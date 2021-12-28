PeabodyMonday
Police were called to Lifetime Fitness, 210L Andover St., at 11:13 a.m., for a female who fell off a treadmill. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
A Nancy Avenue resident came into the station, at 12:20 p.m., and reported his daughter was missing. He said she may be operating a 2018 black Toyota Rav 4. She was entered into the NCIC registry of missing people.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:55 p.m. in or near the intersection of Bartholomew Street and Gedney Drive, and summoned the operator, a 21-year-old Peabody male, to court to face charges of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and speeding at a rate exceeding the posted limit. The vehicle was released to the passenger.
Police were sent to the parking lot at 8 Walnut St., at 4:45 p.m., after a caller reported parties drinking in a black truck there. The parties checked out. They had misplaced the keys to the vehicle and will leave it parked there.
An officer was sent to a Crowninshield Street address, at 10:33 p.m., to speak with an elderly resident who told officers she believed someone was entering her apartment when she was not there. She told officers she found a small piece of glass today in food she had prepared, but she had not broken anything. She also found a clear plastic glove and a paperclip on her couch. She said both items were hers but she did not remember placing them there. Her daughter was to come and assist her in placing a security camera on Tuesday. Officers said there appeared to be a possible mental health issue.
Tuesday
An ambulance was dispatched to Terrace Estates on Shore Drive, at 7:10 a.m., after a caller said she was speaking with her friend on the phone and it disconnected and she was unable to reestablish contact. She said she believes her friend was very ill. The friend was transported to Beverly Hospital by Atlantic Ambulance.
A Herbert Avenue woman reported, at 7:25 a.m., that she had found an “Apple drop device” on her vehicle and does not know who put it there.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 29 New Derby St., at 1:30 p.m., for the theft of a motor vehicle or of motor vehicle plates.
A juvenile was reported missing from the Plummer Home for Boys at 37 Winter Island Road, at 7:15 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Peabody and Lafayette streets, at 8:05 p.m. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested Larry Ellise Pleas, 66, of 117 Lafayette St., Apt. 207. He was charged with resisting arrest and with possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense.
Monday
The report of a past assault brought police to 116 Lafayette St., at 1:10 a.m.
At 8:20 a.m., police were sent to 93 Washington St., to check for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 32 Forrester St., at 9:12 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
The animal control officer was sent to three separate addresses in less than a half-hour Monday on three different calls. They were sent to 0 Willson St.,, at 11:35 a.m.; 31 Collins St., at 11:59 a.m.; and to 0 South Washington Square, at 12:01 p.m.
A case of vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 12:20 p.m., at 1 New Liberty St.
Police were called to 90 North St., at 12:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Another incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 1 p.m., at 159 Bridge St.
A third incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported at 4:05 p.m., in the vicinity of 11 Derby Square.
Police responded to 18 Foster St., at 4:12 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Police were sent to 51 Charter St., at 10:20 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation they arrested Bautista Dominguez, 27, 12 Pope St., Apt. B903, Salem, and charged him with possession of a Class A drug; and Martin Alberto Linares-Abreu, 27, of 12 Pope St., Apt. 709, Salem, and charged him with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 1 Washington St., at 9:52 a.m., to check out a suspicious item.
Police were sent to a Bridge Street location, at 12:37 p.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 78 Palmer St., at 12:45 p.m.
An incidence of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 136 Derby St., at 12:55 p.m.
Police were called to 12 Palmer St., at 2:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident,
A report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 6 Pickman road, at 3 p.m.
Police responded to a call from 3 Dodge St., at 3:20 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Marblehead
Wednesday, Dec. 22
At 9:04 a.m., police responded to the vicinity of Lafayette and Lyman streets, for a coyote chasing a woman.
Police went to Peach Highlands at 12:53 p.m., for suspicious activity.,
A motor-vehicle crash was reported, at 7 p.m. on Pleasant Street.
Thursday
Firefighters were dispatched to a Humphrey Street location at 7:17 a.m., to investigate an inside odor.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Barnard Hawkes Court, at 2:13 p.m. on a well-being check.
A report of Larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Martin St., at 4:25 p.m.
An officer was sent to Auburndale Road, to investigate an attempted scam,
Friday
A Vera Wang bag was reported lost, at 12:33 p.m., on Front Street.
Police were called to Girdler Road, at 5:50 p.m., for a disturbance.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Park Lane and West Shore Drive, at 7:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. There was no mention of vehicles involved, parties injured, or citations written.
Saturday
Police were sent to the intersection of Jersey Street and Stone Terrace, at 1:55 p.m., after a vehicle backed into a hydrant. The vehicle had to be towed.
Fireworks were reported, at 6:50 p.m., on West Shore Drive.
An officer was sent to a Sunset Road address, just before 8 p.m., to speak with a party about threatening phone calls they had received.
Sunday
Police were called to Atlantic Avenue, at 12:25 p.m., to take a report on a past hit-and-run.
Monday
Two officers were dispatched, at 1 a.m., to a Pleasant Street location for a disturbance.
Officers were sent to Green Street at 7:50 p.m., for a disagreement between neighbors.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Santry Road, at 3:23 a.m., to check out a strong perfume odor.
Beverly
Monday
An officer and an ambulance were sent to 130 Bridge St., at 5:40 p.m., for an elderly woman down,./
Police stopped 13 vehicles between 5:40 and 7:05 p.m., on various locations across town, under a Highway Safety Grant.
Two cruisers, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Conant Street and Cherry Hill Drive, at 8:40 p.m., for a car into a tree.
At 9:20 p.m., police were called to a Broughton Drive apartment for a 12-year-old out of control.
Tuesday
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a truck at 393 Rantoul St., as reported at 8:38 a.m.
At 9:34 a.m., packages were reported stolen at 116 Rantoul St., and Pleasant street.
Police responded to Cabot Street on the Salem Line, at 11:43 a.m. for a suspicious man in the traffic on the bridge.
An officer was sent to 91 Herrick St., at 2:05 p.m., for a baby locked in a car.
At 2:15 p.m., Beverly police, fire and ambulance were sent to route 128 north at Exit 17 to assist state police with an accident.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to a Rantoul Street location, at 4:30 p.m., to assist a party having a breakdown.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Rantoul Street and Broadway for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Threatening phone calls were received at Beverly City Hall, at about 5:15 p.m., during a meeting of the Health Department.