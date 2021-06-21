Peabody
Friday
Officers were sent to a Quail Road address, at 3 p.m. after a DCF officer requested a check of the house after receiving an anonymous tip that the man and woman in the house had unregistered firearms and were selling drugs from the house. The anonymous report stated the drugs were within reach of the children. Officers reported no answer at the door at this time. Officers checked again at 7:55 p.m., but the pair were still not at home.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Central and Tremont streets, at 7 p.m. to look for a silver or gray Honda being driven by a male holding a baby in his lap. Officers were unable to locate the car.
A caller notified police, at 10:35 p.m., of seeing an intoxicated man stumble out of the Double Bull Taphouse, 210D Andover St., and get into a vehicle and try to operate it. Police quickly located the vehicle and arrested the driver, who identified himself as Calvin McCormick, 34, of 826 Topaz Drive, Rockledge, Florida. McCormick was charged with drunken driving, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Saturday
A Shillaber Street resident notified police, at 1 a.m., that a party has just threatened his daughter over the phone. The party said a firearm would be used to kill his daughter.
A Lynch Street resident complained to police, at 9:24 a.m., that a neighbor took a picture of her car and house. The officer documented her concerns.
A caller from Drastic Tattoos and Body Piercing, 136 Newbury St., reported a person left without paying. Police will issue a court summons to Calvin McCormick, 34, of 826 Topaz Drive, Rockledge, Florida, for larceny under $1,200 by false pretense.
An employee from Kappy's Liquor, 175 Andover St., notified police at 2:45 p.m., that a couple had stolen a $100 bottle of liquor and fled, heading east in a gray sedan, Mass. plates, traveling east on Route 114.
A party called from Richdale Convenience Store, 288 Washington St., at 3:13 p.m., to report the erratic operation of a vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and his identification and vehicle numbers were sent to U.S. Marshals, who confirmed an existing warrant for the operator's arrest and arranged for his pickup from the station. Adalberto Gonzalez, 44, of 42 Harris St., Apt. 2, Peabody, was arrested on a United States Marshals' warrant. He was also charged with using an electronic device while operating a motor-vehicle, first offense.
A 16 Paleologos St. resident called police, at 9:50 p.m., to report someone in a black ski mask attempting to break into her residence. Officers checked the area but found no one outside and no evidence of an attempted break.
A caller reported from the vicinity of St. Ann's Church, 140 Lynn St, finding a suspicious red bag filled with cylindrical items wrapped in aluminum foil left at the side entrance to the church. The officer said it was a package of cookies.
Sunday
The report of a disturbance brought police to 7 Scott Drive, at 3:30 a.m., after a male wearing a red cap pulled a knife on the group. Police arrested Daniel J. Carrion. 35, of 3 Laurine Road, Peabody, and charged him with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (a knife and a box-cutter) and two counts of assault and battery.
An officer was sent to 13 Saint Lo Drive, at 6:17 a.m., for a screaming female who appeared to be drunk. The officer report she was just singing a song.
Police responded, at 1:50 p.m., to the intersection of Lowell and Newbury streets, for a three-vehicle accident without personal injury. Matheus Filipe Neves, 18, of 22 County St., Apt. A, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; a 21-year-old Park Street man was summoned to court on a charge of allowing unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The third operator was enroute to the station to turn in two firearms, which were secured by police and taken to the station. All three vehicles were towed and all of the operators refused medical attention.
Beverly
Friday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 32 Essex St., at 6:40 p.m., for a male in the Commons area with a possibly stolen bike.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Park Street at 9 p.m., for a male possibly trying to break into cars.
Moments later, a cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 85 Boyles St., after a vehicle crashed into the rocks and took off.
At 9:10 p.m., police went to 1109 Broughton for a male smashing things in the residence.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to a Cabot Street address for a possible overdose.
An officer was sent to Haskell St., at 11:30 p.m., in response to a complaint about fireworks in the cemetery.
Saturday
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Lenox streets, at 12:20 a.m., for a two-car crash involving a parked vehicle.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 15 Folly Pond Road, at 12:05 p.m., to assist state police in locating a female.
The report of a dispute between neighbors brought officers to 572 Cabot St., at 12:25 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 3:10 p.m., to disperse cars parked at the Bath House.
At 4:45 p.m., two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 206 Cabot St., to prevent intoxicated patrons from driving away.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 489 Federal St., at 5:20 p.m., for an unknown female rolling around on the ground.
Two patrolmen and a sergeant were dispatched, to the intersection of Cabot and Roundy streets, at 5:40 p.m., for a man with a knife.
Police were called to 4 Butterworth Road, at 6:07 p.m., for an intoxicated female causing a problem.
Two units were dispatched to 10 Union St., at 9:35 p.m., in response to multiple calls regarding noise and parking problems related to a house party.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 29 Hathaway Ave., at 11 p.m., for kids disturbing the neighborhood.
Sunday
Two cruisers were sent to 10 Park St., at 1:25 a.m., for a someone yelling.
At 2:50 a.m., police three cruisers were sent to 20 Blaine Ave., for people being loud.
Three cruisers, fire and ambulance were dispatched to 69 Kernwood St., at 4:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without property damage. After a brief investigation, police arrested Erin White, 25, of 8 Munroe St., Beverly. She was charged with drunken driving and with negligent operation of a motor-vehicle.
Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 10 First St., at 3:50 p.m., to investigate the report of a larceny.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Proctor Street and Highland Avenue, at 5:20 p.m.
Saturday
Police responded to the vicinity of 6 1/2 Raymond road, at 12:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
At 1:30 p.m., police were sent to 318 Essex St., for a drunken person.
Police were called to 36 Margin St., at 1:05 p.m., for another drunken person.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:22 p.m., on Fort Avenue on a motor-vehicle traffic stop and arrested the operator, Marcos Colon, 47, of 60 Timson St., Lynn. Colon was charged with a marked-lanes violation; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and proper; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 25 Flint St., at 11:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
At 11:47 p.m., police were sent to 101 Marlborough Road, for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Sandy Alberty Jaquez-Gil, 26, of 47 Aborn St., Peabody. He was charged with a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and drunken driving.
Sunday
A cruiser was sent to 77 Willson St., at 2 p.m., to check for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 10 Weatherly Drive, at 2:40 p.m.
At 3:10 p.m., police were called to the intersection of New Derby and Washington streets for a larceny.
At 3:37, they responded, for another larceny complaint, this time to 12 Pope St.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 5:25 p.m., for and intoxicated male.
Monday
Police were dispatched to Fairweather Apartments, 11 Porter St., at 10:35 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
Police were sent to Costco, 11 Newbury St., at 1:07 p.m., after a caller reported two dogs in a red pickup truck in the sun without adequate ventilation.
At 1:36 p.m., police were sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., after a caller reported two dogs inside a red pickup in the sun without adequate ventilation. The operator was summoned to court.
An officer was called to 12 Burley Farm Road, at 2:20 p.m., for the previous larceny of a ring and a watch.
An officer was called to 1 Durkee Circle, at 2:35 p.m., for a case of fraud.
