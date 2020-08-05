Peabody
Tuesday
Police went to Backyard Adventures of New England, 274 Newbury St., at 10:30 a.m., to assess the situation of a woman and her dog who were living in a box truck in the parking lot and were refusing to leave. The Arizona-registered UHaul truck ran out of gas Saturday. The woman had rented it in Oklahoma on July 10 and was to return it on July 12. The animal control office took custody of the dog and transported it to Borash. UHaul had not reported the truck stolen so UHaul-Danvers sent a team to pick it up. The woman, a 36-year-old resident of Coweta, Oklahoma, will be summoned to court on charges of cruelty to an animal and with confining an animal in extreme hot or cold conditions. Police said they believe her to suffer from undetermined mental health issues.
A 53-year-old Peabody woman was stopped at noon near the intersection of 102 Goodale St. and 2 Jason Lane, Peabody, and was summoned to court for operating a motor-vehicle while her license was suspended; and for speeding in violation of special regulations.
Police responded to a Parsons Street apartment at 3 p.m. on a complaint that a dog was being mistreated. The officer was allowed inside the dwelling and was taken to the rear deck to see the dog, but it was gone. The owners were advised police would notify the next shift to check on the missing dog.
A Central Street woman reported to police at 4:30 p.m. that she had called the DUA to apply for unemployment, but was advised an account had already been opened with her information, but she had not received any money. The report was documented and forwarded to the CID.
A caller reported at 5:20 p.m. having observed young males throwing objects out of their car window at other vehicles in the vicinity of Page and Baldwin streets, but they left before the officer arrived.
Police were notified, at 5:35 p.m. that a tree limb had fallen and struck a motorcyclist. He was uninjured, however, and refused medical attention. DPW was notified for tree limb removal.
Police were dispatched, at 5:45 p.m., to Mattress Giant, 262 Andover St., for a two-car accident involving air bag deployment. Both vehicles were towed, but there was no indication of personal injuries.
Police were sent to the intersection of Russell Street and Roosevelt Avenue at 7:15 p.m. for a tree down and blocking one lane of traffic. The tree department and municipal light plant were notified.
The tree department responded to the Salem Country Club, 133 Forest St., at 9:30 p.m., for a tree down and blocking the roadway.
Wednesday
Police were dispatched to a Gardner Road residence, at 2 a.m., after a neighbor reported loud noise from a possible house party. No party was found.
At 3:15 a.m., police were sent to Gardner and Franklin Pierce roads for people making noise in the backyard. They took it in for the night.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Lattimer Street woman reported her neighbor had hired painters and they were sanding and painting the house. She said it is an 1800s house and they were blowing paint chippings and dust all over her property. She was advised it was a Board of Health issue and was advised to contact them for guidance.
A Green Street woman called, at 1:40 p.m., looking for a number for the Mandarin Chinese restaurant in town. She said her car was being repaired and would not be available until the end of the week, and she had no food in the house. An officer spoke with the woman and offered her some assistance.
A Bradlee Road woman called police, at 3 p.m. to report her 9-foot West Marine dinghy was stolen off the dock last night. She was advised the harbormaster had just posted finding one matching hers on Facebook. The woman was reunited with her dinghy.
A Longview Drive resident reported, at 3:40 p.m., that he had just received a call telling him his Social Security number had been compromised, and he understands it was a scam.
A caller from Saturn Road notified police, at 5 p.m. that a tree branch came down on their Red Honda CRV. They said it was a large branch and they don't know whether it was a town tree or a private one. The tree department came and reported that the rest of the tree will have to come down, and they would handle it after the storm blows over. There was no damage to the car
A Pickwick Road resident notified police, at 5:45 that a tree had fallen onto a house causing damage to windows and gutters as well as pulling down some wires. The Light Department said the electrical service was still intact but advised there might be structural damage to the house. They were able to protect some property with a tarp in the attic, and the homeowner was going to contact a board-up company. The building inspector was on his way to determine the extent of damages.
A man called police at 7 p.m., from Doaks Lane to report he just came back from the boatyard to find his vehicle missing. He was unsure whether it might have been towed and his keys were with him. Police contacted all three local trespass-towing companies, but no one had the car. Police reported just before 7:30 they had found the car on Washington Street. The owner told them he's had a lot on his mind lately.
