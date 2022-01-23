PeabodySaturdayPolice were sent to 194 Washington St., at 12:55 a.m., for a disturbance after a second-floor caller complained about loud noise from the third floor. The third-floor resident had fallen. The problem was resolved and all involved were going to bed.
Police were sent to the Newbury Street Inn, 170 Newbury St., at 1:50 a.m. after a caller stated a large party was going on outside. Officers determined the noise was coming from Room 108. When police arrived, the party broke up and peace was restored.
Police and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 60 Summit St., at 1:50 a.m., for a car into a pole. The operator of the New Hampshire vehicle was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries and police contacted the driver who had apparently left the scene.
A Crestwood Lane resident notified police, at 10:33 a.m., to report a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his house. He said the vehicle has been spotted parking there on and off since the summer, and the party in the vehicle never gets out. He said the vehicle was a silver Lexus and he gave the plate number, then said the vehicle had left. The officer saw the vehicle pulling into Pilgrim Rehab Center, followed it, and spoke with the driver who told him she works there and takes her coffee and cigarette break on Crestwood Lane. The officer confirmed her explanation.
A man came into the police station at 6 Allen’s Lane, at 11:43 a.m., to pick up his lost wallet that had been turned in at the station. Officers returned the wallet to David Paul Cloutier, 57, of 1332 Harbour Town Drive, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, then arrested him on an outstanding other-department warrant.
Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 5 Wall St., at 6:32 a.m., to keep the peace at a private repossession tow.
An assault in the past brought police to 90 North St., at 9:50 a.m.
Police were sent to 92 Orne St. to investigate the report of a fraud or a scam.
A motor-vehicle hit and run accident brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets, at 2:08 p.m.
Another fraud or scam was reported, at 3:30 p.m., from 24 Ocean Ave.
Police responded to 3 Dove Ave., at 7:25 p.m., to investigate an assault in the past.
Officers were called to 11 Pearl St., at 9:10 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Officers were sent to 49 Rainbow Terrace, at 10:55 p.m., to make a well-being check.
SaturdayPolice were called to The Village Tavern, 168 Essex St., at 12:50 p.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
An officer was sent to 29 Perkins St., at 9:23 a.m., to investigate a report of threats.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to the intersection of Boston and Essex streets, at 9:35 a.m.
A motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to 16 Summer St., at 11:45 a.m.
Police were sent to 11 Dodge St., at 12:17 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets at 2:13 p.m.
Police were called to Lafayette and Harbor streets, at 2:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 64 Ocean Ave., at 4 p.m.
Officers were sent to 6 Monroe St., at 8:15 p.m. to settle a dispute.
An officer went to 37 Winter Island road, at 9:53 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile.
At 10:25 p.m., police were called to 48 Linden St., to investigate a larceny.
SundayPolice were sent to 48 Prince St., at 1:12 a.m., to calm a disturbance.
Officers went to 106 Loring Ave., at 5:10 a.m. for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called back to 48 Linden St., to settle a dispute.
Police responded to 9 Colonial Terrace, at 2:05 p.m., to look into a break and entry in the past.
An officer went to 57 Orne St., at 3:22 p.m., on a complaint about a trespasser.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 137 North St., at 4:20 p.m.
Police were called to 179 Loring Ave., at 4:43 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
DanversThursdayPolice went to Bradlee Danvers, 3410 Kirkbride Drive, at 8:25 p.m. for a past shoplifting.
An officer was sent to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., at 11 p.m., on an animal call, for an unattended dog.
FridayPolice went to 2111 Kirkbride Drive, at 3:40 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
At 5:15 a.m., police were called to 11 MacArthur Blvd., for the break and entry to a motor-vehicle and a stolen wallet.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident brought police to the intersection of Maple and Newbury streets at 7:43 a.m.
Police were sent to CVS, 139 Endicott St., at 2:45 p.m., for a shoplifting, with the suspect fleeing in a vehicle with Massachusetts plates.
