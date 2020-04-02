Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Route 128 south, Exit 18, at 6:30 p.m., for people sitting in a vehicle in the breakdown lane on Route 128.
Wednesday
Police were called to 11 Haskell St., at 12:05 a.m., for a person with a dog bite.
Officers were called to 215 Rantoul St., at 2:50 a.m., for an elderly man who was confused and lost.
Police were called to 41 Brimball Ave., at 9:24 a.m., for a vehicle that had been in the parking lot for 4 days.
A report of a disturbance brought officers to 135 Cabot St., at 7:25 p.m., where loud music was disturbing the neighbors.
Police were dispatched to 2002 Broughton Drive, at 7:50 p.m., for an argument between a father and a son. They arrested Michel S. Zikianda, 25, of that address. He was charged with threatening to commit a crime and with disorderly conduct.
Officers were dispatched to 93 Cabot St., at 10:40 p.m., for a woman who thought she was being stalked.
Officers were sent to an apartment at 38 Pond St., to speak with a woman who said a party in another apartment threatened to spit at her.
Thursday
At 12:25 a.m., officers were sent to 23 Gage St., for construction workers sawing and being loud.
Police and Fire Department Engine 1 were sent to the National Grid building, 44 River St., at 5:15 a.m., for a reported fire on the first floor. They were met outside by an employee who said he had been upstairs working when he smelled smoke. Upon checking, he found some 15 boxes of work gloves on fire on the first floor. Firefighters extinguished the blaze without issue and cleared the scene at 5:35. There were no transports, no injuries and minimal damage to the building. The cause of the fire was not given.
An earlier break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought an officer to 7 Ellingwood Court at 9:10 a.m.
Police went to Bowl-O-Mat on River Street to check graffiti that had been painted on the building.
Peabody
Wednesday
An officer stopped two brothers, at 5:15 p.m., on Foster Street, and told them they must keep helmets on while riding bikes. Both got their helmets from their residence and resumed riding.
A man and his father came into the station, at 6:25 p.m., to file a report that he "is nervous of his wife."
A Goodale Street caller advised police, at 8:45 p.m., of what appeared to be a 2-foot-long, home-crafted knife in the street. The officer reported the tool, used for car repairs, had been secured.
A Walnut Street resident called the Fire Department at 11:35 p.m., and said they were doing construction on the floor beneath, and she was getting a strong odor in her apartment. Firefighters investigated and found they were staining wood on the first floor. They contacted management and advised them to better ventilate the work area.
Thursday
Police were dispatched to 309 Lowell St., at 11:05 a.m. for an accident. A towing company was notified to remove the vehicle and the operator, a 53-year-old Peabody man was summonsed to court for unlicenseld operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 1:55 p.m., after the manager reported two males had stolen approximately $15 worth of groceries. They were last seen walking down the tracks toward the tent. Police found and identified one of the males. The Salem resident was given a 30-day notice of trespass from the store.
An officer was sent to the Mobil station at 137 Newbury St. to make a well-being check on a male who appeared possibly to be under the influence. The officer reported the male was waiting for Sunshine Taxi to pick him up. An attempt to contact Sunshine Taxi was made but it went to voice mail. The officer then requested an ambulance because the male wanted to be tested. He was transported to Lahey North.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Marion Road caller contacted police, at 7:50 a.m. to say he had a huge limb hanging dangerously from a tree in his back yard. He said he had a tree company there the other day but they were told they could not work. Dispatch advised the caller that, in fact, the tree company is allowed to work. The caller said he would notify the tree company promptly.
A Gerry Street woman called police at 10:10 a.m., to complain about nearby construction noise. She said it has been going on for about two weeks and now, with everyone stuck at home, it has become an annoyance. She said it starts at 10 to 10:30 a.m. and wakes up her college-age children who are still sleeping. She was told to consult the Mass.gov website for allowed services and was told that specific orders of conditions for the nearby construction project would have been ordered by the town Building Department with who she was welcome to consult.
A female came into the station, at 4:25 p.m., to report she had found a bike in the bushes and said it had been there for a couple of days. She said she would leave it in front of the station so police could tag it and put it into property. She asked if she could keep the bike and was advised that if, after a year, no one claimed it, she could do so. The bike, a graky Haro Vector mens bike, was tagged and placed in the garage.
An Auburndale Road caller complained to police, at 9 p.m. that someone had put two bags of trash out in front of his house, reiterating it was not his trash. He was reminded that he was calling the police when he should have called the Board of Health. It's not a police issue.
Police went to a Village Street address, at 11:25 p.m., after a caller reported his son was drunk and acting up. He said he was unable to deal with his son and wanted police to put him into protective custody. The son was picked up about 11:30 and placed into protective custody until about 7:20 a.m., when he was released,
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was called to the Clark Farm, 163 Hobart St., for a wild turkey pecking vehicle tires. The turkey was not found.
An officer was sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 10:45 p.m., to assist a party who said their partner had been gone for an hour.
Wednesday
Officers were called to 100 Independence Way at 10:35 a.m. for a disorderly male.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 12:15 p.m. for a dog in a baby carriage. Police said a woman, who was transporting her dog in a baby carriage, became involved in a dispute with another woman. There was apparently no physical violence, but someone called police, who separated the two women and sent them on their way. The dog, still in the carriage, accompanied its master.
Salem
Wednesday
The report of a larceny brought police to 12 Hodges St., at 9:20 a.m.
Police were called to 187 Lafayette St., at 11:45 a.m., for a suspicious person or motor vehicle.
Two other suspicious persons or motor vehicles were reported: from 483 Highland Ave., at 3:30 p.m., and from 252 Bridge St., at 4:50 p.m.
A reported larceny brought officers to 70 Loring Ave., at 5:30 p.m.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle plate was reported, at 5:45 p.m., from 69 Congress St.
Police were sent to 50 Palmer St., at 6:05 p.m. for a larceny.
Officers were called to 15 Palmer St., at 10:25 p.m., for a fight.
Thursday
Three suspicious persons or motor vehicles were reported in the vicinity of Brown Street at 11:24 a.m., and near the intersection of Lafayette and Palmer streets at 3:25 p.m
