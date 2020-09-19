Marblehead
Thursday
A caller from Hawkes Street called at 10:50 a.m. to report an attempted Social Security scam.
A man arrived at the police station just after noon to report that he was being harassed and threatened over the music he was playing at The Landing. Police advised him to call immediately if the harassment occurs again.
A Creesy Street resident called police just before 5 p.m. to report that she was getting calls from a finance company about the car her ex-husband had purchased. Her ex told the company she has the vehicle; she told them she does not have it and gave them his address in Buffalo. Police advised her to block the calls.
A woman called police from a sailboat in Marblehead Harbor at 7:15 p.m. seeking help in getting back on land, as their yacht club had not informed them that they stop their launch services at 7 p.m.
Five people riding unregistered scooters were stopped and issued tickets, and their scooters towed, on Humphrey Street at 8:41 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
A dog was reported to have been struck by a car near the town hall on Sylvan Street at 4:17 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a three-car crash on Poplar Street at 4:41 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on the ramp from Route 128 south to Endicott Street at 5:28 p.m.
Police took a report of a woman being harassed at the AMC Theater on Independence Way at 6:12 p.m.
Thursday
A mattress was reported to be in the road on Route 95 north near exit 51 at 10:04 a.m.
Police took a report of an assault during an altercation between employees at McKinnon's Butcher Shop on Holten Street at 11:45 a.m.
Salem
Wednesday
A theft was reported from Sewall Street at 4:58 p.m.
Thursday
Harassment was reported on Liberty Street at 9:40 a.m.
Police were called to a dispute on Glendale Street at 10:25 a.m.
A theft was reported on Reliance Row at 11:03 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Rawlins Street at 1:12 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Marlborough Road at 1:24 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Lafayette Street at 2:39 p.m.
Police took a report of harassment on Lafayette Street at 3:03 p.m.
A larceny was reported from Memorial Drive at 4:42 p.m.
Friday
A hit and run accident was reported on Derby Street at 9:08 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Ord Street at 9:29 a.m.
Larceny was reported from Lafayette Street at 11:55 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Essex Street at 12:28 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Surrey Road at 1:13 p.m.
No injuries were reported in crashes on North Street at 2:03 p.m. and 2:33 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
A person reported a possible squatter in an apartment on Rantoul Street at 9:12 p.m.
Thursday
Police took a report of two men fighting in the street on Porter Street at 6:54 a.m.
Police went with an ambulance crew to Glidden Street at 11:55 a.m. after a man cut his finger with a weed whacker.
An unattended death was reported on Crescent Avenue at 12:47 p.m., following a request to conduct a well-being check on someone there.
Police took a report of a possible scam phone call from Sohier Road at 2:47 p.m.
A person went to the station at 3:11 p.m. to report a case of identity fraud.
Peabody
Thursday
Police are investigating vandalism to the Lebanon Cemetery on Route 128, reported at 8:39 a.m. Benches in the cemetery were smashed, apparently with a sledgehammer. Further information was not available on Friday.
The owners of three unlicensed dogs on Allen Road Extension were cited at 11:40 a.m.
A barking dog complaint on Augustus Road at 12:07 p.m. led to the dispatcher telling the caller the following: "Spoke to calling party, who confirmed the dogs are in the house. I advised them they are allowed to bark in their own home. I also advised them they are allowed to bark at wildlife, people walking by, motor vehicles, etc., as long as they quiet down within a reasonable amount of time. I made him aware that (animal control) has done area checks and has not witnessed a violation. I also advised him that (police department) has responded to that address several times, and the calls were unfounded. He stated he was going to get two Rottweilers. I advised him he was within his rights to do so. Call was ended."
A Wallis Street resident reported at 12:45 p.m. that cash in an envelope had been stolen from her home.
A Fulton Street resident reported at 12:58 p.m. that someone had stolen her Black Lives Matter sign.
One driver was taken to Beverly Hospital and two vehicles were towed from the scene of a crash at the intersection of Pulaski and North Central streets at 1:56 p.m.
One person was arrested after a crash at the intersection of Washington and Lowe streets at 2:52 p.m. Police did not provide the name of the person arrested or the charges issued in the log.
A dispute over the outcome of a haircut brought officers to Casual Cuts on Lowell Street at 3 p.m. Officers reported no damages or injuries. They did not report their view of the haircut.
A Batchelder Avenue resident reported at 3:01 p.m. that someone in Texas had tried to engage him in a scam.