SaturdayPolice responded to Total Wine, 100 Independence Way, at 5:10 p.m., to investigate a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were sent to Sky Zone, 100 Independence Way, at 5:20 p.m., to assist some younger teens who were being harassed by a group of older teens, but the older kids had moved on before police got there. A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 50 Dayton St., at 6:25 p.m., to assist a cabbie after a female fare failed to pay him.
Police were called to the Salem Five Bank branch, 5 Endicott St., at 8:05 p.m., to assist a male locked in the ATM. An officer was sent to the Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., at 8:30 p.m., to assist a female who had no money.
SundayPolice were sent to McDonald’s, 135 Andover St., at 1:50 a.m. for some men who were shouting and yelling.
Medical aid was dispatched to a rail trail location, at 8:50 a.m., for an unresponsive party. The person was transported to Beverly Hospital.
SwampscottFridayPolice were called to the intersection of Longwood Drive and Paradise Road, at 7:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
Officers were sent to a posted area on the
Greenway for the report of numerous vehicles belonging to high school students illegally parking in the posted “Residents Only” area. The vehicles were ticketed.
A Gooseneck Lane resident complained to police, at 11:37 a.m. that her neighbor was blasting out heavy base music.
A party called police, at 12:25 p.m., from the intersection of Essex Street and Pitman Road, to report they had been watching a coyote which was, then, on Middlesex Avenue.
A Paradise Road caller advised police, at 1:40 p.m., that someone had tried to access their bank bank account.
A party called police, at 2:45 p.m., from 565 Humphrey St., that an injured coyote was in the back yard. Animal control officer was notified.
A caller notified police, at about 5:25 p.m., that a male wearing dark clothes and a dark mask had opened the door of a vehicle parked in front of her home. The suspicious party was unaware that the vehicle was occupied by two teenage girls who asked him what he was doing and he fled toward Bradlee Avenue.
Beverly
Friday
Police were called to 18 Porter Terrace, at 5:30 p.m., to take a report on a case of identity theft.
Officers were sent to 201 Broughton Drive, at 5:40 p.m., to check on a report of construction debris being thrown into a dumpster.
Two officers went to 9 Blaine Ave., at 6:10 p.m., after a resident called to complain trash barrels were being thrown against the house.
Medical aid was sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 9:23 p.m., to assist a party who had fallen.
An officer went to a McKay Street address, at 10:12 p.m., to speak to a mother about some calls her son had received.
Saturday
Two officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 1:40 a.m., to assist security with discharged patient.
A case of simple assault brought two officers and an ambulance to 42 Bridge St., after a person was stabbed with a pencil.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Federal Street land McPherson Drive, at 10:31 a.m. for a party who had passed out and possibly overdosed.
At 11 a.m., two officers were sent to 383 Cabot St., for a customer being unreasonable.
A Cabot Street woman notified police, at 2:20 p.m., that her credit card was being fraudulently used
Three officers and an ambulance were dispatched to a Corning St., address, at 2:20 p.m.
Police were sent to Elliott Street, at 3 p.m., to speak to a woman who was standing in the way of a vehicle.
Complaints about some type of loud noise brought officers to the intersection of Essex and Hull streets, at 3:50 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Elliott Street and Echo Avenue at 3:50 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident with one party refusing to exchange information with the other.
Police went to Hardy Street, at 4:40 p.m., to investigate a possible medical overdose. The possible overdose appeared to have been Xanax bought on the street.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Jordan and Kittredge streets, at 7:37 p.m., to break up a group of kids banging on doors and running away.
Sunday
Police conducted directed patrols in multiple locations across towns, from about 12:25 a.m. to about 3 a.m.
A party from 22 Thoreau Circle reported a package missing from their mailbox.
Three officers, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage and possible injury.
Two officers were called to the intersection of Essex Street and Thoreau Circle for an erratic motor-vehicle operator at the Gulf Station.
An officer was sent to 60 Rantoul St., at 4:30 p.m., for a male cutting a bike lock in a garage.