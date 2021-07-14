Marblehead
Tuesday
A Pequot Road caller told police, at 3:30 p.m., that he had just gotten a letter informing him his father had given a bank in China more than $22 million to invest, and now that his father is deceased (he's not), they want him to claim the money. He told police he knows it is a scam.
A Hooper Street resident told police, at 12:15 p.m., that a package delivered to his address was stolen.
A Marion Road caller advised police, at 12:20 p.m., that someone had set up an encampment in the Ware Pond Conservation Area, and he will meet an officer to show him the location. A neighbor told police they see kids in the 10- to 13-year-old range going in and out of the location. Police advised the Conservation Commission and were told there was no issue.
An officer responded to Mechanic Square, at 12:25 p.m., after a call alerted dispatch that two kids were taking rocks off a stone wall and throwing them onto the playground. An officer sent to the area said the kids were no longer there, and someone did take some rocks off the wall, but there was no damage to the playground equipment or the cars.
A Cloutman's Lane resident called police, at 4:20 p.m., to report he had gotten a call from the Publishers Clearing House telling him he had won. He said they told him he had to go to the bank and withdraw $800 and send it to them so they can send it to the Federal Grand Bank to release his winnings from escrow. The caller was advised this was a scam, but he was unwilling to admit it as a lot of money was at stake. He asked to speak with an officer.
Peabody
Tuesday
A Highland Park resident called police, at 11:50 a.m., to report he and his brother had gotten into an argument, and his brother had tried to burn down the house. The fire was quickly extinguished, and brother fled in a 2009 red Honda Accord. The Honda was stopped at the intersection of Wallis and Tremont streets, and Saulo Santo, 21, of 2 Highland Park, Apt. 2, was arrested and transported to the station where he was charged. The CID was notified and enroute for photos and the state fire marshals arrived on scene to interview Santo and estimate damaged. Santo was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; two charges of malicious destruction of property greater than $1,200; and arson of a dwelling house.
At 2:10 p.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of Bartlett and Baker streets to check the well-being of the elderly male operator of a car that was driving on the lawns in the neighborhood. She did not want a report made, but wanted police to be aware. The responding officer spoke with the driver, a 75-year-old Peabody man, and advised him not to drive.
Police went to Gaeta Towing Services, 14 Newbury St., at 2:25 p.m., to try to locate a party who drove off without paying for gas. The driver was located, and he agreed to go back later and pay his bill.
A Pine Street resident reported, at 4:40 p.m., that a woman had driven her vehicle through her fence. She was not hurt, but her vehicle had to be towed, and officer gave the woman a ride to Flawless Nails on Bourbon Street.
A Washington Street male called at 4:50 p.m., looking for some advice on what to do about an ex-girlfriend who keeps harassing him about the money he borrowed from her. The officer advised him to pay back the $10 he owes.
A passerby reported, at 5:25 p.m., from Walnut and Wallis Streets, that a male in a baseball cap shouting, "Call the cops!" had just run by while chasing a male wearing a red hoodie. The officer spoke with the pursuer, who said he was a cab driver, and just got beaten out of a fare. The officer tried to locate the suspect, but he was unsuccessful. The cab fare was $37 from Saugus to Main Street, Peabody. The officer will document the case.
Police responded, at 9:05 p.m., to 305 Lowell St., to assist with a minor accident. There were no injuries and no tows, but one driver, a 28-year-old Beverly man was summonsed to court for driving on a suspended license.
Wednesday
A caller reported landscapers working at 6:35 a.m., before the permitted time, in the vicinity of 27 Trask St. An officer advised them of the city ordinance.
A clerk at the Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., reported, at 9:15 a.m., an unwanted guest acting aggressively toward staff. He was refunded his money and told not to return. He left, without further incident, on foot to Wendy's.
Police stopped an erratic motor-bike driver, at 9:35 a.m., in the vicinity of Lynn and Bartholomew streets. The operator, who was dodging around the potholes, was sent on his way.
Beverly
Tuesday
An ambulance requested police response to a Brimbal Avenue location, at 4:55 p.m., for an unattended death.
At 5:15 p.m., an officer was sent to 6 Judson St., to check a nuisance address.
Police responded to a Pineknoll Drive address, at 5:40 p.m., after a caller reported hearing yelling and breaking glass for 30 minutes.
Police were sent to the intersection of Conant Street and Cherry Hill Drive, at 11:50 p.m., for a vehicle into a tree. The driver, who was unhurt, said she had skidded on the wet street and into the tree. Her vehicle had to be towed.
Wednesday
Three cruisers were dispatched to Beverly Hospital Emergency Room, 91 Herrick St., at 1:30 a.m., for a security officer assaulted and injured by a Section 12 patient.
An officer was sent to 6 Judson St., at 1:35 a.m., on a directed patrol.
At 5:13 a.m., an officer was sent to 6 Judson St., on another directed patrol.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 71 Dodge St., at 12:05 p.m., for a minor rear-end collision.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 12:35 p.m., in the vicinity of 173 Bridge St. One operator was summonsed to court.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to Skyview Trailer Park 466 Newbury St., at 5 p.m., to serve five warrants, but none of the subjects could be found.
An officer was sent to the High Street area, at 7:50 p.m. to search for a black Ford without plates, but it was not found.
An officer was called to the intersection of Water and South Liberty streets, at 10:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury. Parties exchanged papers and went on their ways.
An officer stopped just before midnight, in the vicinity of Essex Agricultural High School, 562 Maple St., to assist a lost motorist.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the Lawrence Street Playground, 46 Lawrence St., at 2 a.m., to speak to a group of loud youths disturbing the peace.
An officer was sent to the Costco parking lot, 11 Newbury St., at 1:30 p.m., for the report of a 19-month-old in a motor vehicle.
The report of a stolen motor-vehicle brought police to Kelly Infinity, 155 Andover St., at 3:25 p.m.
Salem
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 31 Collins St. at 2:30 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Police responded to 100 Lafayette St., at 3:30 p.m., for a larceny report.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 24 Essex St., at 5:55 p.m.
At 6:50 p.m., an officer was sent to 10 Congress St., to make a well-being check.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the vicinity of 462 Highland Ave., at 7:35 p.m.
Police were called to Loring Avenue and Pickman Road, at 8:36 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
At 9:30 police were called to 55 Linden St., for a disturbance.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 137 Boston St., at 11:40 p.m.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 7 Ward St., at 9:40 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A motor-vehicle hit and run was reported, at 246 Essex St., at 10:30 a.m.
The report of a past break and entry brought police to 286 Highland Ave., at 11:10 p.m.
At 12:20 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of 54 Margin St., for a drunken person.
Police were sent to 36 Margin St., at 1:05 p.m., for another motor vehicle hit-and-run.
At 3:40 p.m., police were sent to 3 Cromwell St., on a civil issue.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 1 Harrington Court at 4:44 p.m.
Officers were sent to 6 Heritage Drive, at 5:25 p.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam.
