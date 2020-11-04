Peabody
Tuesday
Police responded to Down River Ice Cream, 86 Andover St., at 5:30 p.m., for an accident with the operator thought to be intoxicated. He was not intoxicated but was unable to speak English. The 35-year-old Salem man was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to Lahey Medical Center, 1 Essex Center Drive, Peabody, for a psychiatric patient who fled wearing only paper shorts and a T-shirt. Police retrieved the man and brought him back to his room.
A 15 Winter St., resident reported, at 6:45 p.m., that a package containing a camera had been stolen from her mail, and other packages were opened.
Wednesday
A Juniper Road woman called police, at 6:50 a.m., to say she had found food in her wastebasket that was not hers. Officers checked the entire apartment but found nothing suspicious.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two units were sent to 21 New Balch St., at 4:10 p.m., for people arguing outside.
Wednesday
An officer was flagged down at 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Rantoul Street and Railroad Avenue by a party requesting an ambulance.
Five cruisers were dispatched, at 2:15 a.m., to 210 Blaine Ave., for people being loud out front.
Police and an ambulance responded to a Cabot Street location, at 7:15 a.m., for a possible overdose.
Police were sent to 101 Rantoul St., at 1:25 p.m., to speak with a woman who reported items missing from her apartment.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A resident reported, at 8 a.m., that a piece of metal was sticking up from the sidewalk at State and Front streets, and a woman had almost tripped over it. The caller said it was the stub of the pole from a missing stop sign.
A man reported to police at 12:15 p.m. that he had lost a Red Max backpack leaf blower from the back of his truck this morning near the cemetery, in the vicinity of Lafayette Street and Everett Paine Boulevard.
A Cedar Street woman called police, at 3:40 p.m., to report she had gotten a call today from someone claiming to be from Equifax credit monitoring, and she gave the caller all of her personal information before realizing the call was a scam. Police notified the woman's bank, and she had already called her attorney for advice.
A School Street resident reported to police, and spoke with Chief Picariello, regarding six signs that were stolen from his property. He said he had a video of DPW workers taking the signs and went to the department but they denied it and said they did not have the signs.
A woman reported to police, at 6:50 p.m., that she had just witnessed one dog being attacked by another dog. She said that as the attack was taking place, the owner of the aggressive dog pushed the owner of the other canine to the ground. She said the canine victim, a black Lab named Jake, was injured in the incident. The owner of the aggressive dog walked away with it, but his car was still parked in the school lot, and the caller was waiting for an officer so she could show him the car. The assistant ACO arrived on scene and spoke to the suspect dog's owner.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Lynn Fire was notified to dispatch an ambulance to 2 Burke Drive, at 10:40 a.m., for a party with an apparent nut allergy who had eaten a granola bar and was experiencing a severe allergic reaction.
Officers were sent to the high school field house, 601 Humphrey St., at 1:20 p.m., after the athletic director reported a group of youths was refusing to leave the field for the Field Hockey team. He said the youths became belligerent then and were sitting in the bleachers.
Police were sent to a Capen Road address, at 1:35 p.m., after a caller reported an older man wearing a blue jacket may have brandished a firearm. He was driving a Chrysler 300 with Florida plates.
Officers were called to the vicinity of Eastern Bank, 405 Paradise Road, at 4:15 p.m., for a fight.
Salem
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle just before 6 p.m., at the intersection of Washington and Lynde streets, and the operator was placed under arrest without incident. The 22-year-old Lynn woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 1 Laurel St., at 7:05 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 85 Tremont St., at 8:55 p.m., for a larceny.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported, at 9:10 p.m., in the vicinity of 39 Grove St.
Wednesday
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 1000 Loring Ave., at 12:15 a.m.
Police were called to 10 Congress St., at 1:25 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A well-being check brought officers to 58 Bridge St., at 9:45 a.m.
Police were sent to 133 Highland Ave., at 12:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police went to 10 First St., at 2:02 p.m., for a drunk.
Two more motor-vehicle injuries were reported: Just before 3 p.m., in the vicinity of 28 Norman St., and at 4 p.m., in the vicinity of 47 Canal St.
