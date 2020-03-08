Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to Brimbal Avenue and Big Rock Lane, at 6:20 p.m., for suspicious activity, a flashing light on a house.
A cruiser was sent to Enon Street, at 7:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage but no injuries.
Someone at 502 Cabot St. notified police at 7:55 p.m., that their white and blue Trent bicycle had been stolen.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street location at 11:20 p.m., for a drunken male with a cut on his face.
Friday
Officers were sent, at 7:55 a.m., to a condemned 3 Concord Terrace home to assist the Fire Department at a home they suspected might be occupied.
An officer was sent to Brimbal Avenue and Thompson Road, at 8 a.m., for a woman in PJs going through paper recycling.
At 8:20 a.m., three additional officers were sent to assist firefighters at the condemned 3 Concord Terrace home that appeared to be occupied.
Police were sent, at 10 a.m., to the intersection of Dodge and Enon streets for a motor vehicle accident with possible personal injury.
A May Street party called police, at 10:40 a.m. to report their car had been entered overnight.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 248 Cabot St., at 12:45 p.m., to check on a man who fell and was sitting on the sidewalk.
Two officers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 2:05 p.m., to the intersection of Essex and Spring streets for a three-car accident with property damage and possible injury.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Stone Ridge Road, at 5:40 p.m., for a report of bicyclists drinking in the street.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 55 Ober St., at 7:30 p.m. to disperse a group of alleged amateur MMA fighters.
Saturday
The report of a possible larceny brought police to 1:51 Bridge St., for a possible larceny.
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Hale and Boyles streets, at 10:45 a.m., for a turkey assaulting cars.
An ongoing dispute between first-and second-floor neighbors brought police to 27 Arthur St., at 11:55 a.m.
An officer was sent to 377 Cabot St., at 4 p.m., for a customer who threw items at a cashier.
Salem
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:55 a.m., in the vicinity of North Street and Liberty Hill Avenue on a routine motor vehicle traffic stop. They arrested the driver, a 20-year-old Salem man on an outstanding warrant and for failing to wear a seat belt.
Police responding to 144 Bridge St., on a noise complaint, arrested Cedric Antonio Ashley Jr., 31, of that address. He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; disturbing the peace; and with possessing a Class B drug.
Police were sent to 4 Colonial Terrace, at 10:30 a.m., for a larceny.
At noon, they were sent to 28 Arbella St., also for a larceny.
A request for a well-being check brought officers to 191 Federal St., at 4:30 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Andre Grafton Brown, 32, of 160 Lafayette St., Apt. 2, Salem. He was charged with possession of a Class A drug, with intent to distribute, and with possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense. Also arrested was Dinesha T. Owens-Finch, 36, of 191 Federal St., Apt. 10A, who was also charged with possession of a Class A drug, with intent to distribute, and with possession of a Class B drug.
Police were called to 30 Church St., at 9:40 p.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Saturday
A routine motor vehicle traffic stop at 2:30 a.m., resulted in the arrest of Eduardo Leon, 43, of 71 Palmer St., Apt. 7, Salem. He was charged with unlicensed operation of motor vehicle and with failing to stop or yield.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 286 Washington St., at 1:20 p.m.
A larceny report brought police to 56 Margin St. at 2:10 p.m.
Peabody
Friday
Police stopped a Salem man at 5:10 p.m., in the vicinity of La Siesta, 3 Main St., and arrested him on two outstanding Salem District Court warrants charging him with four violations of miscellaneous municipal violations.
Saturday
Police were sent to Macy's at the Northshore Mall, at 2:45 p.m., for a shoplifter. He will be summonsed to court for shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
Police were sent to Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St., at 9:45 p.m., where they arrested a 50-year-old Lynn woman on a felony warrant. Arrested was Rachael A. Carnevale, 50, of 103 Hurd St., Lynn. The warrant was for receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; driving an uninsured motor vehicle with a motor vehicle number plate violation; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and a number plate violation to conceal her identification.
Sunday
Police were called to Macy's Men's, 210M Andover St., for two shoplifters. A man and a woman were each summoned to court for shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250
Marblehead
Saturday
A caller reported, at 4 p.m., that her car had been repossessed and taken to a local yard. She said when she went to reclaim to vehicle, she found the windshield had been smashed. She said it was intact when taken away and denied having any information of how it happened.
Danvers
Thursday
Police stopped a wrong-way driver at 7:30 p.m., in the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, at 99 High Street. They arrested Polly Falite, 59, of 307 Locust St., Danvers, and charged her with first-offense drunken driving.
Friday
Police stopped a suspicious vehicle, at 5:20 a.m. on Middleton Road and arrested the operator, a 42-year-old Winthrop woman on an outstanding warrant.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:30 p.m, in the vicinity of 107 High St., and arrested Jonathan Schiavone, 35, of 44 Sonning Road, Beverly, and charged him with possession of a Class A drug.
Saturday
Police were dispatched, at 10:40 a.m., to Route 1 south in the vicinity of Danvers Industrial Park, 3 Electronics Ave, for a vehicle struck by a tire that fell from a commercial trailer. The driver of the vehicle, a Danvers woman was taken to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 1:20 p.m., where they arrested a Dorchester man on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to Kohl's, 50 Independence Way, at 6:55 p.m., for two juvenile shoplifters. The case was handled by the store.
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle, at 10:50 a.m. in the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 99 High St., on a motor vehicle stop The driver, a 59-year-old Danvers man, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was sent to Putnamville Park, 11 Wenham St., at 12:40 p.m., for a suspicious man dressed as Robin Hood.
