, at 12:06 p.m., of a fraudulent check they had received.
Two parties came into the police station, one at 5:22 and the other at 5:36 p.m., to report separate cases of unemployment fraud.
A 26 Endicott St. caller reported at 6:09 p.m., that someone had entered and moved items out of her garage. There were no signs of forced entry.
A caller requested assistance at 6:35 p.m., with a Facebook Marketplace purchase exchange. The caller was unhappy with the condition of the couch he had purchased, but money had already been exchanged, the item had been removed from the seller’s property, and he did not wish to refund the buyer’s money. The officer advised it was a civil matter.
Police were called to Peabody Shell, 85 Lynnfield St., after a third-party caller reported an escalating argument between an employee and a customer. Police arrested Moises Martins, 21, of 26 St. Ann’s Ave., Peabody, on another department’s warrant.
A guest at Spring Hill Suites, 43 Newbury St., reported, at 10:15 p.m., that two male parties were attempting to break into his vehicle in the parking lot. The officer reported he spoke with the parties and they said they were just looking at the vehicle because they have a similar one. All was in order.
Middleton
Monday, March 27
The sergeant was sent to Market Basket, South Main St., at 5:29 p.m., for a parking lot dispute. It was not an accident.
Tuesday, March 28
A vehicle was stopped at 8:35 a.m., in the vicinity of Capone Floral Studio and the operator was cited for using a cellphone while operating a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to the Ferncroft Country Club, at 4:05 p.m., for a naked man running across the golf course toward I-95. The call was transferred to Danvers and Topsfield.
Wednesday, March 29
Police were called to the Richdale Convenience Store on South Main Street, at 3:44 p.m., for an underage buyer attempting to purchase alcohol resulting in a summons to court for use of a false ID.
A party reported, at 3:48 p.m., from the Oakdale Cemetery, that plants and decorations had been stolen from a family grave.
Saturday, April 1
A James Avenue caller notified police, at 8:52 a.m., of a phone scam.
A sergeant was investigating a Boston Street theft, at 9:51 a.m.
Police responded, at 3:12 p.m., to River Street for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
The ACO was notified, at 6 p.m., of an injured goose at Paradise Golf on Lonergan Road.
Sunday, April 2
Police responded to White Cedar Drive, at 12:48 a.m., after an area resident reported hearing gunshots, but nothing was found.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police and an ambulance were called to the Mikado fusion restaurant, 49 Dodge St., at 4:45 p.m., for a customer who was refusing to pay.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched at 6 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident and property damage.
An ambulance was sent to Dodge Street, at 6:35 p.m., for a party who sustained a head laceration in a fall.
Police went to an Elliott Street home, at 5:04 p.m., to report on a juvenile who had not come home after school.
Wednesday
Police began their usual round of late-night security checks at 12:44 a.m., with a check of the Park Street Playground.
At 2:03 a.m., officers were sent to Rezza Road to assist the FBI.
An officer went to Gage Street at 9:31, to locate graffiti targeting a 6-year-old.
Police were sent to 52 Amherst Road, at 10:05 a.m. to report on an online scam involving a house being offered for rent.
An officer was called to 265 Essex St., at 11:50 a.m., to speak with the manager who was reporting a past incident.
Marblehead
Monday
Officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to Farrell Court for a general complaint.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Tedesco St., at 8:35 a.m. for a motor-vehicle crash. The vehicle was towed.
Two officers were sent to Orne Street, at 10:34 a.m., to report on a fraudulent scam letter.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to South Street, at 2:26 p.m. for a disturbance. One person was transported to an area hospital.
Police were sent to Peach Highlands, at 5:33 p.m., to take a report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Tuesday
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to the Wharf Path, at 9:05 a.m., for investigation.
Police were sent to Lorraine Terrace, at 5 p.m., to take fingerprints.
An officer was sent to Lincoln Avenue, at 10:33 p.m., where he restored peace after a disturbance.
Salem
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:07 p.m., in the vicinity of 24 Norman Street on a motor vehicle stop. After a brief records validation, they arrested Joel Grullard, 34, of 250 Merrimack St., Lawrence, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police were sent to 144 Bridge Street, at 4:15 p.m., to end a dispute.
A report of harassment brought officers to 56 Highlands Ave., at 4:28 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop at 5:13 p.m., at the intersection of Broad and Cambridge streets. They arrested Carlos Xenier Espinal-Espinal, 32, of 100 Willow St., Lynn, and charged him with failing to stop or yield, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, and possession of a Class B drug.
Police made 13 routine traffic stops across town between 5:09 and 10:07 p.m.
The report of another suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 40 Marlborough Road at 10:35 p.m.
Wednesday
Officers were called to the intersection of Szetela Lane and Lee Fort Terrace to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 142 Canal St., at 6:39 a.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road, at 7:41 a.m.
Officers were sent to 76 Essex St., at 11:02 a.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 30 Church St., at 11:09 a.m.
Officers went to 152 Washington St., at 11:34 a.m., to send a panhandler on his way.
Police were called to 285 Derby St., at 12:35 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicycle.
Officers were sent to 12 Palmer St., at 12:48 p.m. to report on a larceny.
Police were called to 13 Nursery St. at 1:56 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Officers were called to 90 North St., at 2:10 p.m. to report on a larceny.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police responded to the Dumpling Garden, 75 High St., at 4:23 p.m., after malicious damage to a car was reported.
Police were sent to the Great Oak School, 76 Pickering St., for a complaint about youths in the dugout. They were spoken to and sent on their way.
Police were called to the Liberty Tree Mall, at 8:25 p.m. after complaints of two youths on bicycles misbehaving.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Hunt Nursing Home & Rehab Center, 90 Lindall St., at 1:58 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
Police went to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., at 8:54 a.m., to check out a case of animal abuse. The suspect was gone when police arrived.
Police were sent to CVS, 1 Maple Street, at 9:34 a.m., for a disturbingly loud group of youths, but they left before police got there.
Police responded, at 3:45 p.m, to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St. for a party with a firearm making threats.