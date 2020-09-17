Danvers
Monday
A breaking and entering to a vehicle on Alden Street was reported at 6:15 p.m,
Tuesday
A Ledgewood Drive resident reported a case of unemployment fraud at 10:48 a.m.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A coyote was seen walking on Sargent Road at 9:46 a.m.
Peabody
Wednesday
A case of check fraud was reported on Roosevelt Avenue at 8:25 a.m. Police advised the caller to have the transaction canceled.
A hit and run that occurred Tuesday was reported on Crowninshield Street at 1:30 p.m.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash on Central Street at 1:31 p.m.
A caller from a business on Warren Street reported at 1:42 p.m. that someone was using his Social Security number to open an account.
An ambulance was sent to Northeast Animal Hospital on Lowell Street at 2:20 p.m. to assist a person who was knocked over by a dog there.
Police were asked at 3:11 p.m. by the Department of Children and Families to perform a well-being check on a child on Shore Drive after someone reported that the child was assaulted by a parent during a Zoom meeting earlier in the day. Police spoke to the child and her father and concluded that the report was unfounded.
Police were asked at 3:57 p.m. to conduct a well-being check on a man standing near the intersection of Main and Washington streets, who was pretending to be a dog and a wolf barking and howling at people. Police spoke to the man. "The party was of sound mind in speaking with officers and went on his way without further incident."
A resident of Wright Road called police at 4:39 to report a possible bullet hole; police believe the hole was caused by a BB.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Pleasant Street resident arrived at the station at 8:50 a.m. with four packages containing unemployment information and pre-loaded debit cards for four different people she did not know.
A National Grid crew working on Summer Street struck a sewer line at 9:25 a.m.
Police received a call at 10:57 from a redacted address. The caller, according to police, stated the following: " I just happened to be looking on the police log and I saw where a bicycle was stolen on Middle Street and yesterday I was driving into Swampscott and I saw two gentlemen of color riding bicycles. They were dark-skinned and they did not look like they fit in, not like our normal residents who would be just out riding for pleasure." The caller continued, "she didn't know if that was useful information but she thought we would like to know."
A crash that sent a Toyota Tacoma into a utility pole at the intersection of Green Street and West Shore Drive was reported at 11:56 a.m.
Police took additional reports of unemployment claim fraud at 12:53 and 1:03 p.m.
Police took a report of online harassment from a Humphrey Street resident at 5:20 p.m.
