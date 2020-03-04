Marblehead
Sunday
A Front Street woman called 911 at 5:25 p.m. to say that her 100-year-old husband was having trouble figuring out the TV and needed assistance. Emergency 2 arrived on scene and assisted the husband in changing the channel. They were advised the call was misuse of 911.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 10:05 p.m., to the vicinity of Rockaway and Atlantic avenues for a two-vehicle crash involving a blue 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and a blue 2010 Honda Civic. There were no apparent injuries, but both vehicles were towed. The Honda driver was cited for texting while driving., and the Highway Department was called to clean up the debris.
Police responded, at 11 p.m. to Overlook Road for a report of a man down in the roadway. An officer located the party and radioed there was no need for EMS/Fire. The man was OK, and his wife was on scene to take custody of him.
Beverly
Sunday
Officers were called to 5 Kelleher Road, at 6:35 p.m. for a disturbance after a man entered an apartment and disrobed.
Police were called to 104 Cabot St., at 9:15 p.m., to help deal with an intoxicated patron.
Police were sent to 91 Cabot St., at 11:40 p.m., for the report that two possibly drunken men were fighting in a nearby unit.
Monday
A Longmeadow Road resident reported to police, at 12:40 p.m. that their identity had been fraudulently used to open a credit account.
Police were sent to 39 Dodge St., at 2:20 p.m., for a disturbance in the store.
At 3:10 p.m., police were called to 191 Cabot St., for the theft of a Planet Aid donations box.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Essex Street and Watch Hill Lane for a disturbance in the street.
Salem
Sunday
An 80 Linden St. resident called police, at 3:55 p.m., to report the break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 426 Essex St., at 3:56 p.m., for a shoplifting.
The report of a motor vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 7 Leach st., at 6:05 p.m.
Officers responded to 117 Lafayette St., at 8:10 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor vehicle without injuries brought officers to the intersection of Bridge and North streets at 9:35 p.m.
Officers were sent to 104 Boston St., at 10:45 p.m. to break up a fight.
Monday
Police were sent to 117 Congress St. at 2:15 a.m., for the report of a disturbance.
At 4:55 a.m., officers were sent to 286 Washington St., to make a well-being check.
The report of a drunk brought officers to the vicinity of Bridge Street, at 9:50 a.m.
Officers responded to two unrelated disturbances at separate locations: to 5 Pioneer Terrace at 11 a.m. and to 286 Washington St., at 11:15 a.m.
Two unrelated motor vehicle accidents without injuries brought police to 17 Canal St., at 12:50 p.m., and to 50 Traders Way at 1 p.m.
A break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought an officer to 8 Beach Ave., at 2:25 p.m.
Police were sent to Highland Avenue and Willson Road, at 2:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and personal injuries.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 7:50 a.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident without personal injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Sylvan Street, at about 10:35 a.m., to check for a wrong-way driver, but he was gone.
An officer was sent to 14221 Bay Drive, at 11:25 a.m., to speak with a party who said his ex-girlfriend was making threats.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 12 Maple St., at 3 a.m., to assist a cabbie whose fare had not paid him. The fare, a 55-year-old Kirkbride Drive resident, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police said the man, who had no money, made an arrangement with the cabbie.
Middleton
Monday, Jan. 27
A vehicle was stopped at 10 a.m. in the vicinity of Cumberland Farms on South Main Street and the operator was given a written warning for driving a vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
The report of a possible assault and battery brought police to the Double Tree Hotel for what turned out to be a verbal argument.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Police, responding at 3:25 a.m., to a report of an erratic driver on Coppermine Road, arrested Stephen J. Sweeney, 42, of East Street, Middleton. Sweeney was charged with drunken driving; possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
A minor motor-vehicle accident was reported, at 6:15 p.m., in the vicinity of Starbucks on South Main Street. It was a minor sideswipe and there were no injuries or charges.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to Rockaway Road, at 7:55 a.m.
Officers were called to the intersection of North Main Street and Lakeview Avenue at 11:10 a.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
An officer was sent to Arrow St., at 8:50 a.m., for a fire caused when a propane tank was hit.
Thursday, Jan. 30
An officer was sent to Village Road, at 10:40 a.m. to take a report on a case of check fraud.
An officer was sent to Essex Sports Center, Manning Avenue, at 3:15 p.m., for cars parked in the fire lane. The officer noted it was an ongoing issue and the management needed to be spoken to
Friday, Jan. 31
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:50 a.m., in the vicinity of Teresa’s Italian Eatery on South Main Street and arrested the operator, Liston David Marquis DeSilva, 24. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle without an inspection sticker and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was called to Cherry Avenue, at 2:05 p.m., for an attempted fraud.
Police were called to Top Ten Nails, South Main St., at 7 p.m., to investigate the use of a credit card to steal a $10,000 investment.
Saturday, Feb. 1
An officer was sent to The Clubhouse Golf & Entertainment, South Main Street, to assist an intoxicated patron. A friend was located to pick him up.
An officer was sent to Kassiotis Lane, at 9 p.m., after residents reported a vehicle being operated with kids on top. It was gone before police arrived.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Police were sent to the vicinity of North Liberty Street and Watkins Way for a report of gunshots fired.
An officer was sent to Howes Station Market on Maple Street for a suspicious vehicle. They were just waiting to pick someone up.
Peabody
Sunday
An officer stopped three youths riding bikes down Main Street, just before 5 p.m. The father of one arrived on scene and took the youth and his bike home.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Prospect and Andover streets, at 9:30 p.m., for the report of an erratic operator. The vehicle was located and officers spoke with the operator. He checked out OK and was sent on his way.
Monday
Police were out with two suspicious vehicles at 2:20 a.m., in the parking lot by Shaw’s Supermarket. All parties checked out and both vehicles were sent on their way.
A caller from Peabody Housing Authority, 75 Central St., called police at 7:25 a.m. to report that a catalytic converter had been taken from a vehicle between 12:30 p.m., Friday and Monday morning.
Officers went to the vicinity of 150 Main St., at 7:30 a.m., for a two vehicle accident. There were no injuries, no tows and no citations.
A woman called police, at 11:20 a.m., from Wholesale Market Place, 9 Bourbon St., to report she had seen a wallet on the street by the curb earlier in the day. An officer checked the area but there was no wallet.
A woman called police at 2 p.m., to report that three of her credit cards had been stolen and used in Peabody. The exact location of the stolen credit cards was unknown. An officer was to document the case and forward it to CID.