Police were called to Bennett Road, at 9:30 p.m. for the report of vehicles jumping the hill. One officer stopped a black 2018 Ford Focus with a matching plate and description while a second officer searched the area for other vehicles, but there were none. They were unable to contact the complainant, so the driver of the Focus got off with a verbal warning.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to Cabot Street, at 4:10 p.m., for an intoxicated person walking in the street.
Police and fire were called to 275 Hale St., at 6:30 p.m., for trees, wires and poles down on a car. A call from Preston Street came in at about the same time for trees down on wires.
Four cruisers and an ambulance responded, at 8:20 p.m., to Hale Street for an unresponsive male who was believed to have overdosed.
On officer was sent to 7 Robinson Road at 9:20 p.m., for wires down on a vehicle.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Park Street and Railroad Avenue, at 11:55 a.m., for a dog locked in a car with the windows up.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 18 Northern Ave., at 12:45 p.m., for a tree across the road.
Two officers responded to an Edwards Street address, at 2 p.m., after the resident reported that she believed an attempt had been made to burglarize her apartment.
Salem
Tuesday
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to Valiant Way at 4:25 p.m.
Officers responded, at 4:50 p.m. to 145 High St., for a suspicious person or motor vehicle.
At 6 p.m., another report of a suspicious person or motor vehicle brought police to 16 Horton St.
An officer went to 40R Highland Ave., at 6:15 p.m. for a report of receiving threats.
Police responded to three reports of trees or limbs down between 6:20 and 7:20 p.m.: to 8 Summit Ave., at 6:20; 2 Whalers Lane, at 7:05; and to 15 Hathorne St., at 7:20 p.m.
At 11:50 p.m., an officer was called to 21 Herbert St., on a noise complaint.
Wednesday
Officers were dispatched to 17 Palmer St., at 1 a.m. for a fight, and to 10 Forrester St., at 8:15 a.m, for another fight.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of 12 Pope St., at 8:30 a.m.
Another motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of Norman and Chestnut streets at 9:55 a.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Derby and Congress streets, at 12:15 p.m., for a panhandler.
Police responded to the vicinity of 35 Congress St., at 1 p.m., for the report of motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bike. Police said the bicycle touched the tire of the vehicle, but nothing was damaged and no one was hurt.
Officers were sent to 10 First St., at 2:40 p.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam.
Swampscott
Tuesday
An officer responded, at 7:20 a.m., to the vicinity of Fishermans Beach West, off 365 Humphrey St., for a 2-year-old toddler walking alone.
Police responded, at 8:30 a.m. to Danvers Road after a transformer was reported to have exploded, with wires down.
A resident of 140 Elmwood Ave. reported, at 10:20 that a mountain bike has been lying at curbside over the weekend, and its owner was unknown.
The animal control officer was dispatched to Cherry Court, at 11:30 a.m., for a report of a bird in the storm drain.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 12:05 p.m., to a Salem Street address for a person with altered mental status.
A female came into the station, at 2 p.m., to report a past sexual assault.
Several callers around 5 p.m. reported para-sailors and/or windsurfers in apparent distress off Humphrey Street. The Fire Department was on scene and reported they all made it back to shore without issue, and no one was in distress.
A caller from 374 Humphrey St. reported, at 8 p.m., that a sailboat had broken loose and was drifting toward the shore. The harbormaster was notified and responding.
The animal control officer was sent to 29 Franklin Ave., at 9:20 p.m., after the residents reported a bat in the house.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Holten Street and Dyer Court for a tree in the road. The DPW was notified.
At 5:45 p.m., a tree was reported down, along with wires, at 12 Loris Road. The Electric Department was notified.
Dick's Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., reported a large dead goose on the property, at 6:45 p.m.
The state police were notified, at 10:40 p.m., of a wrong-way driver on Route 1 south at Newbury Street.
Wednesday
An officer was dispatched to Endicott Street, at 7:35 a.m., for a truck that had gone off the road.
At 9:50 a.m., officers were called to Western Cycle, 89 Maple St., for a report of fraudulent activity.
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., just before 11 a.m., for the report of a stolen vehicle.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 1 Bell St., at 12:25 p.m. for a report of 6 to 10 people fighting.
An officer was sent to the Highlands School, 190 Hobart St., at 1:45 p.m. after a kid was reported on the roof.
An officer was called to Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., at 2 p.m., for male who was refusing to leave.
Police were sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., for a vehicle that had been broken into.
