Peabody
Tuesday
A caller notified police, at 4:20 p.m., from the vicinity of 5 Cedar Grove Ave., that a large tree was cracking and starting to fall into the roadway, possibly causing a hazard. An officer confirmed that the tree appeared ready to fall in the near future. The DPW was notified.
Police were sent to the Elks Lodge, 40 Oak St., at 4:45 p.m. for a report of a dispute between youths in the rear parking lot of the Elks. The report was unfounded. Officers reported there was a bike jump in the rear lot and it looked like a person was down, but all was in order.
Police went to 9 Castle Circle at 7:35 p.m., after the resident reported a suspicious female was knocking on her door. It was a U.S. Census worker.
Police were dispatched, at 10:10 p.m., to Aborn Street for a vehicle that was all over the road. The officer reported the vehicle, a black 2015 Jeep Cherokee had just been involved in an accident with a black 2012 Mercedes E350. Anthony Quintero, 35, of 55 Driscoll St., Apt. 3, Peabody, the owner of the Jeep, was arrested and charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and with drunken driving. The owner of the Mercedes, a South Boston man, was summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle while having a suspended license.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Leather City Commons, 77 Lowell St., at 12:20 a.m., to check on bodies in the park. The parties were sent on their way.
Police were sent to the intersection of Walnut and Central streets, at 6:20 a.m., for a motor-vehicle/pedestrian accident. The pedestrian appeared to be unhurt, but an ambulance was dispatched to check her out, and she was transported to Salem Hospital as a precautionary measure.
Police were sent to Acura of Peabody, at 8:10 a.m., after an employee reported parts were stolen during the night. The employee said that tires were taken off two vehicles, and that the incident may have been captured on the video surveillance system.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 11:35 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to 245 Essex St., at 9:15 a.m., for a car that may have been keyed.
An officer was sent to 181 Elliott St. at 9:25 a.m., for unauthorized dumping.
Two units were sent to 191 Cabot St., at 11:10 a.m., for a taxi driver having an issue with a patron in the parking lot.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded, at 12:35 p.m., to a Rantoul Street address, for an overdose.
Officers were sent to an apartment at 23 Mill St., at 12:35 p.m., for the report of a disturbance. They arrested a 31-year-old Lynn man on three outstanding Salem warrants.
Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Nicholson Hill, at 11 a.m., after a trash truck hit a parked car. The car owner was not at home, but the truck driver, who had stopped, gave police his information.
Police were notified, at 11:55 a.m., by someone at the Village Street Dock that a person was hanging from the back of their boat and calling for help. The harbormaster was notified and was on his way. He notified police, at noon, that he had the man aboard.
A Sunset Road resident called police, at 3:45 p.m., to say they had just gotten home and found the front bay window smashed by a rock. An officer checked out the site and said it appeared to be a manufacturer's defect, as there was no impact site. The resident was advised to speak with the installer and their insurance company.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the intersection of Maple and Lafayette streets, at 5:20 p.m. for an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. Damages appeared to have been minor as no tows were called, and the cyclist refused medical assistance. The scene was cleared in 20 minutes.
Police and fire were sent to Robert and Tully roads, at 7:25 p.m., for a parked Acura MDX in which the alarm was going off intermittently. Police contacted the owner, who was away for the week and said there was no one who could come and take care it. But if the Fire Department could do it, she said, she would be willing for them to open the hood and disconnect the battery. The FD said they would do so if she found someone to stand by as a witness. The owner called a neighbor who came right out to help. Access was gained without issue, the battery was disabled and the alarm silenced.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police were called to 153 Humphrey St., at 12:05 p.m., for a report of vandalism.
Police were sent to 200 Essex St., at 1:10 p.m., after a con or a scam was reported.
The report of another con or a scam brought police to 8R Fairview Ave. at 2 p.m. Officers returned to the same address, on the same issue, 35 minutes later.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to 124 Lafayette St., at 4:50 p.m., where they arrested Judith Lynn Carpentier, 42, homeless, of Salem. She was charged with violation of a municipal bylaw or ordinance.
Police were sent to 15 Roslyn St., at 5:50 p.m., for a reported larceny.
A parking complaint brought an officer to the intersection of Dunlap and Sylvan streets at 6:35 p.m.
Police went to 2 Fairview Ave., at 9:33 p.m., to investigate a noise complaint.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to South Washington Square at 2:10 a.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of a break and entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 205 North St., at 8:20 a.m.
Police were called to 10 Congress St., at 8:25 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a break-and-entry in progress bought officers to 205 Highland Ave., at 8:20 a.m.
Officers were sent to 21 Goodell St., at 9:50 a.m., to help settle a dispute.
Police responded to 4 Silver St., at 9:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
A reported fraud or scam brought police to 17 1/2 Chestnut St., at 10:55 a.m.
Officers were sent to 65 Mason St., at 11:55 a.m., for a larceny.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Brentwood Rehab & Health, 56 Liberty St., at 6:15 p.m., for a possible past assault.
Police were called to 98 Dayton St., at 8:40 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle on the front lawn.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 451 Hobart St., at 7:50 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to the Boston North Fitness Center, 30 Prince St., for a party who was refusing to wear a mask.
Police were sent to 17 Fowler St., at 9:50 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident in which the vehicle hit a parked car. There were no injuries.
An officer was sent to Hunt Nursing Home & Rehab Center, 90 Lindall St., at 10:05 a.m., to look into a possible past assault.
A motor-vehicle accident without personal injury brought police to the vicinity of Eastern Propane, 131 Water St., at 10:45 a.m.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., to look into a gift card scam.
