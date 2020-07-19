Marblehead
Friday
A Rockaway Avenue resident notified police, at 8:45 a.m., that an unemployment claim had been fraudulently filed in their name.
A caller advised police, at 11:50 a.m., that a black Jeep SUV with a large yellow decal in the rear window pulled to the side at the intersection of Maple and Lafayette and a male got out and was going crazy. A cruiser stopped the Jeep on Pleasant. The man was not crazy, but upset at spilling oil on himself.
A party called police, at 2:25 p.m., to report that a sketchy male was doing something with a bong. He stashed it nearby and left the area in a vehicle, and its plate number was noted. An officer retrieved the bong and took it to the station. He then went to the home where the suspect vehicle was registered and spoke to the son, who said he would bring the bong in for destruction.
Multiple units responded to a Wallace Road location, at 4:15 p.m., for a teen male, described as wearing a beige T-shirt, carrying a black backpack and shouting obscenities, who had tried to break a car window on Wallace Road. Police pursued the male for nearly two hours, until he was apprehended about 6:15 p.m. near the Causeway. The youth's mother was contacted and said he had serious mental health issues. The youth was transported, via ambulance, to Beverly Hospital for observation.
Police were dispatched, at 8:30 a.m., to Front Street, after someone reported kids drinking out of paper bags near the flagpole. There were no kids drinking and no one around the flagpole.
Saturday
A Rowland Street party called at 2:25 p.m., to complain that a loud 3-piece band set up and played for 4-5 hours every weekend. The responding officer said it was an acoustic band, being socially distant, and that the sound was fine for this time of day. The caller phoned back shortly after 4 p.m. to say they were upset over the fact that the band constantly plays, and nothing seems to be done about it.
An officer was called to Ocean Avenue, at 5:35 p.m., for a gray mountain bike stolen from the beach.
Police were sent to Hillside Avenue, at 8:35 p.m., for possible underage drinking. A caller said a large party was going on next door and there appeared to be about 50 kids who were drinking and not social distancing. She said she believed there were kids not old enough to drink at the party. The officer reported it was an organized graduation party.
Cruisers were sent to Stramski Way, at 9:20 p.m., after several callers reported a large fireworks display, but they neither found, heard nor saw any fireworks.
Danvers
Friday
A Reservoir Drive party notified police, at 7:30 p.m., that someone had shot fireworks at the Canada geese. The call was unfounded.
An officer was sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 10:20 p.m., for the report of a naked party walking along the highway.
At 11:25 p.m., an officer was sent to Residence Inn By Marriott for an unwanted guest.
Saturday
An officer was sent to a Spruce Street address, at 4:05 p.m., to assist a female who said her boyfriend was intoxicated.
Police were called to a River Street address, at 10 a.m. in response to a call about a scam or a swindle.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 154 Dayton St., at 3:35 p.m. and arrested the driver for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. They arrested Gonzaga Gregoria, 23, of 13 Winter St., Everett, and charged him with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was called to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 5:10 p.m., for malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the intersection of Burley and Conant streets, at 7:35 p.m., for a motor vehicle without injuries.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 5 Coolidge Road, at 9:25 p.m.,for a loud stereo disturbing the peace.
Sunday
Police were called to Marriott Towneplace Suites, 238 Andover St., to remove a male from the property, but he departed ahead of police.
Police were sent to Autozone, at 11:45 a.m., 151 Endicott St., for a person shoplifting vehicle light bulbs.
The report of a scam or a swindle brought an officer to 20 Vineyard St., at 12:35 p.m.
Police were sent to Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., at 1:30 p.m., for two residents assaulting each other.
Swampscott
Friday
A caller reported, at 7:10 p.m., that a group of men were playing soccer in Upper Jackson Park and they had no permits.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 200 Paradise Road, at 7:15 p.m., for a male sitting on the curb across from the DPW yard with his head in his hands.
A woman notified police, at 7:30 p.m., from the vicinity of 4:50 Paradise Road, that a tall male had threatened her with a knife in an attempt to take her purse.
Saturday
A woman called police from 6 Sheridan Terrace, at 3:50 a.m., to report she heard a loud bang and found her father lying on the floor. She said he was unconscious but breathing. He was transported to an area hospital.
An ambulance was dispatched to 5 New Ocean St., at 11:20 a.m., for an elderly man down on the stairs. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
A Monument Avenue caller reported, at 11:30 a.m., that bicycle had been stolen from his garage.
A caller notified police, at 2:10 p.m., of numerous vehicles illegally parked by the beach access path. The log noted, "Incident closed."
Two units were dispatched, at 2:55 p.m., to the vicinity of Hemenway Road to the vicinity of Sheldon and 31 Littles Point Road, for a 15-year-old boy who was running away from his mother. The mother was out searching in a Toyota.
Officers were sent to Clarke School, 100 Middlesex Ave., at 5:40 p.m., for a possible juvenile problem. The caller reported four boys were attempting to climb the brick wall in the alcove next to the school. The officer reported the boys were attempting to retrieve a ball. They were advised.
A Bradlee Avenue caller who was not on scene notified police, at 9 p.m., that she believed someone was in her house. The caller reported shortly that her neighbor was the party involved and all was OK.
Salem
Friday
Police were sent to the intersection of North Street and Liberty Hill Avenue, at 7:55 p.m, for a previous assault.
A report of a larceny brought police to 2 Pioneer Terrace, at 8 p.m.
Saturday
Police were sent to 135 Lafayette St., at 11:50 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought people to the intersection of Jackson Street and Highland Avenue, at 12:10 p.m.
An officer was sent to 71 Rainbow Terrace, at 12:30 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to the Ugly Mug Diner, 122 Washington St., at 2:55 p.m., for a theft.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought officers to the intersection of Jackson Street and Jefferson Avenue, at 6:30 p.m.
Police were called to 135 Lafayette St., at 11:15 p.m., on a noise complaint.
A report of fireworks in the vicinity of 50 Saint Peter St. brought police to the area, but they found nothing.
A past assault brought officers to 14 High St., at 7:10 a.m.
An officer was sent to 160 Fort Ave., at 10:45 a.m., on a parking complaint.
A complaint of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 7 Roosevelt Road, at 11:30 a.m.
A larceny brought police to 124 Lafayette St., at 1:40 p.m.
At 2:50 p.m., police were called to 124 Washington St., for a larceny.
Beverly
Friday
Three cruisers were sent to 14 Rantoul St., at 8:15 p.m. for a case of assault.
At 9:45 p.m., three units and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street address, for a party who had fallen down the stairs.
Saturday
Police were sent to 25 Broadway, at 2:25 a.m., for several drunken females disturbing the peace,
At 9:15 a.m, two units were sent to 242 Elliott St., for a report of people fighting in the drive-up lane.
An officer was sent to 4 Ocean St., at 9:55 a.m., after someone reported a homeless woman was cutting the church's flowers.
Police were sent to Cabot Street at the Salem line, at 3:55 p.m., for the report of a rollerskater in traffic.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Front and Davis streets, at 5:30 p.m., for an unattended death. Death was believed to be the result of natural causes as the person had been ill for a long time.
A detective was sent to the vicinity of West Street at 5:40 p.m., for a report of a man unconscious in the water. He apparently had suffered a medical issue and was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police went to 295 Cabot St., at 6:30 p.m., for a shoplifter. A female has stolen an item.
Officers were sent to 4 Pickman Road, at 7 p.m., after a caller reported kids on the construction equipment.
The report of an unresponsive female brought police to a Conant Street location, at 7:45 p.m. for what police believe was a suicide.
Police were sent to 18 Vine St., at 10:10 p.m., for a possible house party disturbing the neighbors.
Officers were sent to 6 Lenox St., at 10:25 p.m. for a loud house party with lots of yelling.
At 11:20 p.m., police were sent to 4 Duck Pond Road, for malicious damage or vandalism to several vehicles.
Sunday
Police sent to a Cedar Street address, at 7:45 a.m., to make a well-being check and discovered that the party was dead.
A homeless-related issue brought police to the vicinity of 280 Cabot St., at noon, after several people reported screaming and yelling in the vicinity.
At 6:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the vicinity of 34 Haven Way, to disperse a group on a private beach.
